Russia Forces Mexican Standoff

The internal news feeds in recent weeks have been choked with the Ukraine/Russia conflict. The ideologues have taken positions. The pragmatists have taken positions. There are those who exist in the world devoid of interest in the geopolitical machinations being orchestrated by the global elite. The current state paints a picture of a world still polarized many years post the Cold War period.

What the Russian Ukrainian conflict has exposed to discerning observers is a continuing struggle of a few powerful countries to protect and grow strategic interests. In the Cold War period it was easy to debate geopolitical issues and conflicts which came to light in the context of communism and democracy. There was the simple conclusion to be made of the Soviet Union and the United States of America with acolytes in tow to explain matters arising. Both sides armed with nuclear weapons that secured the jobs of an active diplomatic corp. 

A post Cold War period has seen the emergence of China as an economic powerhouse seeking to solidify its influence in the world. It therefore should come as no surprise Russia and China have seen benefits in establishing a strategic alliance. Such an alliance guarantees a continuation of a divided world not dissimilar to what obtained with USSR versus USA. It resurrects memories fashioned by Western media embedded in Rocky movies with Rocky Balboa pitted against Ivan Drago.

The more things change – some will remind us – nothing truly changes. For the last year of the Russia Ukraine conflict, so many lifes loss, damage to property and what? For a lowly blogmaster living in one of the most idyllic regions on the planet consisting of small island developing countries the story will not change. Our way of life and standard of living is almost entirely dependent on the state of global relations as the ongoing conflict again reminds us.

The strategy of the current prime minister Mia Mottley appears to be one of aligning Barbados with one side of the table to navigate a treacherous geopolitical path that will always be so. Such a strategy will incur the wrath of those like Dr. Tennyson Joseph is would prefer a non aligned approach. Political Scientist Joseph, the pragmatist will suggest your approach is no different to others taking an aligned position. We have to exist it seems in a world characterized by polarization and the conflict that flows from it. Could this a be normal state of play given human beings of different backgrounds having to govern within man made constructs?

  3. Life in the Kali Yuga could shortly be getting even more interesting (and a lot more painful).

    The World Has Enough Trouble:
    “[This] is what happens when you invent your own reality. You end up bamboozling yourself. — The Sirius Report on Twitter

    by J H Kunstler

    If you think about it at all, can you come up with any good reasons why our country has involved itself in the Ukraine war? To defend democracy, many say? An emptier platitude does not exist in the vast slippery lexicon of spin. To thwart Russia’s imperial overreach? You apparently have no clue about Ukraine’s history, ancient or modern. To incite an overthrow of the wicked Putin by his own people? The Russian president is more popular there now than even John F. Kennedy was here in 1962.

    There actually are no good reasons for what we are doing in Ukraine, only bad reasons. Mainly, stoking the war there diverts Americans attention from our own problems, which is to say the titanic failures of America’s political establishment. The USA is falling apart from a combination of mismanagement, malice, and negligence. Our economy is a tottering scaffold of Ponzi schemes. Our institutions are wrecked. The government lies about everything it does. The news industry ratifies all the lying. Our schoolchildren can’t read or add up a column of numbers. Our food is slow-acting poison. Our medical-pharma matrix has just completed the systematic murder and maiming of millions. Our culture has been reduced to a drag queen twerk-fest. Our once-beautiful New World landscape is a demolition derby. Name something that hasn’t been debauched, perverted, degenerated, or flat-out destroyed.

    Continued:
    https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/the-world-has-enough-trouble/

    • Here is Joseph’s article:

      Ukraine: one year on
      WHEN THE WAR in Ukraine erupted one year ago, one of my early interventions was to warn CARICOM against jumping unto a global bandwagon of runaway sanctions and embargos against Russia, only to appear “being in step with the international community”.
      The war in Ukraine has everything to do with European and Trans-Atlantic geo-political remaking of the post-Cold War world, and is only the latest reflection of a long tradition, since the 1500s, of European capitals (now including the USA) engaging in offensive and defensive imperialist wars.
      There is nothing either in the outward expansion of NATO in a post-cold War world into Eastern Europe or in Russia’s territory-securing incursions into post-Soviet Union Ukraine, that is any business of CARICOM.
      Like CLR James and George Padmore decades ago, I hold to the view that the only business of imperialist wars to the Caribbean is the spaces they allow for Caribbean freedom once the imperialist skirmishes settling into a new world order.
      Just as the Franco-British imperialist Navigation wars, and the rise of the United States as an independent nation, and Spanish anti-French Caribbean aspirations created space for Haitian emancipation; and just as World War II created space for Caribbean decolonisation, then so must we keep watch and wait silently in this present moment of imperialist rivalry to enter the spaces for freedom which may emerge.
      It is for this reason that I have been insistent that given the region’s position of “structural irrelevance” in the global political-economy, CARICOM had no business pretending to be otherwise by joining in a “condemnation of Russia” bandwagon, to the point of announcing its own embargoes against Russia. How silly and laughable. Instead, I recommended a policy of strategic silence, of watching and waiting.
      Since then, the conflict has heightened, Ukraine remains under occupation and bombardment, NATO continues prolonging the war, and has continued its policy of post-Cold War expansion. The price of oil continues to increase, and the world is exactly where it was one year ago, with a likelihood for continuation and dangerous escalation.
      CARICOM, has continued its band-wagon anti-Russia stance which was topped up by an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the CARICOM Conference in The Bahamas, last week.
      The address served no purpose except to stroke the egos of specific leaders who enjoy being in the spotlight of world politics for its own sake. To date, there has not been one statement or action to suggest a CARICOMspecific understanding of the implications of the war for the region’s specific interests of selfdetermination and development.
      It would have been far more politically astute to maintain a strategic silence and wait for the spaces for freedom, rather than to posture loudly on the world stage, and mouthing empty words that have no meaning, substance or impact in any significant material way.

      Tennyson Joseph is a political scientist at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, specialising in regional affairs. Email tjoe2008@live.com

      Source: Nation


  4. When reason is swept up with a gusty wind and we are left in wonder, where is this world headed? No one knows the answer just yet… But returning to Love & Music over and over is my medicine. So let’s protest, pray, play, plant, ponder, wobble with the emotions and dance.

    Enjoy this offering beloveds, and may you bask in peace and trust!

