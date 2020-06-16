Black Lives Matter – Part 2

Submitted by Grenville Phillips II

Black persons in the US can be sorted into three main groups. Caribbean immigrants, African immigrants, and the American descendants of enslaved people.

While all of them can claim to be victims of colour discrimination, only the American descendants of enslaved people, are owed reparations from the US government. It is that group that is normally pushed aside by other groups, as those groups clamour for the attention of US politicians.

Are Caribbean descendants of enslaved people owed reparations. Of course, and we received those reparations at our Independence. What we chose to do with them is our responsibility.

We received entire islands, including their infrastructure and institutions. But our leaders betrayed our trust and burdened us with unnecessarily high taxes and debt.

Our leaders taxed us to live on our own land, which was already paid for by the blood of our enslaved fore parents. They also instituted corrupting no-bid contracts, where taxpayers may pay between two to five times what a contract is actually worth. But these problems can be solved by voting for better persons.

Black Americans have yet to receive their reparations. Instead, they get to see other people redefine their issues to benefit themselves. They get to see Caribbean and African immigrants claim the US slavery existence as their own, as they lobby US politicians to give them reparations, to which they are not entitled.

They get to see Caribbean and African immigrants displace them in affirmative action places at schools and jobs. They get to see their community leaders receiving trinkets, to keep them voting for the Democratic Party.

Democratic Party governors and mayors have been implementing Democratic policies, without resistance, for decades. Yet, black Americans in those cities have remained at the bottom for generations – poor and hopeful.

Democratic policies have been proven not to work for black Americans. Yet, Caribbean and African immigrants are trying to shame black Americans, into continuing to support a party that has consistently failed them.

There is finally some momentum to getting the US to pay the debt owed to black Americans. Not with talk, but with permanent action. By some cosmic comedy, Trump appears to be the President who has done more for black Americans than any other president since Lincon – by any relevant measure (see Part 1 for details).

There will be a reckoning for Caribbean and African immigrants, whose activism on behalf of the Democratic Party, has held back most of their black American cousins, from prospering in the US economy.

If they trapped generations of black Americans in poverty in ignorance, then they need to repent. If they promoted proven failed Democratic policies, to selfishly take what rightfully belongs to their American cousins, then the only black lives that seem to matter to them, are their own.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer and President of Solutions Barbados. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com