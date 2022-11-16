Prime Minister Mia Mottley Defends frequent travel overseas

Posted on by
The Honourable Prime Minister Mia Mottley
Kerri Symmonds, Minister of Foreign Affairs
Paul Gibson, DLP spokeman

Prime Minister Mottley on her return from overseas after taking a few days off as well as attending COP27 in Egypt, Rwanda and South Africa called a press conference on her return to Barbados to brief the nation. There is criticism Mottley’s time could have been better spend on island given the precarious state of the economy and rising crime situation. DLP spokesman Paul Gibson has been scathing in criticism levelled at Mottley, questioning cost of trips overseas and size of delegations.

The blogmaster has cautioned many times in this space that managing the optics in any situation is important, however, Mottley has demonstrated with the appointment of a bloated Cabinet she intends to do it her – she has an aggressive style – even if it is obvious the configuration of the Cabinet is about political considerations and not about many hands making light of the work. Some of us are not fools although we understand the games politicians play at the expense of the masses.

It seems we have shifted from an administration led by the recluse Freundel Stuart who preferred to slumber away from the masses on Mount Olympus to be awaken at election times to Mottley who is building a reputation in the international arena that requires her to travel frequently.

This is a no win situation for Mottley it seems. She is often accused of being a micro manager but when she leaves her ministers to do the job there is a clamour for her presence by all and sundry. Mottley will take comfort from the fact she (not the Barbados Labour Party) received unprecedented mandates from the electorate in 2018 and 2022. If her plan is to vacate the prime minister’s seat next time around there is opportunity for a relevant political opposition.

Notwithstanding the above, the report on her recent trips overseas on the surface seem to be warranted and promise to add value to a depleted economic space. Given our implementation deficit culture culture and an inability to follow through one must live in hope. The blogmaster understands the Prime Minister’s frustration at the incessant nuisance criticism given wings by the ubiquitous social media fuelled by a polarised world – Barbados is no exception. She must however understand that it is the political class that feeds the culture she is criticising given the immature politics practised. A case of “being bitten by the hand that feeds you”.

See the full press conference.

Prime Minister Mottley reports on her recent overseas trip (Nov. 15, 2022)

5 thoughts on “Prime Minister Mia Mottley Defends frequent travel overseas


  1. Mia’s travel account

    ACCESS TO CLIMATE FUNDING, airlift agreements and employment opportunities for thousands of Barbadians in a new pharmaceutical sector, were some of the benefits Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said were derived from her recent travels.
    Landing at Grantley Adams International Airport at 3:40 p.m. yesterday before hosting a press conference that addressed criticisms over the cost and length of her trips, Mottley disclosed that her time overseas bore fruit for several plans to grow the Barbados economy.
    The Prime Minister has been out of the country since November 3, attending several major events in New York and London before attending the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Egypt on November 7. She then travelled to Rwanda and South Africa.
    Minister of Foreign Affairs Kerrie Symmonds, who was part of the travelling contingent, told the media that the trip for the delegation attending COP
    27 in Egypt was paid for by the Inter-American Development Bank and the UN Foundation For Climate Change, in addition to “some contribution from the Government of Barbados”.
    Symmonds said they then travelled to Rwanda compliments the host country, which also facilitated their trip to South Africa where Mottley delivered the 20th annual Nelson Mandela Lecture
    last Saturday.
    Describing agreements struck with the Rwandan government as “the biggest game-changer since coming to office”, Mottley said that visit represented the finalising of an agreement on pharmaceutical equity that was six months in the making. An air service agreement was also signed between the two countries, which is estimated to come on stream in three to six months.
    “This creates a platform for jobs and earnings for a pharmaceutical industry in Barbados. I am not sure if people understand how complex it is to establish the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. First and foremost, the regulatory framework is extremely complex and that is the first thing that we would be engaging in over the next nine to 12 months.
    This is made possible through cooperation with Rwanda, with the European Union, the European Investment Bank, the president of Guyana and the World Health Organisation. This is a major achievement for a small state like Barbados to be able to locate itself at the centre of the Americas for the development of a pharmaceutical industry,” she said.
    Jobs
    She added the sector is expected to generate 4 000 to 5 000 jobs in the next five years in Barbados.
    The Prime Minister made it clear that this initiative was by no means speculative as serious work had already been undertaken by major multinational agencies and governments.
    She also told the country that significant strides were made in the area of climate resilience for countries like Barbados.
    “One of the things that we have been able to do is identify funding to deal with some of these climate issues, one of them you know already. Many of you media practitioners carried articles on the Green Climate Fund which gave the Barbados Water Authority a grant of $80 million in circumstances where that would not have happened unless we had engaged and negotiated. In Egypt, we were able to advance the second project which is the establishment of the Blue Fund financing facility so that we can provide financing to governments, institutions and private entities in order to become more resilient and adapt to the climate crisis going forward.”
    Mottley also disclosed that discussions in Egypt resulted in a lot of momentum on the issue of loss and damage funding due to climate change. She said territories like Barbados were on the frontline of devastation caused by climate change, despite only bearing minimal responsibility for greenhouse gases.
    “This is not going to happen with us wiggling our nose. This is as a result of some of the most intense and hardest
    negotiations. There have been discussions on this issue of loss and damage since 2016 with the Paris Agreement, when small islands were promised that they would get $100 million in adaptation funds as well as loss and damage funds. Neither of the two developed, but in the meantime, we continue to face the consequence of the crisis year after year,” she said. (CLM)

    Source: Nation

    Reply

  2. “game changer” for whom, the known crooks who reside on the island whom these liars, frauds and pretenders facilitate in their crimes against the majority population or THE AFRIKAN PEOPLE WHO ARE ENTITLED AND FUND THE ISLAND.

    If you are Afrikan and you know it, you don’t need any colonial embassy from Barbados to access your ancestral lands.

    and exactly WHO will be in control of this pharmaceutical endeavor….not everyone is stupid, a fowl, slave, imp or pimp.

    where is the Afrikan history, culture, knowledge, languages in the schools for the MAJORITY AFRIKAN POPULATION’S CHILDREN.

    Reply

  3. “The blogmaster understands the Prime Minister’s frustration at the incessant nuisance criticism given wings by the ubiquitous social media fuelled by a polarised world – Barbados is no exception.”

    Speculation with legs that run is not News
    it is just gossiping like shrill bitches
    Opposition will never praise an incumbent
    but twist truths into pretzels

    Reply

  4. read it online in the news:

    “The Flemish government is considering proposals to cancel its membership of the World Economic Forum due to the globalist organization’s anti-democratic views. The Flemish conservative party, Vlaams Belang, is pressuring the government to cancel its World Economic Forum (WEF) membership”

    Reply

Leave a comment, join the discussion.