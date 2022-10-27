Economic Performance January to September 2022 – Growth of 9.8% with Uncertain Investment Appetite

Governor of the Central Bank Cleviston Haynes reviewed the Barbados economy for the period January to September 2022 with growth recorded at 9.8%. Of concern is the low take up of BOSS bonds, out of 200 million BOSS bonds offered  only 10 million was subscribed.

Central Bank of Barbados Governor Cleviston Haynes delivers the Bank’s review of Barbados’ economic performance in the first nine months of 2022 and takes questions from the media and online audience.

Review of Babados’ Economy – January-September 2022.pdf (1.49 MB)

    Only $10m of $200m BOSS Plus bonds sold
    GOVERNMENT IS BANKING on securing $200 million from Barbados Optional Savings Scheme (BOSS) Plus bonds sold to Barbadians, but local investors are not rushing to take up the offer.
    Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes said yesterday that investors had bought between $9 million and $10 million of the Government securities so far, calling the response “quite slow”.
    He said he believed this initial outcome was because “some of the nervousness that persons have post debt restructuring has probably been amplified by some of the public debate that has taken place about the Government’s ability to repay debt over time.
    “And I think that that has probably impacted persons who may have been
    considering buying these bonds. Therefore, I think what from our perspective we have to do is to try to get across the message that the borrowing the Government is trying to do, is really consistent with a sustainable macroeconomic programme,” the Governor said.
    Barbadians have been able to invest in BOSS Plus bonds since September 1. The securities have a fixed interest rate of 4.5 per cent per annum payable on February 28 and August 31 of each year, with a minimum purchase of $500 and increments of $100 thereafter.
    Government has identified the programme as one of its main sources of domestic financing for the second Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation plan.
    Haynes said the authorities believed that the objective of achieving a 60 per cent debt to gross domestic product ratio by 2035/2036 was a sustainable one, adding that “once you accept that is a sustainable path, then investing in Government securities becomes easier because you understand that this is a sustainable path”.
    He said Barbadians not investing in domestic securities meant that “we are changing rapidly the mix between domestic and external balance for our financing.
    “And while it’s important for us to have access to external financing, I think it’s also equally important that we’re able to develop a domestic capital market,” he stressed. (SC)

    Source: Nation

    Surplus ‘eases borrowing need’

    Haynes: $368m signals improved Govt accounts
    GOVERNMENT HAS REGISTERED a $368 million surplus, signalling a “significant improvement” in its accounts.
    This was reported yesterday by Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes during his third quarter press conference at the Frank Collymore Hall.
    He said the surplus, achieved by September 30, the end of the first six months of Government’s current financial year, “eased Government’s borrowing needs and assisted with the repayment of debt service obligations”.
    “For the first six months of the fiscal year, there was a significant improvement in Government accounts. Preliminary data indicates that the primary balance, which excludes interest expenditure, registered a surplus of $368 million, enabling an overall positive fiscal balance for the period,” Haynes stated while reviewing the economy’s overall performance between January and September.
    “The more than ten-fold increase in the primary balance reflects the combined effects of the inflation dividend caused by rising prices and the containment of noninterest spending. “Revenue growth is anticipated to slow while expenditure, particularly on capital works, is anticipated in the second half of the year, resulting in an overall primary surplus equivalent to approximately
    two per cent of GDP,” he stated.
    The economist said Government’s total revenues in the first half of the 2022/2023 fiscal year “rose by $254 million, on the strength of broad-based increases in tax revenues”.
    Value-added tax receipts grew by $86 million due to the pick-up in domestic economic activity, higher imports and a reduction in transfers for current year refunds to the Barbados Revenue Authority, Haynes reported.
    “The higher imports also led to import duties rising by $16 million, but excises and the fuel tax incurred a cumulative decline of $22 million, in part due to timing differences in the transfer of taxes by the Barbados National Oil Company,” he said.
    “Direct taxes netted an additional $115 million, of which the newly implemented Pandemic Levy charged on corporations and individuals raised a combined total of $31 million. Corporation taxes realised an increase of $37 million, benefiting from a number of new companies as well as improvements in the settlement of arrears. “Personal income tax collections increased by $17 million, reflective of improved employment, while the improved performance of property tax receipts were supported by increased real estate activity. Non-tax revenues were up $34 million as $20 million in grant funding was received to support housing development,” the Governor added. Haynes also said that excluding interest payments, Government’s expenditure “declined by $78 million, given one-off capital spending occurring during the previous fiscal year, including the recapitalisation
    of the [National Insurance Scheme] ($50 million) and the purchasing of roll-out carts under the Sanitation Service Authority ($18 million).
    “Grants to public institutions also registered a $27 million decline, given a shift in the timing of transfers to some SOEs (state-owned enterprises) while grants to individuals contracted by $7 million during the period,” he added.
    “Goods and services rose by $47 million as spending on property maintenance, general operating expenses and utilities increased over the period. Wages and salaries remained broadly in line with the previous fiscal year, while spending on interest payments increased as the stepup interest rate feature on domestic bonds commenced.” (SC)


    Source: Nation

    Growth, public debt containment important
    AN ONGOING SOURCE of conversation in Barbados is the level of public debt and, by extension, the level of borrowing by the Government of Barbados.
    In table 1, I share data on the public debt of Barbados over the 2005 to 2022 period as reported in International Monetary Fund Article 4 Consultation documents over the years. The table shows the total debt in a year and the change in the amount from the previous year. The change in total debt will depend on the level of new borrowing and the amount of existing debt paid down.
    The data indicates that over the 2005 to 2022 period, total public debt in Barbados grew at an annual average rate of approximately 5.6 per cent and more than doubled over the 2005 to 2022 period. The most significant increases in debt over this period occurred in 2017, 2013, 2009 and 2007, while there was a major reduction in debt in 2018 largely related to the debt restructuring exercise conducted by the Government of Barbados.
    The data does not appear to support the growing notion of larger than normal increases in public debt in recent years. As new borrowing takes place, the public should note that existing debt is also being paid down and it appears that while the new borrowing makes the news, the debt being paid down does not.
    It is noteworthy that the average annual growth rate in debt of 5.6 per cent far exceeded the average annual growth rate in gross domestic product (GDP) of -0.21 per cent in the economy over this time period, hence the trend towards a high and generally rising debt to GDP ratio.
    The trend where the growth in debt far outstrips the growth in the economy is extremely troubling and suggests that the level of debt and its growth represent a major economic problem for Barbados, which needs to be addressed by a combination of stronger economic growth and debt containment.
    Economic growth is heavily influenced by the external environment, while debt
    reduction and containment rely on strong primary surpluses (government revenues less government expenditure, excluding debt service), where policy-makers have much more control.
    Fiscal discipline appears to remain the order of the day for Barbados.

    – JUSTIN ROBINSON, Professor of Finance, The University of the West Indies Cave Hill

    9.8% growth
    Tourism rebound continues but Governor cautious about next year
    BARBADOS’ ECONOMY has grown for the sixth consecutive quarter, but Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes is wary of the predicted global slowdown and other risks now on the horizon.
    The fluctuating value of the British pound, and its potential negative effect on visitors from the United Kingdom (UK), is also something Haynes and the Central Bank are keeping their eyes on.
    The Governor reported yesterday during his third quarter press conference at the Frank Collymore Hall that the economy grew by 9.8 per cent between July and September, and an overall 10.1 per cent for the first nine months of the year.
    He attributed the increased
    economic output to tourism activity and its spillover into the non-traded sectors and manufacturing sector.
    “The Barbados economy continues to recover, as reflected in the doubledigit growth achieved for the first nine months of 2022. During the third quarter, the resurgent tourism sector helped to catalyse economic activity and restore employment levels,” he said.
    “The economy is not yet producing at pre-pandemic levels but, based on encouraging forward bookings, tourism is expected to sustain its rebound for the remainder of the year.”
    At the end of September, Barbados’ tourist arrivals totalled 302 863, “equivalent to 58 per cent of 2019 levels”.
    “With the relaxation of global COVID-19 containment protocols, tourist arrivals
    have been steadily rising, reflecting the global demand for travel,” Haynes reported.
    “The increase in airlift, though still not at 2019 levels, allowed Barbados to benefit from the rising demand for international travel. Airlift, particularly out of the United States, suffered from staff shortages as some airlines were unable to meet the demand for an increase in the number of flights.”
    With the bulk of tourists coming from the United Kingdom, Haynes said this year’s return of the Crop Over Festival “had a positive impact on the sector, and arrivals for the [third] quarter were stronger than originally expected”.
    Outside of tourism, non-sugar agriculture output increased by 3.6 per cent, and manufacturing grew by 3.6 per cent, while the non-traded sector – led mainly by the wholesale and retail segment – expanded by 2.7 per cent.
    The Governor also said labour market conditions continued to improve.
    “Jobless claims have reverted to a normal trend and, at June 2022, the unemployment rate was 9.3 per cent, down from 15.9 per cent a year earlier.
    The three main industries accounting for improvements in the unemployment rate were tourism, wholesale and retail trade, and construction,” he said.
    While the Central Bank’s forecast is that the economy will grow by an overall ten per cent this year, double-digit growth is not expected in 2023.
    “Significant downside risks to the economic recovery remain, largely revolving around the challenging external economic environment that has impacted the availability and the price of international commodities,” Haynes said. One issue of concern is the fluctuating value of the British pound.
    He said the bank’s analysis
    concluded that “the type of tourists that we attract perhaps is not as price-sensitive [as others], but we can’t ignore the fact that these changes in the exchange rate are happening. Therefore, we have to monitor it and our marketers have to be able to manage that process going forward to be able on the one hand to sustain the British market”.
    Haynes added that while Barbados’ economic recovery was expected to continue next year, “based on scenarios encompassing a weaker performance of the UK tourism market”, growth is forecast to reach between 3.5 per cent and five per cent for next year. ( SC)

    Source: Nation

