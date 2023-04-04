Government backbencher Marsha Caddle – The ‘fine work’ of serving communities

The gap in our system of governance which resulted in the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) winning two consecutive general elections continues to expose inadequacies. More and more important pieces of legislation and information contained in Bills is being discussed in a relevant manner from the Upper Chamber. The latest is Senator Monique Taitt sharing concerns about the plan by government to appoint liaison officers for backbenchers.

The reason for the liaison officers explained by deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw is to address the high demand from constituents – to quote Bradshaw, “It’s necessary because we have 30 MOs and the ministers are entitled to personal assistants and constituency assistants…when you have 16 or 18 seats, the volume of work is not the same, but in an environment with 30 seats, everyone is coming for them and they don’t have any support system. This will allow them to function better”.

In today’s (29/03/2023) Nation newspaper MP Marsha Caddle was allowed a 1-page spread to defend the decision to create the post of liaison officer for backbenchers. It was a very well articulated defense of government’s decision the blogmaster admits and under normal circumstances would command the support of the blogmaster.

Over the last twenty to thirty years the quality of persons presenting for public life has been in decline and consequently the standard of representation in the hybrid Westminster system practiced in Barbados. A matter of concern robustly debated in the BU space from circa 2007. For too long Barbadians have been giving members of parliament- individuals agreeing to serve the public- a pass. The appointment of liaison officers can be interpreted as a political strategy to solidify support for backbenchers in a lower chamber occupied by 30 members from the BLP, a decision in all fairness that must be considered with a large Cabinet. In the corporate world decisions are being taken everyday to streamline and rationalize to make more efficient, in the public service (including central government) there is a fancy to cling to old ways of getting the job done. Maybe the government can consider a small support unit within the parliamentary group.

In developed nations the use of social media as one means to interact with the public to support traditional approaches has been growing in popularity. In Barbados with the exception of a few MPs this is an approach that is underutilized. The MPs that utilize do not engage, it is a static and one way means of communication. We hear the MPs at election time humbugging the talk shows and a few will dare to enter the social media space. It says to us that the majority of MPs are opportunistic and not sincere in efforts to engage the public. Until our MPS reach out and touch in a sincere manner why should tax dollars be voted to support mediocre representation.

This is a constituency debate all over again. Are we there yet?

