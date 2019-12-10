The Legacy Curse of Slavery
By now, it should be evident to everyone, that the long-line, long-wait, high-tax method of managing Barbados has not changed. There is one notable exception.
As a semi-frequent traveller, I would rate my recent GAIA arrival experiences as the best of all countries to which I have ever travelled. On my most recent flight, I was out of the airport in about 10 minutes after it landed in Barbados. Every step of the arrival process was pleasant. Even my departure was pleasantly noteworthy.
The obvious next step is to implement this remarkable efficiency across all aspects of the airport’s operations, and all public services. Unfortunately, our low self-esteem got the better of us. We have decided to give this Barbadian model of exceptional efficiency, to a foreign company to manage.
If our airport was a place of gross corruption and political patronage, then please call in a foreign company to save us from these corrupt political agents. Since they are unlikely to go willingly, a foreign company that they cannot intimidate, should send our political tormentors home.
Instead of planning to privatise that that sort of corruption, we want to privatise the Grantley Adams International Airport. To allow a foreign company to manage our airport for 30 years is to privatise it. After each 30-year cycle, we will be forced to keep it privatised, because by then, that is all that our children would know.
We seem to want to prove to the world that we are just too stupid to manage our own airport. Worse yet, that our children can never be good enough to be trusted to manage their inheritance.
Do we care what message these actions send to the next generation? Why are we forcing them to embrace the slavery legacy? This legacy is the idea that regardless of what you may achieve, you can never be good enough if you are a descendent of slaves?
This curse limits our dreams, and perpetuates the myth that prosperity is only for a few. It also damages our self-esteem. In 2019, we should be trying to break these stupid curses from over Barbados, not trying our best to perpetuate them.
If a company lacks important skills, then a confident manager will try to employ persons with those skills, regardless of where they are from. A fearful manager will try to sell the company. We are effectively selling our airport.
We were able to successfully manage our airport for over 50 years. We kept improving the customers’ experience until finally, we have demonstrated an international standard of excellence in the arrivals section. We now have two options.
The mature option is for Barbadians to manage all aspects of the airport, to the same standard of excellence as the arrivals. This will facilitate a demand for Barbadian airport managers, to provide quality management services to inefficient airports all over this planet.
The lunatic option is to sell our airport. Turning over the only airport we have, to a foreign company to manage, is to sell our children’s inheritance. When we sell their inheritance, they are forever deprived of senior management opportunities, and will receive little in return.
With no opposition in our parliament, the administration will pursue whatever options it wants, because it can. The government needs to listen to alternate solutions, especially when planning to pursue options that permanently disadvantage our children.
They need to recognise that any curses that were passed down to their generation, do not need to be passed on to our children’s. After we have achieved excellence in the airport arrivals section, why is privatisation the only option that our parliamentarians are able to see?
As our nation’s elected leaders, they need to confront the slave legacy of low self-esteem, that manifests itself by automatically trying to deprive others. They need to discourage the practises of pulling down those trying to achieve, and kicking down any ladders to achievement once their donors have climbed. They need to reject these curses and start leading – for all of our sakes.
Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer and President of Solutions Barbados. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com
@Grenville
The blogmaster endorses you and Peter’s feedback that the passenger experience into GAIA has improved dramatically. It shows that it is possible brick by brick to turn things around. It attacks the cliche position that we are a failed state. Congratulations to all involved, let us replicate this across the island. All should appreciate that it will not occur overnight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent post GP2. I hope that our esteemed prime minister is aware of events taking place in Algeria. At least 2 ex-prime ministers have been sentenced to jail for corruption along with a host of other big up names.
Will Mia take this as a lead to commence corruption procedures amongst her party members and members of the DLP.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/12/algerian-court-convicts-2-prime-ministers-corruption-191210100704598.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree 100% with the GAIA improvement….let us hope it remains for a long time and spread to other entities….. to top off this improvement, let us now fix the un-illuminated letters in the name sign !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only reason the legacy of slavery is stilll a curse in Barbados is because your wicked black leaders in parliament and bar association..,,ILLEGALLY continue to keep hundred years old SLAVE LAWS on the statute books…,TO LINE THEIR OWN GREEDY POCKETS…at the expense of generations of Black Bajans….they continue to keep SLAVE MASTER NAMES on public schools funded by the black majority and whose students are majority Black…and DEESCENDANTS OF SLAVE.
Ya ignorant self-serving leaders ARE THE ONES KEEPING THE SLAVERY LEGACY CURSE ALIVE AND WELL…
CONFRONT THEM.,,,if they would remove the blight and curse on the people that they are enabling and condoning thinking no one is noticing because the people can’t see………a change will come.
Protest to HAVEB those EVIL SLAVERY LEGACY LAWS REMOVED…even if you have to SUE THE GOVERNMENT….for keeping modern day slavery alive and well…it goes against the US 30 Articles on violations of human rights….
LikeLike
The thing is Bajans who left and went over and away do not seem to be hampered by this imaginary legacy of slavery.
Must be the air here!!
Bajans have been doing it for generations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I may have missed how the writer would further improve the airport. I do not see it in this presentation. Much more needs to be done to improve the arrivals hall, accommodation wise and also the departure areas. If the writer is saying we should be satisfied with what we now have, he should be explicit in saying so. If you arrive in adverse weather conditions, even ST. VIn cent has an edge. I fail to see where a government cannot protect jobs not only for the big ups in management but in every sphere of airport activity for its citizens because of a PPP.
LikeLike
We like to conflate issues.
LikeLike
Keep up the good work GP2.
Here is a country that you know very well.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/dec/07/haiti-looks-to-revolutionary-hero-dessalines
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations Vincent!
LikeLike
BMcD:
I did not claim that we should stop improving. We should, because we will never be perfect. I simply noted that we have reached a level of excellence in the arrival’s hall.
We can economically address the rain situation. It just takes will. However, I do not think that we should use jet bridges when it is not raining.
I recall returning from studying in a cold climate over 30 years ago. When the plane landed, and I felt that first gust of warm air after experiencing winter, I felt joy, and could not stop smiling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THAT WOULD BE:
Protest to HAVE those EVIL SLAVERY LEGACY LAWS REMOVED…even if you have to SUE THE GOVERNMENT….for keeping modern day slavery alive and well…it goes against the UNs 30 Articles on violations of human rights ratified in 1948….
“Being a landlocked country did not stop Switzerland from playing its part in the transatlantic slave trade triangle, linking West Africa, America and Europe.
(Ernst Würgler)
A Swiss historian backed by dozens of public figures has launched a committee that makes the case for slavery reparations in the context of Switzerland.
The supportersexternal link of the Swiss Committee on Slavery Reparations (SCORES) believe that reparations must be negotiated through dialogue between those who benefited from the transatlantic slave trade and the descendants of the victims.
“The centuries-old human crime of slavery within the framework of the exploitation of the American colonies by Europe demands recognition as well as non-material and material reparation,” argues the group. “This also applies to Switzerland, which as a social, economic, ideological and cultural area participated in and profited from this system from the 16th to the 19th century.”
Historian Hans Fässler, the spokesman for SCORES, announced the establishment of this committee during a presentation on Monday at the United Nations office in Geneva.
Official view
Swiss trading companies, banks, city states, family enterprises, mercenary contractors, soldiers and private individuals all profited from the slave trade. Specific Swiss links to the slave trade, some of which predate nationhood, are documented on the website louverture.ch.external link
For example, between 1719 and 1734, the city state of Bern as well as two banking houses “Malacrida” and “Samuel Muller” held shares in the speculative South Sea Company which kept slave deposits on Barbados and shipped some 20,000 slaves from Africa to the New World.
Slavery also played a role in the establishment of Switzerland’s textile industry.
The Swiss government, it is noted, has always made the case that Switzerland as a nation state has never been involved in slavery nor been a colonial power.”
LikeLike
TLSN:
The people always tire of corruption. But once they attain power, there is nothing to stop their leaders from engaging in corruption.
The planned Integrity in Public Life bill essentially legalises bribery and corruption in Barbados. We have already provided explicit evidence before the joint select committee of the House and Senate. Surprisingly, only Casswell (of the pdp) opposed me – but he did not address the explicit provisions of the bill.
There are so many explicit loopholes for guilty persons in that bill, including that no inquiry can be commenced once two years have passed after the person who received bribes has retired.
To prevent any Solutions Barbados candidate from engaging in bribery, they all had to sign a contract that would have made them bankrupt if they did. I know of no other way of addressing corruption and bribery – but am willing to be enlightened.
To preempt a politically driven discussion of this point, it should be known that the anti-bribery provision was unanimously agreed to be part of our constitution. We are happy to adopt a more effective provision if one can be identified.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@BMcDonald
There are clear ways to further improve the airport. The two most important are these:
(1) revamp the baggage handling system so that it arrives on the baggage carousel within 20 minutes of aircraft touchdown,
(2) engineer a system that protects arriving passengers from getting wet in rainy weather. Jetbridges are one solution, but I prefer mobile lounges like this https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mobile_lounge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@BMcDonald
A PPP will put every aspect of airport staffing in the hands of the private sector managers and this will certainly mean job cuts as they cut costs to increase profitability.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@PLT
The first to go will be the red caps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No one has time for self-serving idiot governments in these times, another generation of black bajans will not be disenfranchised by the garbage in the parliament and their bribers…
https://barbadostoday.bb/2019/12/10/rasta-body-blanks-wrong-ganja-bills/?fbclid=IwAR1kaV4cQtKqtcWC0q38uXCt7k2RfHIHDneIpHGWEEA5zqs1243-JTRmwTE
LikeLike
Congratulations Grenville II on yet another inspiring submission. Yes, as a people we do somethings very well. We did it in the past. I believe most of us are still from the same genetic and cultural pools ; therefore we will continue to do it in the future. We need to cut out and ignore the noise (engineering) .
LikeLike
In an earlier post someone wrote that Antigua had the “best” Airport in the Caribbean, I don’t know if that is correct but the last time I was in Antigua the airport was equipped with jet bridges and instead of “red caps” the Airport had carts courtesy of CIBC/FCIB similar to Pearson in TO.
Aren’t the Red Caps controlled by some company associated with Bizzy? That alone may tell you the fate of the Red Caps in the immediate future.
LikeLike
@Sargeant
It is one of the newest. Would not describe it as the best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a pleasant surprise! Good point Grenville! I agree one hundred per cent!
LikeLike
I must commend you Grenville, on the quality of this essay.
LikeLike
@PLT
Mirabel has a number of those sitting idle, at least they did in 2017. Maybe MAM could ask for them.
LikeLike
I am amused by the remarks applauding the “quality” or “surprise” of Mr Phillips’ essay…simply because the man generally writes quite well (lively and engaging) and presents his analysis in a persuasive, fact based manner!
I don’t always agree with the gent of course but he is a “quality” type of guy more often than not… So quite amused that today’s effort brought on such fawning 😁…indeed tho its another of his well written, reasoned pieces. All good.
Now @ senor Phillips let me take you up on one of your remarks above that I find not as excellent as the essay.
You said “To prevent any Solutions Barbados candidate from engaging in bribery, they all had to sign a contract that would have made them bankrupt if they did. I know of no other way of addressing corruption and bribery – but am willing to be enlightened.”
So please clarify a few things…
1.Did you ever vet and confirm with a legal source that your contract was executable/enforceable?
Seems to me that a directly prepared contract which deliberately attempts to penalize one party so completely (bankruptcy) – in a ‘social contract’ of this type which also apportions a vastly higher burden than any current law – might appear unconscionable.
2.Secondly what’s the point of creating a contract that can simply be frustrated by inaction…do you seriously perceive that you would be able to collect on any such contract if it was in fact deemed a valid document?
Thus, senor when you say “We are happy to adopt a more effective provision if one can be identified” coming after the declarative “…the anti-bribery provision was unanimously agreed to be part of our constitution” I smile again broadly.
Either your team are smart and know that the agreement is basically useless or you guys are clueless and are in fact creating useless documents… you are too smart and honest to be complicit in the latter, however!
LikeLike
GP2 955amI
” recall returning from studying in a cold climate over 30 years ago. When the plane landed, and I felt that first gust of warm air after experiencing winter, I felt joy, and could not stop smiling”
Same here and love that feeling, always more so when you ar coming home from the cold..
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ Grenville
“I recall returning from studying in a cold climate over 30 years ago. When the plane landed, and I felt that first gust of warm air after experiencing winter, I felt joy, and could not stop smiling.”
By far one of the most refreshing pieces on BU for a while. I still believe we need jet bridges so the statement above is more nostalgia than forward thinking .
LikeLike
WS
Didn’t you read where he said there is a need for jet bridges but only for rain?
Relax nuh man!
LikeLike
The government has included jet bridges in the next development phase or if it is PPPed it will obviously be in the build out.
LikeLike
@Dee Word
Does it matter if members of SB agree to abide by the terms of the ‘contract’? Consider it a moral contract.
LikeLike
David, yes it matters..in my view. As I asked Mr Phillips, are the agreements valid and moreso are they even enforceable.
You may consider me ‘anal retentive’ on this but I expect my leaders (or those proposing to lead) to be honest, rationale and building their policies on lawful and just standards…not specious or nonsensical folly.
In simple Bajan: if yah start wrong, yah gine end wrong!
I actually respect the gentleman so I cannot accept him offering incongruous “solutions” or as you say seeking to hold his members to some “moral contract” of no real value and yet offering himself as a moral savior of the nation.
How does that work my brother…or the Bajan fah dat: does he tek we fah fools (like all the other pols do 🙃)!
LikeLike
dpD:
There were 11 political parties that persons could have joined. No one was forced to join Solutions Barbados.
Each contract was slightly modified by each Candidate to a form that they could sign. Once two parties agree to a contract, then it is a valid contract.
The contract states a penalty for accepting bribes. The amount of penalty was chosen as the bribe paid to a US senator by a company that did substantial work in Barbados.
The Contract provided our candidates with protection against those would would want to offer them bribes. Our candidates could explain that they had signed a contract that would deny them from benefiting from any bribes.
As we have repeatedly stated, if there is a better method of addressing bribery, then we would be happy to adopt it. If not, then this appears to be the most effective. Further, it is written into our constitution, and I cannot remove it. I have the same power as the newest member of Solutions Barbados, namely, one single vote.
LikeLike
Not fawning, DPD. Just giving credit where credit is due, as is my way. Last week he wrote nonsense. I criticized the nonsense and he called me a person who brings poison. When he stays away from the preaching he is much better. I have told him that before. If your opinion is that he is always good then I will admit that he is definitely more understandable than you are. 😉
LikeLike
I must say a MAJOR step in the RIGHT DIRECTION:
Youth in Job Start Plus begin training
The first batch of young participants in Government’s Job Start Plus programme on Monday joined a week-long workshop to prepare them for the world of work, whether for an organisation or as entrepreneurs.
As the workshop opened, Minister of Labour Colin Jordan said the youth unemployment rate prompted the initiative, which is aimed at young people with no work experience but out of school.
Jordan said: “In 2017, there were 14,100 young people of working age, but of that number, 29.3%, or three out of ten, were unemployed.
“Now we know young people go to school to train in different areas not only to put that training into practice, but also to earn money so they can buy the things they want.
Another dilemma many of them face is that they may be well qualified to do a job, but they are at an immediate disadvantage if the employer calls for work experience and they have not had any, which can be very frustrating.”
Jordan, himself a former human resources manager, shared some tips with the 50 students gathered for the workshop.
First, he told them that even if they might not have performed well academically at school, this programme would enable them to redeem themselves.
He also reminded them that there were some aspects of work life that they would not necessarily learn in a school.
The Labour Minister said: “Too many young people leave school without certification, which sometimes causes older people to say you have wasted your time at school, but we are not giving up on you.
“With this programme you can redeem yourself, as it will show you there are multiple pathways for employment.
“Another element of it is the school to work transition, because while school prepares you from a theoretical perspective, it does not create independence or the ‘go-getting’ skills you need in the world of work.”
Jordan encouraged the candidates to share their ideas with their peers and older people around them, and to continue doing so even if they faced criticism or any other negative feedback.
“Young people bring fresh ideas wherever they go.
“Bear in mind that even though you are young, you can think for yourselves.
“Share your ideas with family members, at school, work and church.
“Sometimes you will speak to people who may not be interested in your opinions, but don’t let that daunt you.”
He also advised them to pay attention to their work attire, punctuality and communication skills as they interacted with other people.
The Job Start Plus programme will run for eleven months and pay the students a weekly stipend of $150. A number of businesses of all sizes along with tradespeople have so far come on board with it, and Jordan said Government would help foot the stipend bill for some of the smaller operators who may not be able to afford the full $150 each for the 3,500 students expected to participate in the venture annually.
https://barbadostoday.bb/2019/12/10/youth-in-job-start-plus-begin-training/
LikeLike
Mr Phillips, I said above that I respect you (ie your achievements and efucation)….so when I say that you are talking an absurdity when you say “Once two parties agree to a contract, then it is a valid contract”, please understand that’s said respectfully.
Agreeing to a contract does NOT make it valid nor as I noted above ‘enforceable’. Your statement is simply absurd because the LAW says so…. if every agreement was valid simply because two parties willingly agree to it then NO contract would be invalidated in a court of law…not so!….. There would be no such thing as a ‘voidable’ contract or contracts which are in breach because they are unconscionable/overly onerous and thus deemed ultra vires by a court.
Come on Grenville stop playing folly!
I asked simple queries: Was your contract vetted by an attorney and do you perceive that the doc is actually enforceable…i.e. would you be allowed to ‘bankrupt’ a party member who succumbed to some bribe!
If a supposedly valid contract is NOT enforceable then you are merely mekking sport!
You want to lead a nation sir, and yet a simple contract of this type appears null and void…. Remember you made the startling claim (correct me if I am wrong) that you would have no lawyers in your party (cabinet if elected).
@Donna, I believe I write quite simply and understandably … I said that Grenville writes well and as I read his stuff seems always aiming to be fact based in his analysis. I further defined my meaning with the words ‘lively and enngaging’ re his writing…I never said that he is “always good” which I interpret as being always sage and practical in his opinions.
I have heavily criticized what I considered his juvenile 6th form civics class solutions ….
Daily many politicians (Johnson, Trump to name two) say and write lots of tripe but do so in a very lively, engaging manner….There is a BIG difference between sage and engaging writing!
So I repeat – hopefully this time with clarity : Grenville, generally writes quite well and engagingly. Like all of us sometimes he makes great sense and sometimes he doesn’t.
LikeLike
@Phillips who said : “As we have repeatedly stated, if there is a better method of addressing bribery, then we would be happy to adopt it. If not, then this appears to be the most effective. “
How about simply sticking to the law of the land and simply stating that bribery is a criminal prosecutable offense and that any member accused and indicted for accepting a bribe will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and dismissed from the party if convicted!
Why create an unnecessary additional mis-mash of an unenforceable contract …
LikeLike
The legacy of corruption from these two Palace Negros political parties DBLP are an embarrassing and ugly thing, but the wicked negros never feel any shame. They are all a THREAT TO BLACK PEOPLE…the only thing they really know to do is to stretch our their hands for BRIBES…always working against the black majority to elect them and pay their salaries, ungrateful palace negros. none of them can be trusted…only their BRIBERS CAN TRUST THEM…the dirty negros actually TRIED TO LEGALIZE AND LEGISLATE BRIBERY AND CORRUPTION IN BARBADOS, BUT WERE CAUGHT..
https://barbadostoday.bb/2019/12/11/a-matter-of-respect/?fbclid=IwAR2w2-jZsIDZthxM11uFFS_7zm7mZQma857-L05HaSvANR037G3FxaZ7m8w
“Citizens across the world feel disrespected and are voicing their anger: corruption is a bad thing getting worse. It may be useful to unpack how bad it can be and why we have defined it as a crime in the UN Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). Corruption undermines democracy and fair markets. Corruption, a governance deficit in itself, increases when democracy is attacked. Political party financing becomes a patronage bazaar and public contracts are the occasion for paybacks, embezzlement and fraud.
Substandard infrastructure – often the result of these kickbacks – puts lives at risk. Justice is not served, but sold to those who can afford it. Whom you know trumps what you know to get a job – especially in the civil service – or an admission to prestigious academia. Corruption disproportionately affects disadvantaged people. That’s why we have also classified it as a crime against development: it diverts funds intended for essential services such as healthcare, education, water, housing or security, and increases environmental risks, such as those associated with wildlife crime. Fortunately, many integrity fighters make our societies not only cleaner, but safer.
Corruption is an extremely expensive and lucrative affair, which costs developing countries over a trillion US$ per year in illicit outflows, criminal activity, commercial tax evasion and mis-pricing of transactions, as per Global Financial Integrity’s research. The same staggering amount is paid in bribes every year, according to the World Economic Forum. Many citizens pay bribes to access public services such as the police, courts, healthcare, education, utilities or identity documents. New research from Transparency International in 2019 is shedding light on sexual extortion, the most significant form of gendered corruption, especially pervasive in the Caribbean – including Barbados. The OECD believes that 10 per cent of the cost of doing business is, on average, due to corruption.
UNDP and UNODC, the UN Development Programme and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, respectively, are the lead UN organisations in the fight against corruption. UNODC, as the custodian of UNCAC, displays the normative role over this uniquely successful treaty ratified by 186 Member States, the only universal legal instrument against corruption, while UNDP delivers capacity-building services to the same countries, expanding the normative framework to service delivery sectors such as water, education and health, and watching over economic areas like the extractive industries, often times by empowering local organisations, women and youth civil society. Both organisations draw from the Sustainable Development Goals, where SDG16 requires inter alia combating illicit financial flows, recovering stolen assets, reducing bribery and guaranteeing institutional accountability and transparency.
What are governments doing? According to independent sources, some are acting with determination against corruption. Others, riding cynically on people’s anger against those who defraud, are making matters worse. The undermining of free and independent media, the silencing and control of civil society and international organisations like ours and a rise in simplistic “strong arm” promises to solve complex problems, including corruption, used as a political weapon to discredit opponents, have lowered global ethical standards. Conflicts of interest, peddling of influence and the blur between private business and public office are some of the most dangerous trends.”
LikeLike
Mia really needs to get a grip…everyone worldwide knows only too well that Barbados is a corrupt, racist, aparthied SHITHOLE, all negro government sanctioned and ENCOURAGED…….yet there she is in Kenya TALKING A ROLL OF PURE, UNDILUTED SHITE…and thinking she got the Africans well fooled..
LikeLike
What is telling is that everyone will sit their useless backsides down and DON’T WARN AFRICA…about the fraud and corruption, don’t warn them that the likes of Mia now thinking she got this…fooling Africans….she is OWNED BY a small gang of criminal racist minority THIEVES…ah bet she forgot to mention that in Kenya…spewing shite pretending she can take the place of the African Ambassador, who achieved results that she can never achieve…
Her best bet would be to dismantle the corruption, racism, apartheid and hundreds years old SLAVE LAWS in Barbados that both governments allowed to be practiced against the Black majority for decades right into the 21st century…..FOR THEIR CUT…then intelligent people will actually take her seriously, but until then, she needs to stop spreading the fraud and pretense around.
bet she never mentioned that one to Africa either…but i will be sure to let them know..
LikeLike
No privatise or sell. If they want to invest in some way then ok. They’ll get their returns.
LikeLike
The operative word in PPP is partnership. The negotiation will be difficult. But in the same way the Private entity will insist on a fair return on investment, the government must protect labor from exploitation whilst acknowledging that inefficient, unproductive modalities are costly. I think government has the capacity to protect the Bajan interests and not to give away the store on the altar of foreign direct investment. We must have learnt something from our journey on this path. If we have not it will become readily apparent.
LikeLike
@BMcDonald
@JohnA
Let us think outside the box. In the 1960s Barbados exported thousands of people to the UK to work on London Transport. Many of those workers remained at the basic level for their working lives.
Many got promoted to middle management and a few reached the top. Many of those have returned to Barbados. Has any government, DLP or BLP, ever asked any of these people for an opinion?
LikeLike
@ BMcDonald December 11, 2019 9:34 AM
“The operative word in PPP is partnership. The negotiation will be difficult. But in the same way the Private entity will insist on a fair return on investment, the government must protect labor from exploitation whilst acknowledging that inefficient, unproductive modalities are costly. I think government has the capacity to protect the Bajan interests and not to give away the store on the altar of foreign direct investment. We must have learnt something from our journey on this path. If we have not it will become readily apparent.”
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Let us stop tarrying on the path set out by “BERT” and cut to the chase!
The model of PPP being pursued by the Bajan government is based primarily on the need to access foreign exchange instead of borrowing on the open market to fund such infrastructure upgrade projects like the same GAIA.
If the government was really interesting in forming ‘unforced’ partnerships with the Private Sector, whether local or foreign, the policymakers on public finance would never have recommended the total sale of the State’s (and its agencies) interests in the BL&P and other important players in the national economic development project.
Why not call it for what it really is by adding another “P” to the acronym?
How about the ‘Poor Prioritizing of Public Projects’?
If the “PPP” model is the modern solution to the financial and managerial challenges facing SOEs in Barbados why not bring the BWA into such a realm of deliverance from pending collapse?
How about the CBC or even the ‘contracting-out’ of the NIS mandate?
LikeLike
I can only suggest that, because the large airports in Jamaica are being managed by non-regionals, our PM believes that is the way to go.
Here’s a story… last year when she was promoted to the elevation of elected dictator, a fellow Bajan told me the PM was asking Bajans from the Diaspora for help and suggestions to turn Barbados around and make the country better – an admirable request. So I took a month to gather my knowledge and expertise and wrote a 20-page document which first stated the current problems and then made viable suggestions for correcting them. To make sure, I met with one of her inner circle here in Toronto, and found three other channels through which to get the document to the PM.
That was June last year. To date I have not received an acknowledgement of receipt of any of the four documents I sent, nor have I received the briefest of thank-you’s. And when I probed her inner circle for feedback, I was told she did read it, but threw it on a table and mumbled “Not impressed”.
At this point you will have to forgive me if I say “I give up”. If this PM’s MO is rudeness and caustic be4haviour, then she will get no more from me. With my qualifications, expertise and experience I can work with then other PMs in the EC, Barbados can keep wading through its sewage of bureaucracy and political spite, I will keep moving on.
I love my country, but there is limit to the BS I will accept from anybody.
LikeLike
@ Hal
Yes. But the same program is followed: party affiliation. Hundreds of qualified citizens apply for jobs , hoping to return to the island . Replies are very slow or not at all unless you get a hands up from the status quo. It’s the same thing: not what you know but who you know. The same modus operandi in the Diaspora.
LikeLike
“That was June last year. To date I have not received an acknowledgement of receipt of any of the four documents I sent, nor have I received the briefest of thank-you’s. And when I probed her inner circle for feedback, I was told she did read it, but threw it on a table and mumbled “Not impressed”.
they are lying, they will steal your ideas and don’t give you any credit, more than likely will put some lowlife tiefing racist minority name to it…THAT IS WHAT THE PALACE NEGROS DO..
warn the people in the Diaspora, stay the hell away from those toxic, lying, deceitful parliament rats..
LikeLike
This is what the fool should be organizing for Bajans who lost all connection to their spiritual Motherland thanks to two GANGS of dangerous and toxic Palace Negros, instead of some we gathering nonsense to get into the bank accounts of unaware Bajan Diasporans and get their hands on their estates and properties in Barbados….once again robbing generations of Black people their birthright, that is all they do.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/meghanmccormick/2019/12/10/how-to-spark-a-global-movement-ghanas-year-of-return-welcomes-1m-visitors/?fbclid=IwAR3aeqn_w4sZdFTi8SzSGJ7otecux1J_wiofwff-fNmfP4EtA3dJlBn8gik
LikeLike
BIMJIM
How bout posting it on BU?
LikeLike
@Hal
You know I have no problem with the PPP approach, but before we jump into it head first I believe a ROI mist be set and managed by an entity so as to protect the consumers. So we need to legislate that PPPs get a fair ROI but not by gouging the consumer. Whether the responsibility of this falls under the MOF or The Fair Trading Commission is irrelevant to me. What I would like to see though is that the contracts have in penalties for an ROI in excess of the contracted return. This can easily be dealt with, providing it is done BEFORE the agreements are signed off on. That way the investors know what they are getting into upfront and can’t come back whining in a years time.
Take the Transport Board as an example. If that was in a PPP the fare is $3 as set by government. So for the entity to increase profitability it can only come from increased productivity, it can not come from a fare increase.
We just need to protect ourselves in certain areas so as to ensure the consumer is not the heavy lifter in these entities. This woud also entail giving the FTC teeth to ensure all is adhered to.
LikeLike
@Hal
What I am calling for is basically a ROI Oversight Commission being formed before we dive into the PPP agreements.
LikeLike
@John A
The FTC guarantee a 10% rate of return for EMERA. How is that working out for the consumer?
LikeLike
@ David.
Who dem got to buy dem fuel from?
LikeLike
David
Guarantee?
What if they make a lost one year?
LikeLike
We should treat the PPP with GAIA as strategic partnerships then? Trying to justify asking the partner to commit to a ROI. Is there a precedent how PPPs operate in other parts as it pertains to the P&L?
LikeLike
@bimjim
“I was told she did read it, but threw it on a table and mumbled “Not impressed”.[quote]
I have difficulty getting others to read a three sentence e-mail, and you think the PM is reading a 20 page document? A cursory glance, a skimming of the sentences, nothing else apart from delegation…”read this and tell me if there is anything useful in it”.
LikeLike
ROI Oversight Commission ????
And this suggestion come form from one who, many time here on BU, criticized the formation of new “laws/regulations” because the enforcers do not enforce?
According to Mariposa “Whaloss muh belly”
/
LikeLike
“BIMJIM
How bout posting it on BU?”
fantastic idea, that way if they use it you will know, after begging Diasporans to help, they then turn around and be rude and disrespectful…make sure they can NEVER…use you ideas..post it and catspraddle them, they cannot use Natalie Critchlow’s ideas either WITHOUT BEING FULLY EXPOSED… they did not think anyone would find out.
LikeLike
It is not inventing the wheel for those who don’t know. As David said quite correctly it’s already done by the FTC for Emmera and if your memory is failing, let me remind you of those things called ” rate hearings” that use to be held for Bartel when they sought a rate increase. Wendell McClean used to hold their feet to the flames there before agreeing to parting with a cent.
All a ROI commission does is formalize both the FTC and a watchdog for the PPPs under jurisdiction with teeth. If that is too hard to understand I can’t help you any further.
LikeLike
WURA
I think bimjim submitted his ideas for “her” to use them.
LikeLike
@Northern
You would be amazed at the number of.people who think that more is better. When I wasn’t a bum and actually worked for a living how many people would send a 40 page document instead. How was I supposed to read 80 or more of those?
LikeLike
Open your eyes to the FRAUD that was perpetrated on Black people in the Caribbean, it’s even worse in Barbados…..you are still falling for it..
LikeLike
Ya Palace Negros DBLP spent the last 60 years…destroying the African SPIRIT in the Bajan populi, they had to please and appease filthy racists, so the African spiritual connection in the majority Black population had to go…now here they are SUDDENLY running around Africa pretending to have a spiritual connectiion…BUT THEY HAVE NONE.
African spiritulity does not work like that..
LikeLike
“WURA
I think bimjim submitted his ideas for “her” to use them”
I don’t think JimBim meant for her to say the idea was GARBAGE…then she will SNEAK and use it anyway and not give him any credit, it is a pattern with no class scum, palace negros…., that is what they do..
LikeLike
I suggest you first understand what David is saying/asking/trying to get over to you.
The irony is not in what a ROI commission does
The irony is that you is the one who consistently criticize the regulators for their lack of enforcement but now you are calling for a new oversight body to be formed just to justify you call for PPP..
My memory maybe failing but I can remember
“oh its a waste of time implementing a building code because those incharge of implementing/policing will not do their job of enforcement.”
The financial regulators in the Clico affair
T&P enforcement(lack of) with the squatters
Police, judges and who ever else with the PSVs
Even the same FTC with the BWA
Yet the all of a sudden you can now come up with some regulators that worked /will just to justify you idea of PPP?
Here is more irony from you!
Where is the money going to come from to pay the ROI commission ? The public purse that you are such a protector of?
Now you would rather pull on the public purse to pay the commission (who will probably be well off/rich people) and to enrich local rich people or , most likely, overseas rich people than to subsidize the bus fares to help the poor.
LikeLike
I going try one final time and explain how it would work.
If the TB was to be in a PPP and the fare remained at $3 as is because the FTC set it there, but the taxpayer could save the $5 million dollars monthly in subsidy that Sinkler confirmed is needed, pray tell me what the downside would be?
You clearly are trying to discuss something you either don’t understand or refuse to accept. As for the money to pay such an entity you seem to also forget we paying one already and it’s called the FTC.
So carry on arguing with yourself or stop and think on it. Either way all at you.
LikeLike
You can pretend you don not understand what I am saying to you.
I was not discussing how it will or will not work. I was talking about you conveniently switching your criticism of enforcement bodies in Barbados to now giving support to ROI commission so suit fancy.
keep dodging
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, since you want to continue IF
What IF this new transport PPP is required to adequate service the non profitable long haul and hilly routes (AS THEY ARE REFUSING TO DO NOW)?
What IF they buses in theses areas break down at a similar rate to that of the current TB that is now servicing these areas?
What IF/when gas prices goes up?
What IF they make a lost at the $3 fare?
What then will happen?
Abandon the none profitable routes?
Abandon the hilly routes to save wear and tear?
Police, students and pensioners will have to pay?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sinkler said $5 mil a month was needed
Since he gone excess workers that were being paid were sent home, bus fare was raised and more buses were put on the roads I am sure we are not still subsidizing at that 5Mil rate.
LikeLike
In july the government borrow just over 26M from republic bank to cover overdraft from NHC, QEH AND TB
You want to tell me that TB still leaking sinckler $5M a month?
I am the one with bad memory and clearly don’t know what I am talking about !
WHALOSS MARIPOSA BELLY
LikeLike
Senate okays overdraft payoff
Article by
David Hinkson
Published on
September 5, 2019
The Senate today approved a $26.3 million loan to repay the overdrafts of three state-owned enterprises.
As she introduced the bill, Acting Leader of Government Business in the Senate Senator Kay McConney said the loan from Republic Bank is to cover the overdrafts incurred by the Barbados Transport Board ($10 million), the National Housing Corporation ($10 million) and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital ($6.3 million).
LikeLike
Elite Pan-Africanism
ALL AH WE IS ONE
THE PAN-AFRICAN COMMISSION OF BARBADOS is no more. This occurred with no announcement in the news and it generated no national discussion, in a context of a Government which prides itself on “taking the people into its confidence”.
Given these realities, and given the heavy overdose of PR personnel that characterises the central ethos of the administration, it can only be surmised that any silences surrounding the dissolving of the Pan-African Commission, must have been deliberately orchestrated.
With the disappearance of the Pan-African Commission, the necessary question which arises is what has taken its place? The answer goes to the heart of understanding the nature of governance in mature post-colonial Barbados in the context of economic crisis and the need to contain
TENNYSON
JOSEPH
the political and economic aspirations of the black majority population.
A central part of this process involves the role of the black political elite, through the political party, hijacking the movements of the people and channelling them into “safe” directions.
The grass roots, peopleto- people linkages intended in the original Pan-African Commission, have been replaced by a more centralised prime-ministerled state-to-state “contacts with Africa”.
Recent examples of this have been seen in the official visits to Barbados by the Presidents of Kenya and Ghana and in the reciprocal visit to Ghana by the Prime Minister of Barbados, one of the highlights of which included the reburial of the remains of a Barbadian enslaved person in Ghana.
While this elite-led link with Africa represents
an important step in advancing Pan-African interests, it carries the potential danger of alienating the common folk.
The manner in which the claimed “reburial” of the remains of a Barbadian enslaved person was handled from the Barbados end provides a case-inpoint for demonstrating everything that is wrong with elite Pan-Africanism.
It was expected that an event as solemn and as significant as the return of the remains of an enslaved Caribbean person to the ancestral homeland would have been treated as an important national event around which the whole nation would have been mobilised.
The religious and political community, students, historians, Pan-Africanists, Rastafari, all, should have been at the Newton burial ground to witness the unearthing, and to “send off” the remains with the pomp and spiritual and political gravitas befitting the occasion.
Instead, Barbadians were informed of the “re-burial” via a WhatsApp, perhaps the brainchild of the PR advisors. It was reduced to an important non-event – the deliberate consequence of elite Pan-Africanism.
Just like “cannabis legalisation”, the aim is to take the grass roots soul out of Pan-Africanism, while maintaining official links that can advance the economic interests of the old business elites, who today seem to be the beneficiaries of the longstanding political projects of the black poor.
This summarises the state-of-play of the black struggle today, and also simultaneously, signals its next steps.
Tennyson Joseph is a political scientist at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, specialising in regional affairs. Email tjoe2008@live.com.
LikeLike
Barbados ignores any law that observes the human rights of Black people and must be consistently EXPOSED FOR THOSE CRIMES…and got the damn cheek to believe that people are DUMB Enuff to allow them to get away with that evil in the 21st century..
http://www.afrikanheritage.com/barbados-ignores-international-declaration-on-the-rights-of-indigenous-culture-and-people/?fbclid=IwAR3Gr3wd_FzVNIBPaQ0cp0rK5t1jwLt4zMKcRV3_FeXh4CK4RLp2EhDud_g
LikeLike
And they believe all of that is ok, they believe people will just sit back and rock back like their useless yardfowls and allow this to take place without exposing it….i would not go anywhere near Africa with that gang of crrooks because the intent is very clear, would not want my name called in any association with any of them for WHEN it all goes COCKUP…
…..i can find Africa on my own thanks very much…hope they all get fed to crocodiles.
“Just like “cannabis legalisation”, the aim is to take the grass roots soul out of Pan-Africanism, while maintaining official links that can advance the economic interests of the old business elites, who today seem to be the beneficiaries of the longstanding political projects of the black poor.
This summarises the state-of-play of the black struggle today, and also simultaneously, signals its next steps.”
LikeLike
@ WURA-WAR-on-U,
Give credit where credit is due. By opening up the Africa front. Mia has a safe haven to run to should the natives revolt.
With regard to those corrupt members of the DLP and the BLP they too are probably plotting an exit strategy should the social situation deteriorate in Barbados and will probably be visiting Kenya or Ghana soon.
You may have noticed that Caribbean politicians – both present and past – are been monitored. Their frequent visits to Europe or North America have stopped abruptly.
LikeLike
TLSN…yep…ya can just feel the heat, Africa is huge so the house negros who never wanted to identify with the Continent and considered themselves…ANYTHING BUT BLACK BEFORE…will now have to reconsider and run home to Mama Africa…ain’t life sweet…lol..
ya gotta remember that they ALL HAVE OFFSHORE ACCOUNTS..been boasiting for years about their millioinaire status…but the people and island are broke the country’s infrastruture is an ugly sight, they cannot hide the fact that both the treasury and pension funds were raided by them and their racist minority tiefing friends…so yeah…they are all well worth monitoring…they have all ROBBED GENERATIONS OF JUST BORN AND NOT BORN YET…they RAPED the island these skunks….and left the people to suffer..
the regular crook/lawyers cannot stay out of Cayman Islands these days, where many many OFFSHORE ACCOUNTS are parked…
LikeLike
We done know how the wannbes in Barbados love to copycat …every dirty thing their masters do they copy too…it would be nice to know if they somehow elevated themselves to this level….although me thinks they would be seen as the village trash and don’t be invited to participate in these types of exclusive crimes..
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/9709564/jeffrey-epstein-british-contacts-mick-jagger-tony-blair?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebarweb&fbclid=IwAR3kbZhbHIMCTB4DHEP_gH7dAWehADY3OdBaX-TR2Ij1joLv4uooqEAlcKg
LikeLike
Can’t stop this.
https://www.stabroeknews.com/2019/12/14/news/regional/jamaica/miss-jamaica-toni-ann-singh-crowned-miss-world-2019/?fbclid=IwAR2Elys14CuWT0GYM30_d0VKsWGMTPhbxx912CZjLTiaLQT3E4u57VMzTV4
LikeLike
@ William
I have been reprimanded for comparing the 2018 Mottley government to the 1961 Barrow government, but the comparison needs to be explored.
Both represent black elitism (I have not yet read Hilbourne Watson’s political biography of Barrow, but I understand it is very good), the 1961 government represented the so-called Young Turks, while the Mottley government represented one of entitlement (the changes to the constitution to accommodate friends) and both set out to speak FOR ordinary people, and not TO them. It is the politics of lawyerism.
Barrow’s 1961 ambitions were limited in that Barbados was still a colony at that point; Mottley, on the other hand, believes she has a plan but it is not one to discuss with the people. We just would not understand.
Look at the undemocratic policies introduced by this Mottley government, including CBC under the direct control of an unelected senator without any public discussion not even by the media workers’ union/trade association.
You have an opposition DLP that is so silent it is deafening (@William’s duopoly); why can’t it hold the government to account? As has been pointed out, the undermining of the Pan African Commission does not come as a surprise. I will like to see a proper analysis of the commission, including the long periods of in-fighting with some of its leading personalities.
Was Commissiong’s appointment as our man at CARICOM anything to do with these changes, along with Hyatt? We must be told. We also need to explore why the development plan comes under the BTMI as the lead agency, and not the relevant ministry and fully discussed in parliament? Again, another undemocratic move.
We urgently need a serious debate and not just rum shop nonsense.
LikeLike
@ Hal
The current PM is a product of the political class. She like all the others, has been influenced by the Barrow style of leadership. It’s an obvious conclusion. What goes in comes out. Like I said recently it’s the same political DNA.
LikeLike
That article by Tennyson Joseph more eloquently lays out what I said about not being invited to the unearthing and what that means.
Worth reading. Worth thinking about.
LikeLike