Phartford Files: Surrogate Racism, Conscience and Voting in Parliament

Submitted by Ironside

After a long break, I was hoping to postpone my return to this blog and come back with a less political issue than the recent legislation passed in parliament. No such luck! So let me get right to it.

If we had any doubt that this BLP administration is NOT FOR POOR PEOPLE, that doubt was pharted out load and clear with the passage of the Planning and Development (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Can you imagine somebody borrowing three to five thousand dollars from a credit union to repair a house or even add a “water-toilet” to a house and having to move somewhere else while the construction is in progress? Move where? Into their representatives’ luxury dog houses? Up their backsides? THAT would be very uncomfortable, Ms. Caddle!

Right now, we are just very pissed!

Did we actually vote for you to oppress us? To play God? What kind of anti-democracy is this? The time is coming; is now upon us, when we are going to have to ask and answer this question with passion: How can we achieve remission of these serial sins perpetrated on the people of Barbados by this government?

Now as far as I can see, the fronting Ms. Caddle is a black woman; same Harris colour range I see in the HOA. So is this racism? No! it is surrogate racism! This is a case where one race perpetrates discrimination on its own race on behalf of another race because they belong to the same class as the oppressing race or is beholden to that class. It’s complicated, I know. But it does sound familiar, no?

Only conscience-dead, soul-neutralized , control conniving, power-hungry, party-before-people representatives would even think of some of the provisions of this law, far less dare to pass it in the lower house where they sit as paunch-bellied, fatted calves put there unwittingly by a desperate but unthinking electorate. We already know that many of them ain’t going to get back their seats. But they don’t know that. Yet!

Some of these de-souled representatives should spend some time on a psychiatrist’s couch trying to understand why they are such control freaks! Hard job because I suspect it is more African nature than Caribbean nurture. But if you have lost your soul, there ain’t much left to psycho-analyze, is there?

But we get it! Hotels are in the dump, so we “have” to give them business! Architects can’t get million dollar work so cut out the small draftsman who charges on average $800 – $1,100 (as against about $6000 on average by architects) to help you meet TCP regulations.

I have a few questions for these architects; why wunnh doan get up off wunnah lazy arses and market wunnah services across the region? (a few do by the way). You really think you can become millionaires in Barbados by exploiting membership in or connections to a party? You think we foolish? You really want to charge a man or woman with some tenantry land $6000 to design a simple, no frills bungalow? Is he or she supposed to borrow that too? Dear God!

And just when you think some kind of investment commonsense would prevail in Barbados, we have Hyatt. Only idiots would think that Barbados needs more hotel rooms. A load of speculative crap! That is what I love about covid-19! Showed up all the shitty thinking about more hotel rooms, brands etc!

Hyatt is not about hotel rooms. It is about property transfer to the already propertied and the creation of an opportunity to rub backs, massage palms and God knows what else! And well correlated with this Planning and Development (Amendment) Bill 2020. But, no real change in the structure of the economy!

The economy was in a tail spin even before covid-19 so the government has got to divert attention from the fact that it has no real programme for creating long-term jobs, despite all the high-level consultative meetings and covid-19 rhetoric inspired by a WHO-Chinese Communist Party conspiracy.

All of this comes after sending home several thousand civil servants as part of an IMF agreement which the electorate agreed to with both eyes open! And who were the first casualties? Women: the same “mesmiated” women who more than likely will be the ones repairing or improving their homes. What a fiasco!

Excellent attempt at bull shitting, all around, though!

But we are thankful for the brave battle fought by Caswell Franklin, the PDP and independent senators. Guys you did the best you could. Now that the government knows that we didn’t grow up stupid under the trident, here is what it needs to do:

REPEAL THIS BLASTED DIABOLICAL BILL! NOT PUT IT ON HOLD, MS. CADDLE!

Please show us that democracy in this country is not dead! If you “care” about democracy, that is!

But here is what the people themselves must do for themselves going forward: keep tabs on the voting patterns of its representatives. This pharticidal, farcical excreta about “party first” must stop. Since we can’t recall OUR representatives we need to pressure their tails. Poor people should know whether representatives like Cynthia Forde voted for this bill. Having positioned herself as a champion of poor / elderly people, voting for this bill wouldn’t make sense. Our representatives need to vote with their consciences; if they have any left!

The media – including this blog – must now do its share and post the names of those who vote for and against a bill. As well as those who were conveniently absent themselves for the vote. This is not privileged information. It is the people’s information. It is a logical right of citizens in a democracy. This government pays EACH minister $17,000 plus perks per month from the tax payer’s purse. Thousands have lost their jobs! What poetic injustice! Time to yank the ropes on the fatted calves.

I repeat: REPEAL THIS BLASTED DIABOLICAL BILL!