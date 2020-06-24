Leroy Parris Arrested

Posted on by 2 comments

On the 22 June 2020 the Nation newspaper published a story with the headline $35m ICBL deal in works.

#donvilleinniss

On the 24 June the media reported that former Chairman of CLICO Holdings was being questioned by police.  He has since been charged with fraud and released on bail.

#corruption

While some people love to do crossword puzzles, the BU blogmaster enjoys connecting dots!

 

2 comments

