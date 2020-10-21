Becoming the SINGAPORE of the Caribbean

The pace at which Singapore has achieved so-called first world status- in a generation- has ensured mention in case studies to be found in any management volume of standing. By every account it is a well managed country directed by a relevant strategic plan, disciplined society, adequate workforce with required skill sets to execute plans, routine enforcement of laws etc. You get the picture. It is a country serious about effectively and efficiently directing its resources.

One cannot recognize Singapore’s success without the mention of the benevolent dictator Lee Kuan Yew whose approach to governing is labelled authoritarian pragmatism. Whether a benevolent or malevolent dictator Lee Kuan Yew was able to operate above the strictures of a democracy therefore charting a course for Singapore from a personal vision. What we are seeing today is the legacy effect of his tenure from 1959 to 1990.

The preamble serves to introduce Rwanda which has been dubbed the Singapore of Africa. The average person will remember Rwanda for the genocide that occurred against the Tutsi group a short 25 years ago. It is reported that 800, 000 million were killed. The question that immediately springs to mind is how in a relatively short time Rwanda was able to undergo a transformation to be the Singapore of Africa.

“If you hear a voice within you saying ‘you are not a painter’ then by all means paint and that voice will be silenced.” – Vincent Van Gogh

Enter former military leader Paul Kasgame. What is common is that both Singapore and Rwanda have been led by ‘dictators’. Both countries have scarified on civil liberties in order to advance the country on the economic prosperity index. The observation one can make is the key role transportation has played in the transformation to support being a significant business hub player.

Watch the following video to appreciate why we have to lift our game. The facile approach to policy formulation and execution will not significantly move the needle to achieve a model for success necessary to sustain our people by being competitive in a muy competitive world. The 65k question – what should be Barbados’ model for success.

The video is a short 13 minutes which aligns with the attention span of many on the blog.