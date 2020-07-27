Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur is Dead
On behalf of the blogmaster and BU household our heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of the late former prime minister Owen Seymour Arthur.
Former Prime Minister of Barbados, The Right Honourable Owen Arthur, passed away earlier today at 12.26 a.m.Starting today, Monday, July 27, due to the passing of the former Prime Minister, there will be a period of national mourning for three days. In addition, all flags will be flown at half mast.Minister of Labour and Social Partnership Relations, Colin Jordan, will be the coordinating Minister for the funeral arrangements.The Government of Barbados extends sincerest condolences to his wife, Julie, his daughters, Leah and Sabrina and his extended family.
I offer my condolences to Hon. Prof. Owen Arthur’s widow, daughters, relatives and friends.
May he rest in peace.
Condolences to the Nation, his wife, and family
May he rest in peace
Owen Seymour Arthur, longest serving PM, 1994-2008. May he rest in peace. Condolences to his family
My thoughts
Oh death where is thy sting
Oh grave where is thy victory
A true patriot till the end
He will be missed
My condolences to the Arthur family, friends and all of Barbados
It’s amazing how death becomes the eternal equalizer.
Up to a few days ago some of us, including this writer, were bemoaning the malicious influence of the likes of OSA on Caribbean popular culture.
Now today, the Caribbean space will be consumed by mourning.
Death can only so capture us when we fail to constantly remember that life is about learning to die.
Sincere condolences to his family and friends.
A poignant reminder.
Worth repeating:
“It’s amazing how death becomes the eternal equalizer.”
