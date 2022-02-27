CARICOM Statement on Ukraine

Caribbean Empowerment Blog

CARICOM should defend world peace and not allow itself to become a tool of NATO warmongering

By A. T. Freeman

On the 13 February, CARICOM issued the following statement.

“The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is deeply concerned by the on-going developments along the Ukraine border and calls on all parties involved to act responsibly and with self-restraint and responsibility to avoid destabilisation in that region.

CARICOM calls on all actors to intensify diplomatic efforts to settle differences peacefully and calls for the respect of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Community welcomes the efforts of the international community to promote dialogue and to find urgent solutions to de-escalate tensions in the region.

CARICOM reaffirms its commitment to respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of another state, the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and peaceful resolution of disputes. Universal respect and adherence to these norms…