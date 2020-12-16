3 comments

  • Pachamama
    December 16, 2020 8:57 AM

    David

    How could you believe arguments made just yesterday about the irrational corporate globalization of everything and today pretend that there are still anythings called local.

    Case in point food, Donna”s garden. Are the seed stocks locally produced? Are the fertilizers, synthetic or organic, produced locally? Are the all other parts of the supply chains local? And on and on.

    Is local not an outdated myth which died with the great Carmeta?

  • John2
    December 16, 2020 9:26 AM

    Pacha

    Were they local when carmeta was alive ?

    The same questions you ask about Donnas garden can be applied to back then

  • Pachamama
    December 16, 2020 9:32 AM

    John2
    Agreed. But at least this localism canard was more believable then. But then again, even this could have been the irrational expectations of youth.

