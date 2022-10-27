Economic Performance January to September 2022 – Growth of 9.8% with Uncertain Investment Appetite

Governor of the Central Bank Cleviston Haynes reviewed the Barbados economy for the period January to September 2022 with growth recorded at 9.8%. Of concern is the low take up of BOSS bonds, out of 200 million BOSS bonds offered only 10 million was subscribed.

Central Bank of Barbados Governor Cleviston Haynes delivers the Bank’s review of Barbados’ economic performance in the first nine months of 2022 and takes questions from the media and online audience.

