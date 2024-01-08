Submitted by Observing

The key thing about this scenario isn’t just the $7,500. It is how politicians FOR YEARS from BOTH SIDES have treated the public’s trust and intelligence with disdain.

Santia Bradshaw, DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER

The refrain “case closed” struck a nerve while listening to the PM’s address on Saturday. A large part of that was because the case was NOT closed and there were still questions that needed to be answered. First of all, let’s agree that charity is needed, MPs need help serving their constituents and the custom and practice is for “donations and gifts” to be given directly to politicians to utilise as needed. The problem comes when it is clearly said that we need to move AWAY from this practice and when a whole law has been passed to discourage it.



Mistakes are made. Maybe Santia didn’t know about the check. Maybe she didn’t ask for it. Maybe all other 29 MPs also received but didn’t have a break in at their office. Maybe. BUT, let’s judge the issue by the words of the MP herself.



Santia (NationNews): “Either way, it was processed by my office and the proceeds went to the people of MY constituency”

“Bradshaw who is the Minister of Transport stated that the cheque was part of a charitable contribution to HER annual Christmas hamper programme



Santia (LoopNews): She explained that the cheque is a charitable donation towards HER annual Christmas hamper and food voucher programme which she has led for several years. This particular contribution could have been written to MY charity OR in MY name, as it was done. Either way, it was processed by MY office and the proceeds went to the people of MY constituency.



– My, my, my.



NationNews:



“Mottley added that the cheque was NOT solicited by Bradshaw, and it was NOT cashed.”



“There has been no criminal behaviour, there has been no breach on the part of the Deputy Prime Minister of any law, and there is nothing that merits her dismissal. CASE CLOSED”

As has become the norm nowadays, nothing to see here. Why even bother that the donor regularly receives business from the Ministry the MP is currently heading and whose company stands to do more work. Like the typical parent back in the day…..”Shut yuh mouth and stop complaining!”



Freundel “closed” many cases including sewage, the Eager 11, garbage collection, downgrades galore, piss poor industrial relations and zero communication.



Mia has now “closed” cases including the check, the survey, the unbuilt Chinese houses, contracts without tender, cost of living and of course an increased cabinet.



Who determines when a case is closed? Who do these people really serve? When will enough be enough?



At some point WE have to demand more, or at least be willing to ask more of those WE place in positions of authority. If the media is too afraid to do it, then civic society must. Sitting in silence while being shut up and shuffled away just doesn’t cut it.



David asked about the bi-weekly Cabinet updates. I guess the Press Secretary and numerous staffers in the PM’s office are too busy to fulfil that promise. But hey, David Thompson (may he rest in peace) made MANY a promise too!



6 is half dozen. It just so happens that some sixes speak so much more softly and sweetly than others .



Will the real leaders please stand up?



Case closed!



