The first month of the new year saw at least three murders taking place. The victims were David Bedford (44), Marlon Holder (38) and Jason Hobbs (35). Bedford and Holder died in St. Michael and St. James respectively. In the case of Hobbs, his body was found at the bottom of a cliff in St. Philip. During the same period last year, i.e. January 2019, (at least) 9 murders took place.

Heat Map of Murders in Barbados – January 2020