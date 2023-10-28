4.4% Growth, NTSH

Central Bank 9-month economic review confirms 4.4% growth

Governor of the Central Bank Kevin Greenidge was pleased as punch to share that the Barbados economy grew 4.4% in the period under review. The blogmaster joins others to be concerned that the main reason for the growth was as a result of our main economic sector, TOURISM. Governor where are the green-shoots to kindle optimism that our export earnings are positioned to take off?

Nothing to see here!

Like this: Like Loading...