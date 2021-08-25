NIS Needs Lifeline

This week government approved a $50 million boost to the Unemployment Fund, the first tranche of a $143 million recapitalization of the NIS Unemployment Fund planned over 3 years. Government’s decision comes as no surprise in the wake of over 52 thousand claims filed in 2020 as a result of the displacement of workers caused by the pandemic.

We must not forget contributors over many years have posted concerns about the questionable governance framework National Insurance Scheme has been doing business. Protracted delays of published Audited Financial and Actuarial Review reports continue to shroud the business of our most important statutory agency. If the NIS is to satisfy its mandate to pay pension benefits, it means government has to show greater transparency and implement effective governance measures to protect the fund. Both major political parties when in government have operated the NIS Fund to use the popular analogy like an ATM. Unfortunately in a dysfunctional system of democracy practised, we continue to fail at finding ways to hold successive governments accountable except at 5 year intervals.

It is encouraging to observe government taking some action to protect its mandate to stabilize the Unemployment Fund to honour claims from Barbadians. It is unfortunate the Mottley government has not been able to replicate the same urgency associated with the transition to a Republic by 30 November by addressing long-standing issues affecting the NIS Fund promised on the 2018 election campaign platform. This is another example of another government kicking the can down the road because of political damage considerations. This is another example of a member of the duopoly showing no trepidation to over promising during an election campaign knowing there will under deliver in office.

There is no need to be prolix prosecuting this matter, read the several blogs posted in the BU Archive by entering ‘NIS’ in the SEARCH BOX at the top of the page. That is, if you are interest in discussing an important matter that should concern all Barbadians devoid of the usual political partisan claptrap.

2 comments

  • David
    August 25, 2021 5:21 AM

    Strain on shelter

    AN INCREASE in the number of foreign “homeless” individuals has placed a strain on the Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness (BAEH).
    And BAEH’s president Kemar Saffrey said the 30 to 50 visitors this year, who depended on the organisation to provide housing, food, transportation, counselling, and pay some medical expenses, have impacted their ability to cater to Barbados’ growing homeless population.
    He made these comments yesterday during a virtual press conference at which he explained that although the COVID-19 pandemic was a catalyst, in some cases the visitors, who were mostly European, British and West Indian, did not want to return home, although they could not afford to stay here.
    “With the increase of [local] homelessness, we are now adding to that the tourists, and it is not fair that we are being put in the position constantly to support other country’s citizens on a long-term basis. When you are getting these calls week after week to see if you can assist a tourist to function, it is difficult.
    “Sometimes you are asked if you can keep the person overnight and you would graciously approve. But then overnight turns into a week then that turns into three weeks and in some cases months. Because persons in the Caribbean are allowed a six-month stay, that becomes even more challenging because some of them want to stay the full extent of the time even though they don’t have the finances to stay for even a day.
    “We treat them with the best intentions. We give them the best care, as we would give any of the homeless persons, but when you have to render that service for so long on a 24-hour basis, the demand is hard on the organisation,” Saffrey said.
    The BAEH’s shelter only operates from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., so to accommodate the individuals for 24 hours, the non-governmental organisation had to pay for extra security and food. In some cases, it also paid for PCR testing since some were unable to afford it.
    Saffrey said mental health challenges and culture shock also compounded the visitors’ issues.
    “We’ve had persons that were sent from embassies or consulates and when they came here, they were furious because they thought they were going to a hotel not knowing that they were going to a shelter,” he said.
    While pointing out that some embassies, consulates and various “Friends Of” associations did all they could, he stressed that it was important for some foreign governments to pay closer attention to their citizens.
    “The consulates and the embassies help only to the extent that they can help because it’s a back and forth between them and their countries. So we are calling on the policymaking bodies for embassies to make preparations because we have to understand we are almost two years into COVID-19 and, sad to say, there has been little to no serious effort in place to help people who are stranded,” Saffrey added.
    (TG)

    Source: Nation

  • WURA-WAR-on-U
    August 25, 2021 5:59 AM

    I remember BU commenters were on here boasting about government homeless shelters which are STILL TO BE SEEN…so WHERE are they..even visitors are being housed at this private shelter, the only one anyone sees, hears and knows about that actually works and gets NO HELP FROM GOVERNMENT…

