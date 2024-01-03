Cheque up!

Posted on by

In the matter of MP Bradshaw, MP’s soliciting money for various ends, including running their own affairs, has been ongoing for years.

The following is one of many food for thought comments to be discovered on Barbados Underground.

In the matter of MP Bradshaw, MP’s soliciting money for various ends, including running their own affairs, has been ongoing for years.

Even a scion of political virtuosity once suggested a Charities Commission, albeit for a different reason
https://www.barbadosadvocate.com/news/inniss-puts-case-charities-commission

MP Hinckson [Hinkson] has had the Clarkson Foundation for some time. And while not a registered charity (donations are not tax deductible) it is incorporated with a Board, and assumingly files annual reports as a corporate entity. And has publicly stated programs it funds.

Every MP should be forced as a condition of employment ( yes they get tax free salaries and benefits) to have a formal mechanism for donations to fund charitable actions. Even if this is giving constituents free hams/food at Xmas or any other holiday.

It is just sound governance.

Northernobserver

The ongoing discussion about a $7,500.00 cheque that was stolen from Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw’s office has rekindled interest in the lack of transparent the political directorate operates in Little Bimshire.

Bradshaw is correct when she opined that ‘there is nothing unusual about it’ referring to the $7,500.00 cheque issued to her by civil engineering firm Errol Clarke Associates,- purportedly a contribution to a Christmas hamper and food voucher programme in her constituency. If there was not a burglary at Bradshaw’s office, Barbadians would be none the wiser because of the lack of transparency cloaking how politicians and actors in the private sector historically do business.

Bradshaw in her defence stated that Errol Clarke Associates is not currently providing any product or service to the Ministry of Public Works,Transport and Water Resources. ‘Currently’ is an interesting word to use as well as what was not stated. Bradshaw is the Deputy Prime Minister and sits at the right hand of Prime Minister Mottley. It is not a stretch to suggest Bradshaw is in a position to ‘influence’ decisions outside of her area of direct responsibility.  

Who recalls the $75,000.00 cheque that was issued in the name of late Prime Minister Owen Arthur? Here is an extract from a Barbados Underground blog (2008).

Leading up to and during the general election recently concluded, the issuance of a cheque for $75,000 which was payable to the former Prime Minister Owen Arthur and donated by Caribbean Commercial Bank was made a ‘bombshell’ issue by the Democratic Labour Party (DLP). Barbadians were told, and the markings on the paid cheque confirm, that the cheque was deposited to Owen Arthur’s personal account at First Caribbean International Bank in Speightown. The DLP alleges that there is something sinister about the transaction. In response, Arthur explained that he used the funds to support some of his party colleagues who needed financial assistance in their political campaigns. According to Thompson there was no declaration of the donation by Arthur in the 2003 General Election which is required under the Laws of Barbados.

What About The Cheque Prime Minister David Thompson?

There are also numerous blogs posted to Barbados Underground through the years about the late Denis Lowe and contributions received from Peter Allard of Graeme Hall Sanctuary fame to assist his political career. There is no doubt in the mind of the blogmaster members of the political directorate gleefully play in this unregulated space. Yesterday the blogmaster was able to listen to Hal Gollop and former right hand man to late Prime Minister Stuart attempt to obfuscate the matter on the afternoon VOB talk show.

As a civic minded people (we should be) the matter of the stolen cheque can be used to improve REAL oversight of officers holding public office. However, the blogmaster suspects here is another issue that will be soon forgotten, mired in a web of legalese and process.

Lawyers!

4 thoughts on “Cheque up!


  1. Group to lobby for proclamation

    by COLVILLE MOUNSEY

    colvillemounsey@nationnews.com

    ONE FOUNDING MEMBER of Integrity Barbados, a watch group on transparency in public life, is questioning why Government has not proclaimed the Integrity In Public Life Legislation five months after it was passed in Parliament.

    Moreover, immediate past chairman of the group, Andy Armstrong, is stressing that the legislation cannot be allowed to languish like its predecessor, the Prevention Of Corruption Act 2012,

    which was never proclaimed.

    Current chairman of Integrity Barbados, Alicia Archer, said while the organisation was willing to allow for some grace period so that all the mechanisms could be put in place, they would be lobbying early this year for the law’s proclamation.

    Armstrong said: “We are concerned and I know that this is one of our goals for 2024 – to lobby to have it proclaimed. We are very aware that under the previous administration there was an integrity bill that passed through both Houses but was never proclaimed. So that bill died when the Democratic Labour Party were voted out of power but not before languishing for many years. We certainly would want to see this bill proclaimed and an actual Integrity Commission established as soon as possible.

    “This is not unique, it happens quite often in fact. I don’t know why, perhaps it is a case of the Government not putting everything in place to be ready,” he added.

    The issue came to the fore last week after it was revealed in a court case that Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw received a personal cheque from a business entity for $7 500. Bradshaw subsequently explained that the cheque represented a charitable contribution to her annual Christmas hamper and food voucher programme.

    President of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), Dr Ronnie Yearwood, accused Bradshaw of running afoul of the very Integrity In Public Life legislation, which she piloted in Parliament early last year.

    Section 23 (1) of the legislation states: “A specified person in public life listed in Part I of the Second Schedule who receives a gift worth more than $2 500, or whose spouse or child receives such a gift, shall make a report of that fact to the Commission in the Form 4 set out in the Third Schedule and shall state in the report.” Public officials in breach of this could be fined as much as three times the amount of the value of the gift. Archer, who is an attorney, explained that given the many “moving parts” involved in the legislation, such as the establishment of the Integrity Commission, her organisation was anticipating it would take approximately nine months for all requirements to be in place. However, her concerns centred around the lack of updates to the public since the bill was passed in Parliament. Additionally, Archer called on the Government to begin public education for those within the Public Service who would be caught in the new law.

    “We are concerned that it will take a long time to be proclaimed but we do understand that there are moving parts that must be put in place first. We need to have the Integrity Commission; we need to have the secretariat and the various officers that will be providing support. We did give some grace period because we understand that these things will take time, but during this year we intend to not only push for educational aspects for the people who would be caught by the legislation, but also have this proclaimed as soon as possible,” Archer said.

    She added: “We would, however, like to see some transparency or some reporting to the public as to where in the process we are at. So, it looks like it has been passed and that is as much has been done. We do not have any indication that you have started looking for a chairperson or started consultations with the various parties who have input into the selection of the members of the Commission. The problem here is that there is no communication that anything is being done.”

    Source: Nation

    Reply

  3. A politician receiving a $7,500 donation to help poor people, is now seen as corruption and compared with Arthur receiving a cheque from CLICO, in his name, for the BLP. Exposed by the same man who, as prime minister, was ‘flying up and down’ the Caribbean aboard CLICO’s private jet. With the amount of scraping, perhaps we should buy a new barrel. Another ‘mountain out of a mole hill, nine day wonder.’

    Reply

    • @Artax

      You can do better. The substantive point being made is one of lack of transparency, a deliberate approach how politicians in government do business in Barbados.

The blogmaster dares you to join the discussion.