Sound of Silence

Mia Mottley_Steve Blackett

Freundel Stuart was the prime minister of Barbados in the period 2010 to 2018 after assuming the caretaker role from David Thompson who became sick on the job soon after the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) was voted to office in 2008. The legacy of Stuart’s stewardship is still being written although some pundits at this early stage are happy to label it worse than the Sandiford administration. The tactic engineered by the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) – the other member of the duopoly – has enjoyed success with branding of the Glorious Years as The Lost Decade.

The failure of a third party movement to gain traction in Barbados means the health of our democracy is nexus to well managed DLP and BLP political parties. A strident dissenting voice is a feature of the Westminster system we try to model – the lacuna created by the recent general election and ensuing legal challenge regarding how the Senate is constituted is a case in point. A good argument can therefore be made that the business of political parties is the public’s business although classified private entities. In fact the unwillingness of quality citizens to offer themselves to join political parties who aspire to selflessly serve the public is at the heart of the type of governments we are saddled.

Some of us who comment on political matters are not surprised at the dysfunctional state of the DLP. It was not difficult to forecast. Barbadians except for the rabidly partisan are turned off by the quality of politics and governments we have been getting since the Tom Adams era which ended in the mid 80s. The blogmaster opines both DLP and BLP political parties have been rotated to govern the country based on the level of voter apathy and lack of credible alternatives and little to do with substance. The unprecedented 30-0 victories at the polls by the BLP in 2018 and 2022 should give Barbadians reason to pause. The BLP despite making several mistakes in a brief tenure of just over three years the political opposition was unable to gain the public’s trust.   The quality of our system of government whether we like it or not is tied to the quality of individuals attracted to serve in political parties. There is that symbiotic relationship only a fool would deny.

Today makes 32 days since the last general election and except for a public position in response to a contentious offer from Prime Minister Mottley to participate in a discussion about accepting two Senate seats, the DLP has been silent and irrelevant in the public space. Sensible observers appreciate it will take the DLP time to assess, reorganize and mobilize BUT there is a reality to be considered by the DLP and onlookers. The silence coming out of George Street is consistent with the ‘glorious years’ of the Stuart administration and the longer it persists, the more difficult it will be for that party to be perceived as a credible alternative. The blogmaster is aware the DLP has skin in the game based on the matter that is before the court brought by AG Brathwaite – who we know is acting de facto for the DLP. Some of us are not so stupid to believe otherwise.

This is a cry for a different type of citizen with a passion and body of work for serving the public to join the two main political parties. An organization assumes the character of its members. If we want our governments to change how business is done, it must begin with the quality of personnel attracted to political parties. Today it is the DLP in crisis, it is not inconceivable the BLP may find itself in a similar position when Mia Mottley demits office whether for a forced or unforced reason. If that happens all of us will be adversely impacted.

The type of government we get starts with YOU!

  David
    February 20, 2022 5:09 AM

    Lack of effective communication

    Before I get into what I want to get into, there is something I want to get off of my chest.
    On hearing that fellow columnist Michelle Russell has received threatening messages from some person claiming to speak in defense of Barbados, I feel that it is important that the Government of Barbados and all of us as Barbadians come out and make a strong statement that this is not who we are.
    And at the same time, we need to face up to the ugly truth that too often our discourse is marked by a lack of commitment to reason and commitment to patient communication.
    On hearing a caller on the callin programme complain this week about the inability of many young Barbadian men to communicate and reason, I felt like saying, “Well, the berry doan fall far from the tree.”
    Though it is easy to say that we Bajans should be more reasonable and communicative, making that shift in culture is not necessarily easy. But leadership must lead the way.
    One of these fine days we will stop talking like everything is so simple.
    Hopefully it is sometime soon. It will not be an easy shift to make, though.
    Because so many Bajan statements start with “All yuh gotta do is” or “How come you doan juss”. And this was the case before the fast-food era and before instant media. So we are probably worse now in downplaying the effort needed to do things properly. Despite the traditional Bajan confidence in the ease of addressing situations which we don’t personally have to deal with, the reality is often far different. It’s taken humans thousands of years to ransack the Earth and build civilisations so large and complex that no one is in control.
    Many, if not most, serious situations will take years of addressing. They will not be fixed quickly – unless the quick fix is collapse.
    It’s not that actions necessary to address issues will necessarily take long to accomplish. The delay often comes from the fact that people take a long time to figure out exactly what the correct thing to do is, and then more time to decide if we really want to do it. The delay comes sometimes in changing the mindset or changing how we think.
    Traditional Bajan confidence
    And so the reality that things don’t really change as fast as that traditional Bajan confidence may suggest leads to the flip side, which is a traditional Bajan pessimism. We also have a tendency to negativity in response to expressions of confidence. Therefore, another popular Bajan phrase is, “Dah cyan work”. “Dah cyan work” is often accompanied by other complementary phrases such as “It doan mek nuh sense.”
    So, you can imagine what
    a conversation is like between an “All yuh gotta do” person and a “Dah cyan work” person is like. In fact, it might be generous calling this a conversation. It would be more like two competing monologues. When Bajans on opposite ends of the confidence/negativity continuum collide, there will be no real communication going on. This is why when people say that Bajans “is bare talk” and “Bajan’s like too much talking” I only half-agree. Yes, we do like to talk a lot. But that talk does not necessarily equate to communication.
    So, while we talk a lot, we communicate very little. The problem is not the quantity of talk, but the quality.
    This lack of quality talk, effective communication, is killing us. This pseudo-confidence that is really bravado along with this negativity that masquerades as “keeping it real” keeps us stagnant. The problems we face are too complex for the quick and easy fixes suggested by the “All-yuhgotta- do-is” camp. And nothing is ever accomplished by the “Dah cyan work” camp. And so, the solution is found in collaboration and communication, that is, in working together, in building a true culture of confidence, reason and real communication.
    But this is easier said than done.
    The actual direct solution may be easy once initiated, but the communication, shift and alignment in mindsets that must occur through intensive and extensive communication takes work, and patience and maturity. This is not who we are yet. But if we approach the situations we face with confidence and realistic assessments, it could be, one day coming soon.

    Adrian Green is a communications specialist. Email: Adriangreen14 @gmail.com

    Source: Nation

  David
    February 20, 2022 5:10 AM

    A privilege to sit

    Call me a purist, but details matter. This distinction may well matter. If a physician diagnoses his patient’s complaint as a bad headache when the hapless patient is having an acute attack of asthma, the patient may lose his life but keep his head.
    So that in the arena where unfiltered ideas proliferate, a call for The House of Assembly to stop its sittings, is not worth a pitcher of warm spit . . . as one former Vice President once remarked about the Vice Presidency of the United States.
    The House must discharge its duty. It is a House of election grounded in the Representation of the People Act and supported by the Writs for the holding of election issued pursuant to the Proclamation of the Dissolution of the House.
    And the Writs have ALL been duly returned.
    We really do need a Society for the Protection of the Constitution, and to teach civics.
    Anyway, a letter of prime relevance and importance was recently published and, as usual, it was ignored by the theoretical experts. For me, Cora Cumberbatch has long been one of the unsung heroines of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP). She is a party loyalist and was its general secretary in 1985. She knows her onions. What Cumberbatch says matters. In her letter to the press on February 9, she says that the DLP started to slip on the night in1985 when Barrow announced to the Executive Council that Lloyd Erskine Sandiford would be deputy leader of the DLP.
    She writes: “I was sitting at his right and whispered , why?” She says that he whispered In 1843, the world famous Economist Magazine was first published: Its motto said that its goal was to “take part in a severe contest between intelligence, which presses forward, and an unworthy, timid ignorance obstructing our progress.”
    That motto has a present day relevance, because in any genuine democracy a constant threat to the enquiring mind must be the constant assaults by empty opinions which are conceived with the speed of light, and brewed as speedily as instant coffee.
    A case has been filed challenging the legality of the Senate. Some bright sparks describe it as a Constitutional case. It is nothing of the kind. It is a case brought for the judicial review of administrative action in relation to the Senate and whether it can be constituted without its full slate of 21 senators having been sworn.
    By Ezra Alleyne back his reason which “was burnt with his ashes”.
    I applaud her loyalty in respecting that confidence, but there is no denying its historical value.
    Equally, one has to admire her perspicacity in turning to Mr Barrow there and then, and asking “why?” This exchange alone illustrates
    Miss Cumberbatch’s credentials and wisdom. It marks her down as one whose views should be sought on the DLP revival.
    She further remarks that the downward slide started after Mr Sandiford took over as Prime Minister and that by 1989 Richie Haynes left the DLP and formed the NDP. By then, she writes: “I had already taken my exit from George Street.”
    Badly needed
    Cumberbatch’s experience is badly needed in George Street at this time. She thinks that the DLP needs a political leader as a matter of urgency. She calls for as she puts it: A fresh face”. The party needs purging and it should take the two Senate seats.
    According to her, the DLP can pick any two from – Dr Ronnie Yearwood, Ryan Walters, Oldwin Skeete, Rasheed Belgrave and Dawn Marie Armstrong.
    Cumberbatch has produced a first roadmap for resolving the DLP’s problems. She pulls no punches when she writes that the DLP “needs purging”.
    But I have digressed. The House of Assembly must continue to sit. It has serious business to do. The current financial year ends on March 31.
    Section 109 of the Constitution commands the Minister of Finance in respect of each financial year, at the earliest convenient moment before the commencement of that financial year, to introduce in the House of Assembly an Appropriation Bill containing the estimated aggregate sums (the estimates) proposed to be expended during that financial year.
    The Annual Estimates debate usually starts in March. It must be passed into law before All Fools Day, April 1, 2022. The case comes up again on February 25. I rest my case.
    The House of Assembly has serious work to do. The Estimates were on laid on Friday and debate starts tomorrow.

    Ezra Alleyne is an attorney and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly.

    Source: Nation

  David
    February 20, 2022 5:11 AM

    Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure laid in Parliament

    Article by Barbados Today
    Published on
    February 19, 2022

    Government’s Budget, setting out the Estimates of Expenditure and Revenue for the financial year 2021-2022, was yesterday (Friday, February 18) laid in Parliament, together with a projected forecast for the current financial year 2021-2022. These will form the basis of the Parliamentary Debate to ensue from February 21, on the Appropriation Bill.

    Revised Fiscal Balance 2021-2022

    On the cash basis current revenue of $2,625.2 million is expected, of which $2,477.3 million is tax revenue and $142.2 million is non-tax revenue and grant income. Total expenditure is projected to be $3,494.5 million, of which $2,827.7 million is current expenditure, exclusive of amortization, and $290.7 million is capital expenditure. The revised deficit of $493.2 million, on the IFI basis, represents 4.9% of GDP at market prices. The primary deficit for the financial year 2021-2022 is estimated to be $93.4 million or 1.0 % of GDP on the cash basis.

    Overview 2022-2023

    It is estimated that Government’s total expenditure for the financial year 2022-2023, on the accrual basis, will be $3,735.6 million. When converted to the cash basis, total expenditure is $3,680.6 million, an increase of $186.1 million or 5.3% over the revised figure for 2021-2022. Of the amount approved for the 2022-2023 financial year, $2,996.9 million represents current expenditure and $738.7 million represents capital expenditure and amortisation.

    Expenditure on goods and services is expected to increase by $76.0 million over the revised figure for 2021-2022 to $522.0 million. Current transfers are projected to decrease by $63.0 million or 5.6% to $1,059.6 million.

    The repayment of principal and interest on Government’s debt is expected to account for $981.5 million compared to the revised projection of $775.9 million.

    On the accrual basis, current revenue for the next fiscal year is projected at $3,206.6 million. On the cash basis current revenue is projected at $2,813.3 million, an increase of 7.2% over the revised revenue of $2,625.2 million for the financial year ending March 2022.

    When amortization of $480.5 million is taken into account, a deficit of $386.6 million on the cash basis is expected, representing 3.3% of GDP.

    The primary balance is projected to be a surplus of $114.3 million or 1.0% on the cash basis and $426.0 million on the accrual basis.

    The Estimates for the 2022-2023 fiscal year include provision for the following activities:

    (i) A current subvention of $125.0 million is being provided to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for its operations in addition to the $7.99 million for management of Covid-19;

    (ii) Invest Barbados has been allocated the sum of $7.5 million to carry out its operations;

    (iii) $6.0 million has been provided for the IDB Road Rehabilitation Programme;

    (iv) $2 million has been provided for the Scotland District Road and Rehabilitation Project to be funded by the Chinese;

    (v) $7.6 million has been provided for the CAF Road Rehabilitation Project;

    (vi) An amount of $10.0 million has been provided for Programme Management – Covid-19;

    (vii) $11.7 million has been provided to carry out capital works at Secondary Schools;

    (viii) $7.5 million has been provided to the Primary Education Domestic programme;

    (ix) An amount of $30 million has been allocated to the Barbados Water Authority to upgrade its reservoirs and the water distribution network.


    Source: Barbados Today

