A People Insensitive to War

War
Submitted by Steven Kaszab

I could not sleep last night. Watching the news casts about the war in Ukraine and Putin’s orders placed to put Russian Nuclear Weapons on high alert just took my breath away.  It’s like a time warp where we have returned to the 1960’s cold war. 

Have you noticed that we are desensitized to what is happening right now on the other side of the planet?

I will go to work later this morning worrying about things that really do not mean anything when you think about it, compared to the threat we are reliving. Possible nuclear war. Nuclear war. Mind blowing. We have not thought about nuclear weapons for decades, believing that those who control them are sane and wise stewards of the most demanding responsible job on the planet. Several nations have these devises of mass destruction including Russia, America, Pakistan, India, China and Israel who believes in Gods mercy but just in case got themselves a bomb too. Sure we worried about rouge nations like North Korea and possible terrorists attacks using these devises, but possible all out world war.

Humans have the ability to disassociate themselves from reality and create their own, satisfying their needs and beliefs. I have been interested in how a outwardly good family man can do all the things you and I would do in our associations with the family and community, and then go to a concentrations camp or prison camp in the gulag and torture and murder innocent people. This method of doing ones job and also being socially normal is particularly had to understand. Our need as human beings to survive and live our lives safely, mentally protects us allowing thoughts and beliefs that can be contrary to logic and reality to fool us into believing we are doing what’s personally and socially right. 

Today, some lunatic or nationalistic fanatic in the military could launch a nuclear missile at the NATO Nations, followed by a response that will assuredly wipe humanity out of existence. How about nuclear powered climate change. Horrible thought, and I am going to work today. Instead of joining many thousands who are protesting Russian aggression, militarism, the existence of horrid dictatorships through out this world I will go to an office and do my job. Am I so set in my routine and my disbelief that others will protect us no matter what? Can we put our trust in our elected officials to observe, assess and then act in the most logical way? Should I gather my family together and live a week of happiness, a vacation that will surely be transformed by what is happening, by what will happen in the present and future?

I am a man of self control, but honestly I am frightened for my family, children, community and really the whole world. Driving to do groceries yesterday I had to pull over because I began to weep at the wheel for some reason. Well with all the stresses we have all felt these past few years and now this to can make us quake in our winter boots. I wish I were in the Ukraine with a sniper rifle defending a people I truly know, a people who wish to live like us in a peaceful democratic nation, far away from Russian Oligarchy’s and nationalistic opportunism. 

I do not like how I feel right now. Helpless, fearful for others I love and people I don’t even know.  

Hear I was worried the Russians would hack into our power grid and make life truly difficult. What Putin has done is far more sinister, THREATENING POSSIBLE NUCLEAR WAR. He also said he had the talent and means to punish those who oppose him using new technologies we have never seen. Surprising that the great powers spend their wealth not on helping humanity, but developing horrible destructive weapons of mass destruction. The dictator of Iraqi was destroyed because of imaginary W.O.M.Destruction. Why are the evil nationalists of the world holding all the cards? Will the Free Worlds embargo of Russia be enough to calm the Russian Bear ? Questions galore with no answers. Anther thing to worry about. Guess we will all have to wait and see. 

Huge your loved ones and appreciate every day.

3 comments

  David
    February 28, 2022 8:02 AM

    BL&P warning
    Managing director: Ukraine conflict may impact electricity cost
    by COLVILLE MOUNSEY
    colvillemounsey@nationnews.com
    BARBADIANS are being warned to brace for possibly higher electricity bills as a direct consequence of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
    Managing director of Barbados Light & Power Company (BL& P), Roger Blackman, told the DAILY NATION they were monitoring the developments as with Russia being the world’s second largest exporter of oil, the conflict will impact international oil prices, and the cost of fuel purchased by BL& P from the Barbados National Oil Company (BNOC) and other suppliers.
    “This situation is concerning because it can mean further increases in an already volatile fuel market and this will have a direct impact on our Fuel Clause
    Adjustment (FCA). This past week, crude oil surged passed $100 per barrel for the first time in seven years,” he said.
    Global market
    “The FCA component of customers’ bills is directly influenced by the cost of oil on the global market. The cost of West Texas Crude internationally has increased from US$61 at the end of February 2021 to US$91 in February 2022. As always, Light & Power will diligently work in the interest of customers in its generation of electricity.”
    Blackman said the utility company has begun its scenario-planning for possible outcomes and will engage with the Ministry of Energy on the matter.
    “We will seek to work with other agencies to help reduce the impacts of the ongoing conflict, and we will continue to communicate with our customers on the situation and its impact on the FCA portion of their electricity bills.”
    The development comes in the wake of BL& P’s application to the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) last year for a rate increase, a decision which is pending.
    The company said at the time that the significant increase in costs and necessary investments, such as its new 33-megawatt Clean Energy Bridge plant at Trents, St Lucy, forced it to seek the increase. It explained it was only the second time in the last 40 years that it had requested an adjustment to electricity rate bases.
    In a statement last September, BL& P, which has about 130 000 customers, pointed out that 35 per cent of them, whom it “assumed to consist mostly of low-income customers” using less than 150 kilowatt hours per month, would pay no more than an additional $6.
    For other customers, “the typical bill increase resulting from the proposed rates is estimated to range from five per cent to 20 per cent depending on the tariff on which customers receive their service”.
    Blackman said he did not envision the Ukraine conflict impacting the rate review, as it was a separate issue.
    “We are specifically asking for a review of our customer electricity base rates and not fuel
    costs. The price of fuel fluctuates on a monthly basis according to international fuel prices, unlike our customer electricity base rates, which have remained the same rate for more than a decade, since the company’s last rate review process in 2010,” he said.


    Source: Nation

    Like

  John
    February 28, 2022 8:15 AM

    How Russia came into being and how Christianity got there.

    Like

  John
    February 28, 2022 8:16 AM

    WAR!!

    Like

