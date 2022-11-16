The Honourable Prime Minister Mia Mottley Kerri Symmonds, Minister of Foreign Affairs Paul Gibson, DLP spokeman

Prime Minister Mottley on her return from overseas after taking a few days off as well as attending COP27 in Egypt, Rwanda and South Africa called a press conference on her return to Barbados to brief the nation. There is criticism Mottley’s time could have been better spend on island given the precarious state of the economy and rising crime situation. DLP spokesman Paul Gibson has been scathing in criticism levelled at Mottley, questioning cost of trips overseas and size of delegations.

The blogmaster has cautioned many times in this space that managing the optics in any situation is important, however, Mottley has demonstrated with the appointment of a bloated Cabinet she intends to do it her – she has an aggressive style – even if it is obvious the configuration of the Cabinet is about political considerations and not about many hands making light of the work. Some of us are not fools although we understand the games politicians play at the expense of the masses.

It seems we have shifted from an administration led by the recluse Freundel Stuart who preferred to slumber away from the masses on Mount Olympus to be awaken at election times to Mottley who is building a reputation in the international arena that requires her to travel frequently.

This is a no win situation for Mottley it seems. She is often accused of being a micro manager but when she leaves her ministers to do the job there is a clamour for her presence by all and sundry. Mottley will take comfort from the fact she (not the Barbados Labour Party) received unprecedented mandates from the electorate in 2018 and 2022. If her plan is to vacate the prime minister’s seat next time around there is opportunity for a relevant political opposition.

Notwithstanding the above, the report on her recent trips overseas on the surface seem to be warranted and promise to add value to a depleted economic space. Given our implementation deficit culture culture and an inability to follow through one must live in hope. The blogmaster understands the Prime Minister’s frustration at the incessant nuisance criticism given wings by the ubiquitous social media fuelled by a polarised world – Barbados is no exception. She must however understand that it is the political class that feeds the culture she is criticising given the immature politics practised. A case of “being bitten by the hand that feeds you”.

See the full press conference.

Prime Minister Mottley reports on her recent overseas trip (Nov. 15, 2022)

Like this: Like Loading...