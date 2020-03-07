Barbados Murder Statistics February 2020

Reproduced from caribbeansignal.com

Based on data collected at the time of this post, February 2020 saw at least two murders taking place in Barbados. The victims were Shakeem Holder and Keron Howell, ages 22 and 26 respectively. Holder was stabbed in the parish of St. Michael while Howell was shot in St. John. The total murder count for the year thus far is five persons.

Information was collected during the month of February and compiled based on the following online sources: Nation News, Barbados Today and Loop Barbados.

Barbados Murder Map Jan to Feb 2020
Heat Map of Murders in Barbados – January to February 2020
Barbados Murders February 2020 Table

