Cheque up!

In the matter of MP Bradshaw, MP’s soliciting money for various ends, including running their own affairs, has been ongoing for years. Even a scion of political virtuosity once suggested a Charities Commission, albeit for a different reason

https://www.barbadosadvocate.com/news/inniss-puts-case-charities-commission MP Hinckson [Hinkson] has had the Clarkson Foundation for some time. And while not a registered charity (donations are not tax deductible) it is incorporated with a Board, and assumingly files annual reports as a corporate entity. And has publicly stated programs it funds. Every MP should be forced as a condition of employment ( yes they get tax free salaries and benefits) to have a formal mechanism for donations to fund charitable actions. Even if this is giving constituents free hams/food at Xmas or any other holiday. It is just sound governance. Northernobserver

The ongoing discussion about a $7,500.00 cheque that was stolen from Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw’s office has rekindled interest in the lack of transparent the political directorate operates in Little Bimshire.

Bradshaw is correct when she opined that ‘there is nothing unusual about it’ referring to the $7,500.00 cheque issued to her by civil engineering firm Errol Clarke Associates,- purportedly a contribution to a Christmas hamper and food voucher programme in her constituency. If there was not a burglary at Bradshaw’s office, Barbadians would be none the wiser because of the lack of transparency cloaking how politicians and actors in the private sector historically do business.

Bradshaw in her defence stated that Errol Clarke Associates is not currently providing any product or service to the Ministry of Public Works,Transport and Water Resources. ‘Currently’ is an interesting word to use as well as what was not stated. Bradshaw is the Deputy Prime Minister and sits at the right hand of Prime Minister Mottley. It is not a stretch to suggest Bradshaw is in a position to ‘influence’ decisions outside of her area of direct responsibility.

Who recalls the $75,000.00 cheque that was issued in the name of late Prime Minister Owen Arthur? Here is an extract from a Barbados Underground blog (2008).

Leading up to and during the general election recently concluded, the issuance of a cheque for $75,000 which was payable to the former Prime Minister Owen Arthur and donated by Caribbean Commercial Bank was made a ‘bombshell’ issue by the Democratic Labour Party (DLP). Barbadians were told, and the markings on the paid cheque confirm, that the cheque was deposited to Owen Arthur’s personal account at First Caribbean International Bank in Speightown. The DLP alleges that there is something sinister about the transaction. In response, Arthur explained that he used the funds to support some of his party colleagues who needed financial assistance in their political campaigns. According to Thompson there was no declaration of the donation by Arthur in the 2003 General Election which is required under the Laws of Barbados. What About The Cheque Prime Minister David Thompson?

There are also numerous blogs posted to Barbados Underground through the years about the late Denis Lowe and contributions received from Peter Allard of Graeme Hall Sanctuary fame to assist his political career. There is no doubt in the mind of the blogmaster members of the political directorate gleefully play in this unregulated space. Yesterday the blogmaster was able to listen to Hal Gollop and former right hand man to late Prime Minister Stuart attempt to obfuscate the matter on the afternoon VOB talk show.

As a civic minded people (we should be) the matter of the stolen cheque can be used to improve REAL oversight of officers holding public office. However, the blogmaster suspects here is another issue that will be soon forgotten, mired in a web of legalese and process.

Lawyers!

