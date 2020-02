The Upper House is currently debating the Estimates 2020 – 2021. Debating is a strange word given the fact the Barbados Labour Party won all the seats in parliament 30 to 0. A wart of the government system.

The 2020 -2021 Draft Estimates document

Follow the debate from 10AM of Parliament TV.

http://www.youtube.com/c/BarbadosParliamentChannel