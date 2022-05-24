Prime Minister Mia Mottley Named in Top 100 Most Influential People of 2022

Congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Mottley for being recognized by TIMES Magazine as one of The 100 Influential People of 2022. Based on reports the rationale for recommending Mottley for the award was penned by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization.

The hope is that Mottley will be able to leverage her burgeoning global brand to improve regional and domestic economies. In recent times Barbadians have not had many high points to celebrate, the recognition of one of our own is a step in the right direction and should assist in bolstering bajan pride which took a hit in recent years.

#congratspmmottley