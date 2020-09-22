Reform or Die II

Submitted by Ziggy Greene

I was listening to Senator Caswell Franklyn yesterday on Starting Point an Antiguan talk program. The host asked Franklyn about the recent political goings-on in Barbados and in his inimitable style answered forthrightly. The topic turned to the prospects of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) now that it was unrepresented in parliament. Franklyn replied inter alia that the DLP and its founder leader Barrow were one and the same. And since Barrow’s death the party has been dying- a very interesting and insightful comment. I must say I agree with that assessment.

Senator Caswell Franklyn’s interview with Starting Point Talk Show

I wanted to write about the link between founders and the continuation of what they started, especially political parties. In the case of the DLP, this is very crucial as it is facing what I believe is an existential crisis. We have seen the old faces of the party led by their front man George Pilgrim battling with the two year installed Verla De Peiza for leadership of the party.

What does this portend
If the DLP retrogresses to the leadership that led to a 30-0 drubbing at the 2018 polls will its prospect be any different in 2023? I think not. Their ineptitude will be forever associated with the disastrous economic plunge of Barbados whether or not they are solely to blame, whether they inherited a stacked deck or world events did them no favours. That they see it fit to challenge the new leadership of De Peiza is either a failure on her part to stamp her authority on the party or they think the recent kinks in the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) armour presents an opportunity for their resurgence. It is not lost on me that when the BLP were pushing investigations into alleged fraudulent activities under their stewardship they were silent but when Chris Sinckler , one of them, was given a pick in a Mottley Committee, they crept slowly out of the woodwork.

How will it play out with DLP party voters
So the choice is between Verla De Peiza and the old guard. Between a break from the past- if you can call De Peiza that but I will in this instance- and a continuation of a failed regime. How forthcoming will the old guard be when they address DLP party voters? Will the warning of Ulrich Beck in his book Risk Society: Towards a New Modernity in 1992, that we make decisions according to information derived from politicians and experts who in most cases are self-serving, ring true?

Really, what it is that the old guard can offer that they didn’t before? That brings us back to Franklyn’s comment Barrow and the DLP are incontrovertibly linked. I am not for one moment postulating that the old guard represents Barrow’s philosophy, far from it. I am positing however that at some point for a party to carry beyond its founders, it must reform and reinvent itself. We cannot do so with the old guard. And just as our society is transforming into a new modernity from the vestiges of the past or as Beck puts it, ” freeing itself from the contours of the classical industrial society” the DLP must pry itself from the shadow of Barrow and the stench of the old regime and transition into a new modernity.

In our first piece on this subject I submitted that DePeiza must articulate these changes clearly and with some alacrity. And with pressure from the old guard and a bye election in St George north on the horizon more than ever these changes are needed now.

  • David
    September 22, 2020 4:20 AM

    Jones, Lowe criticise DePeiza’s leadership
    September 22, 2020

    by Marlon Madden

    With just days to go before the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) holds its 65th annual general conference, there appears to be a growing lack of confidence in its current president, with a suggestion that democracy within the political party is under siege.

    The concern was expressed on Sunday, during a branch meeting, by some DLP stalwarts who suggested that stumbling blocks were being created to keep George Pilgrim
    from contesting the party’s presidency and others from running for office.

    Former Minister of Education Ronald Jones, who said he supported Pilgrim to lead the DLP into the next general election, suggested that the current president, Verla DePeiza, was afraid of a contest.

    Warning that now is not the time for division, Jones insisted that anyone who wanted to run for office should be allowed to do so.

    And questioning why no conference material has been heavily circulated ahead of the September 25 to 27 conference date, Jones said he was still unaware “who is running
    for office and which office”.

    “Why is this? We should not fear contest in our party. Our internal contest should take on national characteristics, albeit at a lower scale. Nothing is wrong with that,” he said.

    “I want to say to the current leadership of the party . . . to respect the democratic ideals of the party, remove the restrictions and alterations which you have put in place to debar persons from being candidates or being successful at the polls.”

    In addition to the election of officers and members of the party’s general council at the conference, the DLP is expected to make amendments to its constitution and rules,
    as well as appoint auditors.

    Only financial members will be allowed to vote.

    Jones, who questioned the lack of executive meetings, though acknowledging the COVID-19 pandemic, said he was aware that thousands of Barbadians were still interested in joining the DLP, but suggested that some were being ignored.

    https://barbadostoday.bb/2020/09/22/jones-lowe-criticise-depeizas-leadership/

