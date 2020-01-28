Shooting Advisory – A Time to ACT

The blogmaster thought long and hard about posting the following incident which occurred on the weekend at the Charles Rowe Bridge gas station in St. George. In a nutshell two youngsters got into an argument inside the gas station and the video captures the the decision to resolve.

Again the shooting incidents in recent months by our young men expose our society on many fronts. As a society we have failed to inculcate the right values in some of our young people. Whatever the reason we can theorize, we have reached the tipping point. A short term strategy must be put in place to deal with the situation. Obviously the youngsters have no regard for lives. No regard for collateral damage caused by an ability to shoot straight. No capacity to exercise reasonableness.

The blogmaster with reluctance recommends uncompromising enforcement measures. The government MUST impose an emergency plan to arrest increasing gun violence on the island. The youngsters committing these crimes have passed the point of no return, fire power must be met with fire power. The namby pamby approach currently be adopted will not work.

As a society we must fight back. NOW.

The bad boys must be taken out!

 

  • Mariposa
    January 28, 2020 6:18 AM

    All the signs of a failed state
    The revolving question. How did the guns get into the question
    So easy to go after the youth but what about the big mafia cartel that make plans for bringing the guns into the country
    What about them
    Why are did not being hunted down and thrown into jail
    As long their is a source the crime would increase

  • Mariposa
    January 28, 2020 6:19 AM

    Correction”how did the guns get into the country”

  • John
    January 28, 2020 6:39 AM

    The car looks to be a hired car.

    My imagination?

