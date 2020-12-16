Support Local is OUR Cry
The following is not the type of update seen often on Barbados Underground – 2020 has been unprecedented in every ways. Our thought processes that fuel our narratives must also change.
David
How could you believe arguments made just yesterday about the irrational corporate globalization of everything and today pretend that there are still anythings called local.
Case in point food, Donna”s garden. Are the seed stocks locally produced? Are the fertilizers, synthetic or organic, produced locally? Are the all other parts of the supply chains local? And on and on.
Is local not an outdated myth which died with the great Carmeta?
Pacha
Were they local when carmeta was alive ?
The same questions you ask about Donnas garden can be applied to back then
John2
Agreed. But at least this localism canard was more believable then. But then again, even this could have been the irrational expectations of youth.
