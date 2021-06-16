Indians NOT Considered Black and Excluded in Reparations Talks
Submitted by Sherry Hosein Singh
Some misguided Indians claim that they are Black, ignoring the fact that they are really Coloured or Brown. They blindly see only two colours in an artist’s palette: black and white. They even foolishly brag that “if you not White, you Black”, again failing to see that Chinese and Hispanics cannot fit into these extreme race categories. On the other hand, Blacks categorize Indians as Blacks for political convenience.
For those Indians who insist that they are Black, here’s is a slap in their face. The Black Consciousness Festival was celebrated last week (11-13/6/21) with a focus on Reparations for Slavery, not including Indentureship.
The presenters were People of African descent and Indigenous descendants from the USA, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Haiti and France. Its release stated: “The conversations around reparations are important as they seek to build awareness and raise consciousness for our healing and for our agency in this space to chart our destiny as persons of African descent.
“The Black Consciousness Festival provides a global online platform for the celebration and sharing of vital histories and stories that boost the awareness and impact the pride, power and practices of People of African descent.”
The speakers from Trinidad included Earl Lovelace and Nicholas Ward. Guyana was represented by Sule Collymore. Indo-Trinidadian Historian Professor Brinsley Samaroo was not invited to speak although he boasts that he was in the forefront of the 1970 Black Power Movement in Trinidad, locked in arms with Makandal Daaga and Khafra Khambon.
Indo-Guyanese-born Professor, Dr David Dabydeen’s name was also not on the programme, although he is the author of books with titles such as The Oxford Companion to Black British History; Black Writers in Britain; 1760-1890; Hogarth’s Blacks: Images of Blacks in 18th-Century English Art; A Reader’s Guide to West Indian and Black British Literature; The Black Presence in English Literature; and Slave Song.
This second edition of the Black Consciousness Festival Series was done in collaboration with the Africa Film Festival in Trinidad and Tobago.
Sincerely,
Ms. Sherry Hosein Singh
Apartheid and Segregations signs said
“Whites Only”
and
“Non-Whites Only”
and Great Britain USA and South Africa discriminated against Indians in the same way as Blacks
I man concur Reparations for Slavery is much more important than Reparations for Indians from Colonialism which should be treated as a separate issue that should be put in the freezer until Blacks receive their dues for the wickedness of Slavery and White Devil’s trickery for over 20 generations declaring them non-human with no rights.
However Reparations for American Indians aka Native Americans is also an important issue that needs addressing as Colonial Government in USA committed genocide and had a War on Indians offering bounties for their scalps as part of their manifest destiny falsely believing that God was white like them.
As an advocate of Indians I would say theire indentured worked brought the ganja seeds to Caribbean that make the dreads sing and jump and rise up against wicked babylonians
