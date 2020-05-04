Senator Caswell Franklyn Speaks – Mock Police
It was recently announced, by the Government Information Service, that the Protective Service Commission has approved the appointment of Mr. Oral Williams on promotion to the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Royal Barbados Police Force, with effect from May 1, 2020.
I really don’t know if I should congratulate or offer commiserations to Mr. Williams. This has nothing to do with his fitness for the post. I do not know of his work or performance as a senior police officer and cannot speak to his fitness. My concern is that he has been appointed to a non-existent post, since someone is already substantively appointed Deputy Commissioner.
The Police Act, Chapter 167 of the Laws of Barbados, states at section 6:
The Force shall consist of a Commissioner, a Deputy Commissioner and such number of Assistant Commissioners, Superintendents, Inspectors, subordinate police officers and constables respectively as does not exceed the number provided by any order made under section 2 of the Civil Establishments Act: but the members of the Force at 16th October 1961, shall continue to be members of the Force and shall be subject to this Act.
The number of persons appointed to the post of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner is subject to primary legislation, in this case the Police Act, and can only be changed by an amendment to that Act done in Parliament. On the other hand, the Police Act goes on to give the Minister responsible for Civil Establishments the power, by subsidiary legislation, to determine the number of Assistant Commissioners, Superintendents, Inspectors, subordinate police officers and constables.
For completeness, the Civil Establishments Act was repealed and replaced by the Public Service Act on December 31, 2007. The power to determine the number of posts in the Public Service is now found at section 13.(1) of the Public Service Act.
The power to make appointments to public offices and to remove and to exercise disciplinary control over persons holding or acting in the Public Service is vested in the Governor-General, acting in accordance with the advice of service commissions, in this case the Protective Service Commission. That service commission, like all others in Barbados, can only recommend the appointment of persons to post that are available. There is only one post of Deputy Commissioner available and that is already filled.
Who is responsible for this cock-up? Is this yet another example of this Government not getting anything right the first?
@ Senator Caswell Franklyn
It is expected that by tomorrow when the bank that has been assigned to Barbados Underground as your bane when they awaken they will all come and say that you are being enthusiastic and seeking to show boat here on BU.
Few if any will see what de ole man and a few others here have been crying daily as to the machinations of the Rules and the abrogations of the Regulations and the downright discarding of the Constitution that Mugabe Mottley continues to do every single week in Barbados
@ Senator Caswell Franklyn
Yesterday de ole man had was to tell the 2nd of the rented Jackasses whom we shall beat because he is rented that you know more of the Rules and Regulations of the House and the Senate than ALL OF THE #) of the Mugabe Regime put together
You did not even permit my words to fall to the earth and you came here and placed this Act of Dictatorship squarely into the eyes of the Public of Barbados for the whole world to see.
You wrote and de ole man quotes
“…The power to make appointments to public offices and to remove and to exercise disciplinary control over persons holding or acting in the Public Service is vested in the Governor-General, acting in accordance with the advice of service commissions, in this case the Protective Service Commission.
That service commission, like all others in Barbados, can only recommend the appointment of persons to post that are available.
There is only one post of Deputy Commissioner available and that is already filled…”
Yet only a few days ago there were a bevy of poochlickers here on Barbados Underground speak about how great Mugabe got them feeling with her CNN Interview with Amanpour
And her is Mugabe Mottley trying “as man to pour” some good doggie into the behinds of Bajans every time a body turn a corner
But the ingrunt sheeple acting like COVIDIOTS as she appointing 30 ministers and now adding a next Deputy Commissioner to that list of big salaries while de poor man in Barbados suffering
A second item here needs your assistance Honourable One
Given how we know government works who should be held accountable? Should the Attorney General Marshall put his hand up?
