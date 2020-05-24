Senator Franklyn Wins Case Against Top Lawyers

The following was posted as a comment to the blog Senator Caswell Franklyn Speaks – Mock Police Part 2 .

– David blogmaster

Ezra Alleyne, even though partially conceding that he was wrong, attempted to obfuscate the issue with nonsense about the Great Train Robber, Ronnie Biggs and by attempting to place blame on civil servants. He is wrong on both counts.

It is not a civil servant’s fault if the Prime Minister, who has been a member of Parliament continuously since 1994, has not as yet grasp parliamentary procedure. The mistake that she made up to prove me wrong is too basic. It would appear that she is only concerned about power not about observing the niceties involved, in other words, a dictator.

Now to the Biggs’ case of which Ezra exudes such pride. To this day, he does not realise that he was being used by the British government to ensure that Biggs was not repatriated to Britain, since he would have been an embarrassment to people in high office in Britain.

I was an immigration officer in the early 1980s and can say without fear of sensible contradiction that there was absolutely no reason for the UK to pretend that it was seeking extradition. Biggs was kidnapped and brought to Barbados by his captors. He was never legally allowed to enter this country. That being the case, any immigration officer could have refused him entry and put him on any craft to any country that was willing to accept him. Britain did not want to accept and staged a charade, with Ezra included, to ensure that Biggs did not go back to England. It amazes me that to this day Ezra is still proud of the fact that he was used or he still has not come to grips with that fact.