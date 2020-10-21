Becoming the SINGAPORE of the Caribbean
The pace at which Singapore has achieved so-called first world status- in a generation- has ensured mention in case studies to be found in any management volume of standing. By every account it is a well managed country directed by a relevant strategic plan, disciplined society, adequate workforce with required skill sets to execute plans, routine enforcement of laws etc. You get the picture. It is a country serious about effectively and efficiently directing its resources.
One cannot recognize Singapore’s success without the mention of the benevolent dictator Lee Kuan Yew whose approach to governing is labelled authoritarian pragmatism. Whether a benevolent or malevolent dictator Lee Kuan Yew was able to operate above the strictures of a democracy therefore charting a course for Singapore from a personal vision. What we are seeing today is the legacy effect of his tenure from 1959 to 1990.
The preamble serves to introduce Rwanda which has been dubbed the Singapore of Africa. The average person will remember Rwanda for the genocide that occurred against the Tutsi group a short 25 years ago. It is reported that 800, 000 million were killed. The question that immediately springs to mind is how in a relatively short time Rwanda was able to undergo a transformation to be the Singapore of Africa.
Enter former military leader Paul Kasgame. What is common is that both Singapore and Rwanda have been led by ‘dictators’. Both countries have scarified on civil liberties in order to advance the country on the economic prosperity index. The observation one can make is the key role transportation has played in the transformation to support being a significant business hub player.
Watch the following video to appreciate why we have to lift our game. The facile approach to policy formulation and execution will not significantly move the needle to achieve a model for success necessary to sustain our people by being competitive in a muy competitive world. The 65k question – what should be Barbados’ model for success.
don’t know about all the other accusations leveled at him, but the dude had a purpose, a vision, a focus for his PEOPLE and COUNTRY and he IMPLEMENTED…he REMOVED ALL COLONIAL SLAVE LAWS OFF THE STATUTE BOOKS, which by the way is STRANGLING other African countries…….i am presuming he figured out that democracy is just a pretty renamed and relabeled word for COLONIZATION. reupped…..and focused instead on the WELLBEING, happiness and ECONOMIC ADVANCEMENT OF BLACK/AFRICAN PEOPLE…who elected him, he did the job for which his people pay him…i can only imagine how many sell out negros he had to battle over a 20 year period…there is no end to those imps and pimps, walking cadavers..
all of the above is a tall bridge too far for CORRUPT SMALL ISLAND GOVERNMENTS who love to pimp for, collude with, rob their people and take bribes from racists and thieves like themselves…they are enablers, not fit for purpose.
i remember when this administration got elected by the people, just in case they think they elected themselves or that the minority class of criminals elected them, Rwanda was one of the African countries, can’t remember if they visited but was on their time table of taxpayer funded whirlwind tours, and in no time at all ya heard Morocco..a slave country, which is more their low class style, was in their wicked minds the land of opportunity for them.
dude in Kigali must not have been corrupt Enuff for what they had planned, which all turned to shit anyway, they could have connected with the dude in Rwanda instead, too late now…they are way too famous on the Continent and everywhere else for that.
It seems to me that all the CARIBBEAN GOVERNMENTS are doing is TALKING about the success of Singapore.
