4.4% Growth, NTSH

Central Bank 9-month economic review confirms 4.4% growth
Governor of the Central Bank Kevin Greenidge was pleased as punch to share that the Barbados economy grew 4.4% in the period under review. The blogmaster joins others to be concerned that the main reason for the growth was as a result of our main economic sector, TOURISM. Governor where are the green-shoots to kindle optimism that our export earnings are positioned to take off?
Growth what! Neoliberal economy still does not know how to substract.
More generally, it has been good to see the criticality of the powers that be here again arrive at the point within a well established cycle where criticisms of the regime is centered.
It’s pass due!
Certainly, the environments around are not at all well.
Particularly, notions about freedom and democracy around the world are on the retreat.
We speak of the banning of demonstrations, free speech etc.
On economy the Western regimes seem to have abandoned the economic satisfaction their population have long yearned for.
Instead, a hieghtened militarism is the order of the day.
The war economy, long globalized, is where the real growth is, has been.
In any event these fallacious arguments about growth by an IMF agent at the CBoB are at best a concession that the economic elites and the political elites have conjoined to give us fascism, full blown!
And these are the two necessary but insufficient conditions that Mussolini insisted on within its first epoch.
Well I didn’t able to read the who Palabra so will just ask one question.
Has the TOTAL level of economic activity surpasses 2019 yet? That would be the pre covid year for those with short memories.
@John A
This is how the Governor phrased it:
Comparison to prior years was based on 9-month intervals. However you question is redundant because the reliance on tourism has not changed although the Governor was heard pushing his broad based growth narrative.
@ David
He skirting around the real issue then?
After Covid when the economy lost roughly 20% one could only recover. From the bottom of the well you can only climb up. The question is based on how we spending, have we reached precovid levels of economic activity yet? We know we spending more, but where are we in real terms on the earning side?
As far as I can see we are still 4 years later basing our hopes on the one leg economy known as tourism.
Also if we have surpassed 2019 levels, where are we in real terms when one factors in a 3% inflation rate over say the last 4 years? The buying power of the average Bajan in other words is it better or worst 4 years after 2019, when all aspects are factored in?
@John A
As previously stated the blogmaster is more concerned about our foreign investment policy making. What are we doing to grow a more resilient economy. The governor mentioned being more resilient based on current broad based growth but his optimism is anchored in the tired traditional economic model. NTSH.
@ David
When I speak to growth in REAL TERMS this is an example of what I mean.
Say a person was working for $1000 a month and got a $100 raise he would of gotten a 10% increase.
If however the same person lived in an economy experiencing 6% inflation his salary increase in real terms or pocket terms, if you want to simplify it would be 4%.
Whether it’s a person or a country the same facts apply. It’s what you get to keep that matters not what you earn. That is what drives true growth and financial stability. They got fancy names like surplus and deficit bla bla bla, but in simple terms that’s how it pans out. If at the end it got a minus sign in front the number you getting poorer, if you got a plus sign you getting richer. Lol
@John A
Your example about real growth and its trickle down effect on Barbadians is to focus on the symptoms of a dying economic model. Our economy by definition is an open one. All efforts by policymakers must be to introduce measures to mitigate risks that will inevitably come from exogenous impacts.
Can I ask what statistics are not included in this increase?
Do we track sex tourism arrivals/spending? Difficult to track?
Do we have a crude estimate of the contribution of May/September romances to the economy? Difficult to estimate?
Do we know what is the healthcare costs (diseases/emotional/psychiatric) for the young boys and girls involved in tourism? Sexual questionnaire being developed.
Doesn’t it strike you as strange that everywhere except the Caribbean is aware of sex tourism? Difficult to admit?