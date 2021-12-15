Flawed Fuel Policy

Barbados governments of recent have implemented a policy to pass on fluctuations (calculation unknown to the public) in the price fuel to the consumer. Barbados is a net importer of goods and as a consequence when world market price of oil increases, it has an inevitable result on the cost of living. It is a stretch to expect government during the prevailing harsh economic times will surrender revenue at a time it is in decline. Some opine the policy should be amended to give the commercial sector preferential pricing – how could this work? A subsidy, what about unregistered SMEs? The wholesale approach to fixing the price of fuel at the pump in the prevailing climate is unimaginative and requires urgent intervention. – David, Blogmaster

From mid-night December 5, consumers in Barbados paid more for gasoline and diesel. The retail price of gasoline rose from $3.95 BDS to $3.99 BDS per litre, an increase of four (4) cents or 1% from November. Diesel also followed suit rising from $3.28 BDS to $3.40 BDS, an increase of twelve (12) cents or 3.7% from November (Source: Barbados Government Information Service).

The rest of this post explores this month’s price change in five charts below, and also looks at some highlights and insights from 2021.

Chart 1: Month over Month % Price Variance for Gasoline (2021 Retail Prices).

Read Full report@caribbeansignal.com – Webmaster Amit