State Owned Hotels
This article is based on notes for my presentation today to the Fourth Caribbean International Tourism Conference (CITC 2019) at UWI’s Cave Hill campus. My presentation will be on Trinidad & Tobago’s State-owned hotels to outline the results and provisional conclusions of my research. I designed that research program to examine the existing State-owned hotels as a way of understanding the real prospects for the large-scale Tobago Sandals being proposed by the current government in 2015.
I am questioning the role of our responsible elites in light of Dr Terrence Farrell’s ‘Where do we go from here‘ speech to the Queen’s Park Cricket Club on 22 November 2019. Dr Farrell also chaired a THA-appointed Committee to recommend a Medium-Term Policy and Planning Framework for Tobago. Those proposals were made on 12 November 2019 and included three new all-inclusive hotels for Tobago adding about 1,800 new rooms.
Read full article Property Matters – State owned hotels on Afra Raymond’s Website
As de ole man is continuing to broadcast to the Barbados population of people and sheeple, the subliminal agenda here is as follows.
BUILDINGS, LIKE THE ONES MUGABE IS PROMOTING, from Accra to Batts Rock, IS GOOD!
Do not mind the fact that this government has reneged on its sovereign debt BOTH INTERNATIONALLY AND LOCALLY, ALL THE ENSUING HARDSHIP IS GOOD FOR WUNNA.
ALL OF YOU MUST IGNORE INCREASES IN THE COST OF LIVING!
WUNNA GOT TO LEARN TO DODGE BULLETS, which I Mugabe dont have to BECAUSE MY RH ALWAYS PUN A PLANE OVERSEAS!
AND, even though all dese buildings are dependent pun tourism, did is okay cause I IS AN OBEAH WOMAN who does desecrate slave graves and blow duppy dust MIXED WITH MEDICAL MARIJUANA into the tourists faces while I flying bout!
Look how i flying bout to all these exotic destinations MY AND MY 30 MINISTERS, while wunna sucking salt!
Heheheheh
ALL HAIL MUGABE!
Piece i long fir those days when u were a star boy on BU
Ha ha but enjoying watching u drown in your own winnings compliments of David BU
Boy uh tell uh days run till night catch wid it
Who would have thought that your views and stoopid cartoons are no longer relevant on BU
Hee hee
Guh long bozie time longer than twine
Here is the opportunity to discuss multiple issues affecting government finances and here is what we see. A people get the government it deserves.
We need to ask Minister Straughn why the new audit office is scheduled to be established in September 2021 under the Public Finance Management Act. Given the state of the financial health of SOEs and unflattering reports by the Auditor General this is a matter that should be pressed by government.
