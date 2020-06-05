Attorney General Dale Marshall Delivers Police (Amendment) Bill, 2020

We take note that the Police Act only speaks to a single Deputy Commissioner of Police, and it is, therefore, to be regretted that the required amendment did not take place in advance of this confirmation. Dale Marshall, Attorney General

To the credit of Senator Caswell Franklyn of the People’s Party for Democracy and Development an amendment to the Police Act, Cap.167 to provide for two Deputy Commissioners has been circulated to stakeholders. The public is reminded that it was the indefatigable Senator Caswell Franklyn who flagged the issue of the appointment of a second Deputy Commissioner not supported in law.

Will the public ever be told the real story behind this 7-day imbroglio?

Police Act (Amendment) Cap. 167