Leroy Parris Arrested
On the 22 June 2020 the Nation newspaper published a story with the headline $35m ICBL deal in works.
On the 24 June the media reported that former Chairman of CLICO Holdings was being questioned by police. He has since been charged with fraud and released on bail.
While some people love to do crossword puzzles, the BU blogmaster enjoys connecting dots!
This smells like a political prosecution by the current regime. Some crooks can be brought before the courts whereas others have long gone free by both parts of the duopoly.
