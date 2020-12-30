Grenville Phillips Speaks: Difficult Conversations – Trust No One

Trust No One.

We are being told that since most of us have been vaccinated against viruses as children, we should not be concerned about taking the COVID-19 vaccination. We normally accept a medical professional’s advice without question. But these are not normal times.

We live in a time when our historians can dream nightmares, and convince the government that they are historical facts. We also live at a time when our: economists, accountants, lawyers, unions, political scientists, and journalists only publicly severely criticise the policies of the political parties they do not support.

It does not benefit a nation to lose the independence of its professionals. The hypocrisy of partisan professionals has now forced us to question everything – including the COVID-19 vaccine.

VIRUSES.

Our children are normally vaccinated against the: polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and hepatitis B viruses. These vaccines work in a similar manner.

When our bodies are invaded by a new virus, cells in our body go to war against the invader. As the virus invades more of our cells, we tend to get sick while our bodies figure out how to defeat the invader.

The healthier we are, the more time we can give our bodies to figure out how to defeat the virus. If we are unhealthy, then we may die before our bodies can defeat the invader. That is why being healthy is a good defence.

Once our bodies have figured out how to defeat the virus, there are cells in our bodies that remember the winning strategy. If that virus invades our bodies in the future, the winning strategy is implemented, and the invader is quickly defeated.

NORMAL VACCINES.

Vaccines for viruses work by giving our army cells the time they need figure out a winning strategy. This is done by weakening a virus, so that it cannot do us much harm. This weakened virus is then injected into our bodies for our army cells to learn to defeat.

Since the invading virus is too weak to do much damage, we do not get sick while our cells learn to develop a winning strategy. Once our cells can recall the winning strategy, we are said to be immune.

THE NEW VACCINE.

The mRNA vaccine is different. Rather than inject our bodies with a harmless virus, for our cells to learn to defeat, they plan to manipulate part of the virus’ messenger RNA (mRNA), and inject that in our bodies. This mRNA has been manipulated to instruct our own healthy cells to mutate.

The aim is not to have our army cells go to war against an invading virus, but to learn how to render a scientist-programmed mutation harmless.

THE BOUNDARIES OF SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE.

We do not yet completely understand how our cells figure out the strategy of defeating viruses. We simply introduce a weakened virus, and observe the results.

In trying to develop better solutions, scientists push the boundaries of scientific knowledge. This normally results in many failed experiments – all of which help to advance scientific knowledge.

Scientific advancements depend on individual scientists exploring the unknown. The method of exploration is by doing experiments. Employers who manage such scientists, understand that the freedom to explore must be balanced by the liability risks, which are enforced by Government regulators.

The COVID-19 pandemic allowed scientists to develop a vaccine based on a different technology – mRNA. The normal next step is to manage liability risks, by doing more experiments to confidently determine the short and long-term health consequences.

At this time, the short-term consequences are known, but the long-term consequences are completely unknown. They can only be known by doing experiments and observing the results.

The pandemic is being used as an excuse to give some scientists the freedom to do a global experiment – on humans. The employers who manage these scientists have been given immunity from prosecution if anything goes wrong. All the failure risks are on those who take the vaccine.

THE VACCINE OPTIONS.

If the mRNA vaccine was the only available option, then we may justify the global experiment on the idea that necessity is the mother of invention. However, the planned global experiment not necessary – a conventional vaccine is available.

Of the three vaccines currently planned to be used in the western world, two are mRNA mutation technology, and one was developed using the conventional method of introducing a weakened virus.

Barbados plans to import vaccines for the general population in March 2021. Our doctors are promoting the mRNA vaccine as safe, when they have no knowledge of its long-term health consequences. Why is that?

Before the vaccine arrives in Barbados, perhaps these doctors should explain to us why the mRNA vaccine is preferred, if a conventional vaccine is available.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com