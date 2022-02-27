CARICOM Statement on Ukraine

The following is a reblog from Caribbean Empowerment blog – BU blogmaster

CARICOM should defend world peace and not allow itself to become a tool of NATO warmongering

By A. T. Freeman

On the 13 February, CARICOM issued the following statement.

“The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is deeply concerned by the on-going developments along the Ukraine border and calls on all parties involved to act responsibly and with self-restraint and responsibility to avoid destabilisation in that region.

CARICOM calls on all actors to intensify diplomatic efforts to settle differences peacefully and calls for the respect of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Community welcomes the efforts of the international community to promote dialogue and to find urgent solutions to de-escalate tensions in the region.

CARICOM reaffirms its commitment to respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of another state, the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and peaceful resolution of disputes. Universal respect and adherence to these norms…

  • David
    February 27, 2022 5:29 AM

    Seeking to protect our interests
    Fast-moving moments on the global scene are continuing to cast their shadows on our local economy. We are an independent, sovereign nation, but like even the most sovereign of nations, we live in an interdependent global community.
    Our bread-and-butter interests are not solely within our determination, even though we may promptly discharge our efforts to remove or minimise obstacles to the better promotion of those interests.
    Our tourism industry can be enhanced by our home-grown reduction of crime, only to be strangled by outbreaks of war adversely affecting the economic outlook in the markets from which we draw our tourists.
    We may, therefore, have a legitimate interest in the debate and the outcome of disputes in distant parts of the world. Thus, our voices must be heard in tandem with other voices of like disposition.
    That is consistent with the long declared and early view that we must be friends of all and satellites of none. We must seek to protect our vital interests.
    Right direction
    In this regard, the heavy emphasis in the current Estimates Debate is pointing us in the right direction as far as overall economic and strategic policy is concerned.
    We have long regarded tourism as a vital industry. It still is, and ought still to be so regarded within the corridors of power.
    The economists tell us that no other industry can so quickly rebound – after interruption of one kind or another – as a major front-burner economic engine.
    To use an expression from another area of enterprise, the tourism industry must not be “home alone”. Agriculture or farming, as some other countries call it, has to confirm its rightful place at the policy table as an industry of major economic importance.
    Food security has become what it should always have been.
    It is a major economic issue.
    Our social and political history may have tarnished the image of agriculture, but the economic importance of land, as a source of locally produced food; must not be ignored or underrated.
    Given the impact of the large amounts of scarce foreign exchange we expend on importing food, serious linkages with tourism must now become real.
    Prime economic benefits
    The Ministries of Agriculture and of International Business and the Ministry of Energy and the Environment must now recognise that their interlinkages can deliver prime economic benefits.
    We therefore applaud the common policy of both political parties to promote the development of renewable energy. The wisdom of that approach should now be clear.
    The Ukraine-Russian dispute justifies accelerated policy initiatives in this direction not only to secure continuity of energy supply but also as a foreign exchange saver.
    The bracing of innovation as a component of the Ministry of Business also signals a welcome and nuanced approach to business.
    New ways of creating business and of becoming an entrepreneur in an online world have been recognised.
    Must be exploited
    In the national interest, global markets must be exploited, especially by practitioners of the creative economy. Indeed, some young Barbadians have already started online businesses. This is to be encouraged.
    These ventures need more administrative support from parastatal organisations, as well as from the private sector telecom and banking industries.
    At this critical time, the Estimates are pointing us aright.
    Private initiatives in all their various guises must now step up and exploit those business niches that exist.

    Nation Editorial

  • David
    February 27, 2022 5:31 AM

    War fall-out could be big blow for Barbados
    By Colville Mounsey colvillemounsey@nationnews.com
    The world’s attention is currently firmly affixed to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as global leaders ponder the possible geopolitical and economic fallout.
    Barbados and the CARICOM region are certainly not insulated from these permutations, as economic and business pundits have already begun to highlight the potential tourism fallout should this develop into a protracted war in Europe. Hikes in the cost of living and rising gas prices have also been areas highlighted as a potential major ripple effect.
    Economist Jeremy Stephen cautioned that should the war escalate, it could have serious implications for Barbados’ tourism recovery prospects, energy prices, the cost of living and a shortage of medicines and goods. His views aligned with those of Professor Emeritus at The University of the West Indies, Michael Howard, who said while it was still early days to determine the specific impact on Barbados, there were ensuing negative global realities from which Barbados could not be extricated.
    It is important to note that the conflict could affect goods getting through the Mediterranean shipping lanes, a recipe for a further increase in the cost of goods and a scarcity of certain commodities.
    Russia is one of the biggest energy suppliers in the world and provides around 30 per cent of the European Union’s natural gas, with its supplies playing a vital role in power generation and home heating across central and eastern Europe. Last month, Minister of Energy Kerrie Symmonds said Barbadians should brace for more increases in petroleum products as well as natural gas. He also said Government would need to reassess its ability to continue shielding the public from fuel price hikes.
    The Ukraine is the secondlargest country by area in Europe after Russia, with it borders to the east and northeast. It also shares borders with Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova and has a coastline along the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. The response from Europe has been swift with Germany halting the certification of the 750-mile Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline while the United States outlined sanctions against Russia, including on two financial institutions, Russian sovereign debt, and on Russian elites and their family members.
    The assault, which began on Thursday and has resulted in well over a hundred soldiers and civilians dead and hundreds more wounded, also triggered swift statements from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley as well as CARICOM.
    Mottley joined world leaders and called on the Russian Federation to cease its hostilities and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. She said: “The Government of Barbados firmly believes that a peaceful, negotiated, diplomatic approach which results in the restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is the only approach consistent with the values of the United Nations and with international law”.
    Thus far, most pundits concur that it is too early to determine how farreaching the potential ripple effect of the conflict would be and that much would depend on how long the conflict will last, as well as just how much skin the Europe, UK and the US are prepared to put into the game.
    However, head of the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies (SALISES), Professor Don Marshall contends that it is quite unlikely that the current tranche of sanctions will result in any major fallout for Russia, hence unlikely to be effective in getting the Vladimir Putin’s regime to change course.
    “China is Russia’s biggest trade partner and so long as China maintains its customary relations there is little economic fallout. Russia remains a part of the SWIFT payments system and so it can continue its trade and business relations as well with Germany – its largest client in the supply of oíl and gas. The US-led sanctions will hurt the working majority in Russia following price hikes but not its elites. So long as the USA does not commit to military interventions on behalf of Ukraine in an effort to halt or reverse Russia’s advance, then energy trades on the stock market will be buoyed,” Marshall said.
    Change of posture
    He added: “Paradoxically, a change of posture either by China or USA in the direction of neutering Russia’s attempt to colonise Ukraine will upend world political and economic relations as we have known it over the last 40 years.
    While this conflict has only captured the attention of some Barbadians in recent months, it has in fact been brewing for years.
    Since the ousting of pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych, in 2014 after months of protests against his rule, Putin has frequently accused Ukraine of being taken over by extremists. Russia
    seized the southern region of Crimea in an apparent retaliation. Putin is credited with triggering a rebellion in the east, backing separatists who have fought Ukrainian forces in a war that has claimed 14 000 lives.
    Russia has also long resisted Ukraine’s move towards the European Union and the West’s defensive military alliance, NATO. Late in 2021, Russia began deploying big numbers of troops close to Ukraine’s borders and scrapped a 2015 peace deal for the east and recognised areas under rebel control as independent. Putin also revealed that he supported their claims to far more Ukrainian territory. Significant as it is chilling, is the fact that the development marks the first time since World War II that a superpower has invaded a European neighbour.

    Source: Nation

  • David
    February 27, 2022 5:32 AM

    Invasion could be ‘disastrous’
    By Tony Best

    As Russia’s “invasion” of the Ukraine spreads and rich Western nations led by the United States implement tough economic sanctions to deter Russian aggression in the Baltic, Barbadians and their Caricom neighbours must pray and appeal for an early end to the conflict.
    At the same time, Barbadians should brace themselves for any damaging economic fallout the crisis can unleash on their homeland. That impact can range from rising energy and other commodity prices, jumps in inflation, curbs on international travel, limits on foreign direct investment and a diversion of American and European attention away from the vital resuscitation of Barbados’ and other Caribbean economies which were weakened by the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Clearly, an extended Russian invasion would become economically “disastrous” for Barbados and others in the region.
    That was the combined reaction of some of some of Barbados’ former and current top diplomats, a foreign affairs expert, a leading international trade negotiator and an independent Bajan economist in North America.
    “You are talking about a (potential steep) rise in the cost of living in Barbados if the invasion of the Ukraine is prolonged,” warned Errol Humphrey, once Barbados’ Ambassador to Europe in Brussels.
    “If the conflict is prolonged there will definitely be a disastrous impact on energy prices globally and the possibility of an economic recession in several European states. Those kinds of things can have an impact on the Caribbean, (Barbados) included. We are a very open economy and petroleum and petroleum products account for more than 30 per cent of our imports.
    “Therefore, when prices go up, there is a rise in demand for our foreign exchange; the price of gas at the pumps in Barbados would rise. So would the cost of electricity. That’s because fuel oil is a major part of the price of electricity. Of course, it will have (a negative) impact on the other sectors which depend on electricity in their production processes,” added the retired diplomat. “You are really talking about a rise in the cost of living.”
    The impact would be lessened, added Humphrey, if the conflict was short-lived, ending in a couple of days or weeks. Still, if the conflict ended soon, “there would be a short-term spike in food products and energy-related prices. But if the crisis is prolonged the impact
    would be serious on us. Prices would increase significantly and stay there. Our economy has already been battered by COVID and all of the COVID-related developments will be added to the picture because the supply chain which we have heard so much about will be included. That’s how I see the crisis affecting Barbados.
    “We have already seen small enterprises struggling to survive because they have lost staff and can’t get products,” he added. “That would be worse if the conflict goes into the long-term.” After all, our tourism depends a lot on what happens in those (European) markets, he said.
    Like Humphrey, Winston Cox, a former Central Bank Governor, feels Barbados should hope for a quick end to the crisis.
    “Oil and gas prices have been rising and the invasion of the Ukraine will only make them rise faster. The inflationary impact we are already experiencing will only increase at a faster rate. It is going to affect other commodities whose prices are already rising.
    They may rise a little bit faster as a result of the invasion. It would affect Caribbean (and Bajan) consumers.
    The invasion by Russia will only aggravate an already bad situation.”
    Expressed concern
    Noel Lynch, Barbados’ top diplomat in Washington zeroed in on the energy and gas situation and expressed concerns about the likely outcome should the situation continue.
    “Any escalation in this crisis with Russia will have implications for our oil and gas and our ability to buy oil and gas,” he warned.
    “That is going to be significant for us. It would have been difficult in any era but it will be even more significant now in the post COVID-19 era when we are seeking to restructure our economy. That is going to be serious. But we will wait and see where it goes from here.
    What I am saying is that it will all depend on if this situation grows and grows. I am in a waitand- see mode.”
    Serious implications
    Professor Andy Knight, an international relations professor at the University of Alberta in Canada, vigorously opposed Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine warning it could have serious implications for Barbados and the rest of the Caribbean, especially their ability to kick-start their economies in the wake of the devastation caused by COVID-19.
    He said the European crisis could lead to a diversion of American and European interest away from the rebuilding of Caribbean economies, causing it to shift to the Ukraine and other places in Europe.


    Source: Nation

  • David
    February 27, 2022 5:38 AM

    Playing the game
    Vladimir Putin is like the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) of Europe.
    He doesn’t accept that the game has changed. You don’t play as rough as you used to.
    It’s like in basketball where the rules have shifted to create a Wild West shoot-out at the three-point line and a ghost town in the paint. Old school centres might be out of place in modern basketball.
    Except, Putin doesn’t have to accept like the DLP does. He has a huge army, nukes and dominates Russian politics like Hakeem Olajuwon in the paint.
    He is like the Michael Jordan of old school geopolitics and doesn’t need anybody’s assists.
    So, the rest of Europe could cyar dey ram goat. The DLP on the other hand, has to learn the new game.
    The new game is about alliances, soft power, branding and image. The political equivalent of ball handling is media savvy – or manipulation if you are more Machiavellian.
    The new game can seem gentler, because less physical, but don’t be fooled. There is still too much at stake to take the game for granted.
    It is far less bruising than the old game, but the risk of injury may be just as high, or higher.
    The players are more fragile and vulnerable. If, for whatever reason, the game collapses, the fallout will be great. But the new game has been well marketed and the competition decimated.
    Lives at stake
    Ukraine wants to join NATO and play the new game. But Putin dreams of days when Russia was the key player in a Soviet league.
    He wants to protect his home court advantage from NATO encroachment. It feels wrong to frame the situation in Ukraine, or even in Barbados, as a game. After all, lives are at stake.
    What happens in Eastern Europe will have a ripple effect around the globe. I don’t even want to imagine the possibility of another world war.
    The media spectacle of this crisis has many locked on and tuned in. And this is a part of the problem. Politicians play games with the lives of people.
    And people are enthusiastic spectators of a game in which they are the pawns.
    When you have a situation like in Russia, where one player dominates the game and plays by his own rules, you have to hope to God that he doesn’t go stark raving mad, like some are suggesting that Vladimir Putin has. A people should never allow this. Prime Minister Mottley dominates the game in Barbados. But it’s not exactly her fault. She hasn’t violently crushed opposition. She is just better at the game. And her opposition has just not been able to adapt to the changes in the game or even build a cohesive team.
    Scary situation
    She’s even suggested that
    she is not happy with the situation.
    It is a scary situation. One where the people can easily get played. It is hard to stay sharp, honest and play a decent game when you don’t really have anyone to play against.
    Mottley seems to be aiming to play in the big leagues.
    While she may be a major league, international level player, team Barbados is still third division, Third World.
    The geopolitical game does not easily allow for countries to escape their division. Barbados and the region have to play their own game. That will have to be a team effort. As team captain, the Prime Minister’s major task is getting a badly divided team to play as one.
    Russia is fighting hard to escape relegation while maintaining its independence from the game. China has worked hard to play the game by its own rules. In fact, China is trying to start its own league. North America and Western Europe, the dirtiest, winningest players of the old game, dominate the new game as well, with tactics possibly just as dirty, but less obviously so. The game is rigged and stacked against us.
    As we watch how the game develops in Europe, let us remember that whatever happens, the ball is always in our court. The DLP is trying to get back in the game. Newer parties are trying to get into the game. We have to learn the new game while keeping sight of the fact that it is, in the end, not reality as it is, but a game.

    Adrian Green is a communications specialist. Email: Adriangreen14 @gmail.com

    Source: Nation

  • David
    February 27, 2022 5:38 AM

    War and the absence of war
    On February 24, 2022, the people of the world watched footage of the beginning of war between Russia and Ukraine.
    This Russian military aggression constitutes an unacceptable violation of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty.
    The history of these countries’ divisions and the roots of this conflict are more complex than media reports and firm pronouncements of world leaders depict – and beyond the scope of this brief column. Whatever the actual causes, the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine is tragic. Ordinary Ukrainians must now figure out how to survive an active war, as if living under the stress of this threat during a global pandemic is not enough.
    We in Barbados and the Caribbean can expect to be affected by this conflict mostly in the way of price increases for oil, gas and other commodities.
    Although we are (hopefully) safe in this Caribbean zone of peace, our safety is not natural, for we exist in the back garden of a great power of significant military might. Our Caribbean cousins in Cuba and Grenada know the precarity of this safety too well.
    As we look on at the Russia-Ukraine situation, it may be timely to reflect on threats to our security and sovereignty.
    For Barbados and our Caribbean family, it is imperative that we avoid military conflict and exist within a world of relative peace. Consequently, our regional and individual efforts to maintain extensive diplomatic ties with the countries of the world and our penchant for active engagement in multilateral organisations such as the United Nations remain critical to our protection. All the same, not even our multilateralism guarantees either our sovereignty or our security.
    Viewed outside of conventional framings that focus on territorial integrity and military aggression, Barbados faces significant security risks. Just a week ago we read reports of the Barbados Police Service seizing assault weapons in this safe country.
    We can detect evidence of organised crime and criminal networks trafficking illicit drugs, weapons and even people through our shores. We see the fallout from these menaces on our streets, in our hospitals, drug treatment facilities and criminal justice systems.
    Additionally, we know too well of the economic instability wrought by our small “islandness” and external exposure to global occurrences in a tourism and export services-driven “destination”. Although heavy debt burdens and exposure to the vagaries of global market forces may not threaten our physical borders in the way of tanks and bombs, they threaten our abilities to survive and should not be disconnected from the desperation and opportunism that entice some to illegal activities that then jeopardise our physical security.
    We live in the absence of war, but many of us exist in neither security
    nor peace.
    In International Relations, alternative conceptions of security that include such non-military concerns have been variously termed human security and citizen security, concentrating on the human experiences of insecurity for which the state must play a key role in mitigating. Returning to the Russia-Ukraine situation, then, this conflict is both a violation of territorial sovereignty and of human security. Within such a reconceptualisation of security, we can fit Barbados’ need to access to energy, food, goods and services that people require to live in dignity, all of which can be affected by a war as far afield as Eastern Europe.
    Climate change and natural disasters, as Prime Minister Mottley has repeatedly emphasised, are critical Caribbean security threats, more likely to inflict human costs and infrastructural damage than the prospect of a war in the Caribbean. Additionally, we cannot omit the COVID-19 pandemic, often even spoken of as if we are at war with the virus and sometimes each other. This pandemic has unmasked many oft- hidden sources of insecurity within our households and communities such as the scourge of domestic/intimate partner violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Here, women and girls tend to constitute most of the survivors and fatalities. It is not without coincidence that in military conflicts, women, girls and children similarly face masked perils.
    So while we cast our eyes to Eastern Europe, hoping and praying for a speedy, sensible resolution to this military clash, we must keep our eyes on our security threats which exist in the absence of war, and that are both of our making and affected by our entanglements with the globe.
    Dr Kristina Hinds is a senior lecturer in political science and head of the Department of Government, Sociology, Psychology and Social Work at UWI Cave Hill. She is also a moderator of VOB’s Down To Brass Tacks.


    Source: Nation

