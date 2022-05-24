Prime Minister Mia Mottley Named in Top 100 Most Influential People of 2022
Congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Mottley for being recognized by TIMES Magazine as one of The 100 Influential People of 2022. Based on reports the rationale for recommending Mottley for the award was penned by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization.
The hope is that Mottley will be able to leverage her burgeoning global brand to improve regional and domestic economies. In recent times Barbadians have not had many high points to celebrate, the recognition of one of our own is a step in the right direction and should assist in bolstering bajan pride which took a hit in recent years.
#congratspmmottley
Interesting
Mia Mottley is an icon in her country, having won re-election by a landslide. The prime minister strides boldly on the world stage. She is an embodiment of our conscience, reminding us all to treat our planet, and therefore one another, with love, dignity, and care.”
Mottley is the second woman prime minister in the region to make the list behind Portia Simpson Miller in 2012.
At that time, Simpson Miller was said to be the embodiment of perseverance and strength.
She was named in the top 100 influential people among her peers, because the average American don’t even know where Barbados is, far less more who Mottley is.
Eugenia Charles of Dominica was a much more influential and effective leader on the international scene, and should have been the first Caribbean Prime Minister to make the list.
Didn’t Portia received 7m pounds from David Cameron to build a prison in Jamaica which was then used for the return of the Windrush people
These powerful wheel and dealers smile in yuh face and kick yuh in the arse
All the accolades they send can be taken away when things don’t rise up or fit their sense of purpose
With all the noise and hype their is something lingering in the back ground yet to be exposed and most of the time it does not help small island nations
Reason why the rght Honourable Errol Barrow draw a line in the sand Friends of all satellite of none
Their is always a bridge to cross when making deals
However when crossing make sure on the other side their is something there for self which fits one purpose
Angela…so who are these Sweet 16 names slated to be handed over soon.? The place is abuzz with the news….bet ya at least half are fowls….been warning them and they won’t listen…..
