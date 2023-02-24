Russia Forces Mexican Standoff

The internal news feeds in recent weeks have been choked with the Ukraine/Russia conflict. The ideologues have taken positions. The pragmatists have taken positions. There are those who exist in the world devoid of interest in the geopolitical machinations being orchestrated by the global elite. The current state paints a picture of a world still polarized many years post the Cold War period.

What the Russian Ukrainian conflict has exposed to discerning observers is a continuing struggle of a few powerful countries to protect and grow strategic interests. In the Cold War period it was easy to debate geopolitical issues and conflicts which came to light in the context of communism and democracy. There was the simple conclusion to be made of the Soviet Union and the United States of America with acolytes in tow to explain matters arising. Both sides armed with nuclear weapons that secured the jobs of an active diplomatic corp.

A post Cold War period has seen the emergence of China as an economic powerhouse seeking to solidify its influence in the world. It therefore should come as no surprise Russia and China have seen benefits in establishing a strategic alliance. Such an alliance guarantees a continuation of a divided world not dissimilar to what obtained with USSR versus USA. It resurrects memories fashioned by Western media embedded in Rocky movies with Rocky Balboa pitted against Ivan Drago.

The more things change – some will remind us – nothing truly changes. For the last year of the Russia Ukraine conflict, so many lifes loss, damage to property and what? For a lowly blogmaster living in one of the most idyllic regions on the planet consisting of small island developing countries the story will not change. Our way of life and standard of living is almost entirely dependent on the state of global relations as the ongoing conflict again reminds us.

The strategy of the current prime minister Mia Mottley appears to be one of aligning Barbados with one side of the table to navigate a treacherous geopolitical path that will always be so. Such a strategy will incur the wrath of those like Dr. Tennyson Joseph is would prefer a non aligned approach. Political Scientist Joseph, the pragmatist will suggest your approach is no different to others taking an aligned position. We have to exist it seems in a world characterized by polarization and the conflict that flows from it. Could this a be normal state of play given human beings of different backgrounds having to govern within man made constructs?

Like this: Like Loading...