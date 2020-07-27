Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur is Dead

On behalf of the blogmaster and BU household our heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of the late former prime minister Owen Seymour Arthur.

Barbados Government Information Service
Former Prime Minister of Barbados, The Right Honourable Owen Arthur, passed away earlier today at 12.26 a.m.
Starting today, Monday, July 27, due to the passing of the former Prime Minister, there will be a period of national mourning for three days. In addition, all flags will be flown at half mast.
Minister of Labour and Social Partnership Relations, Colin Jordan, will be the coordinating Minister for the funeral arrangements.
The Government of Barbados extends sincerest condolences to his wife, Julie, his daughters, Leah and Sabrina and his extended family.
  • Artax
    July 27, 2020 7:27 AM

    I offer my condolences to Hon. Prof. Owen Arthur’s widow, daughters, relatives and friends.

    May he rest in peace.

  • Piece the Prophet
    July 27, 2020 7:55 AM

    Condolences to the Nation, his wife, and family

    May he rest in peace

  • Greene
    July 27, 2020 8:00 AM

    Owen Seymour Arthur, longest serving PM, 1994-2008. May he rest in peace. Condolences to his family

  • Mariposa
    July 27, 2020 8:05 AM

    My thoughts
    Oh death where is thy sting
    Oh grave where is thy victory
    A true patriot till the end
    He will be missed

  • john2
    July 27, 2020 8:23 AM

    My condolences to the Arthur family, friends and all of Barbados

  • Pachamama
    July 27, 2020 8:23 AM

    It’s amazing how death becomes the eternal equalizer.

    Up to a few days ago some of us, including this writer, were bemoaning the malicious influence of the likes of OSA on Caribbean popular culture.

    Now today, the Caribbean space will be consumed by mourning.

    Death can only so capture us when we fail to constantly remember that life is about learning to die.

  • Crusoe
    July 27, 2020 8:33 AM

    Sincere condolences to his family and friends.

  • David
    July 27, 2020 9:03 AM

    A poignant reminder.

  • WURA-War-on-U
    July 27, 2020 9:34 AM

    Worth repeating:

    “It’s amazing how death becomes the eternal equalizer.”

