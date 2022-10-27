Economic Performance January to September 2022 – Growth of 9.8% with Uncertain Investment Appetite
Governor of the Central Bank Cleviston Haynes reviewed the Barbados economy for the period January to September 2022 with growth recorded at 9.8%. Of concern is the low take up of BOSS bonds, out of 200 million BOSS bonds offered only 10 million was subscribed.
Review of Babados’ Economy – January-September 2022.pdf (1.49 MB)
Source: Nation
