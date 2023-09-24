40 electricity outages in 2023 so far

Barbados has experienced 40 outages between 1January 2023 and 22 September 2023.

Amit@caribbeansignal blogs with analytics top of his mind. His latest project, track electricity outages in Barbados. By his research Barbados has experienced 40 outages between 1January 2023 and 22 September 2023.

Read his evidence based report at the following link – Electricity Outages in Barbados January 1 to September 22 2023.

Barbados Light and Power (BL&P) – a company owned by EMERA out of Canada must do better for the people of Barbados. The Fair Trading Commission (FTC) where the buck stops must do better. Why should it take 2 years for a rate hearing to be closed and in the meantime BL&P continues to enjoy an interim rate increase. It does not make sense. Barbadian consumers may have a good case to question if the FTC has been acting fairly.

  1. No win for Light & Power

    Last Thursday the Barbados Light & Power Company (BL& P) was the subject of public discourse following an islandwide power outage for several hours which halted some businesses and caused early school closures. Not surprisingly, social media was littered with memes poking fun at the BL& P’s “cut off” game.
    I, therefore, thought it a fitting time to discuss the recent decision of the Employment Rights Tribunal (ERT) in the case of Jepter Lorde vs the Barbados Light & Power Company. In a decision delivered by deputy chairwoman Ms Kathy-Ann Hamblin, SC, the tribunal found Lorde had been unfairly dismissed when he was terminated in 2016. The tribunal ruled that the BL& P committed several procedural irregularities in dismissing Lorde, which began as early as their investigations into the alleged misconduct upon which they relied to terminate him. The tribunal labelled these procedural missteps as “fundamental errors” that made the dismissal unfair. These errors were seen in (1) the BL& P’s decision to rely on unsigned and conflicting statements from witnesses whom Lorde did not have the opportunity to confront, especially since the statements conflicted with video evidence of the event; (2) the conflation of people on the investigative and disciplinary panels; (3) BL& P’s failure to present evidence of the charges at the disciplinary hearings; (4) BL& P relying on evidence that didn’t support a reasonable belief in the alleged misconduct of the employee. The appeal hearing was also criticised as procedurally unfair.
    This decision provides useful guidance on issues such as the right to cross examine witnesses at internal disciplinary hearings, the usefulness of an appeal hearing to correct errors, and my favourite, it is the first ERT decision that has addressed a claim for reinstatement in great detail. To my recollection, this is the fourth instance in which an employee has requested the remedy of reinstatement instead of compensation for unfair dismissal.
    In the previous cases, the tribunal was constrained to comment in detail on the law relating to reinstatement due to the failure of the parties to lead any sufficient evidence in favour of or against the claim (in one case the employer failed to attend the hearings).
    However, in the present case, both parties led some evidence and provided submissions on the issue. As a result, the tribunal was able to explain the factors and evidence on which it relied to deny Lorde’s request for reinstatement. This part of the judgment provides useful guidance for those seeking to claim or rebut a claim for reinstatement.
    Finally, the comments made by the deputy chairwoman at the end of her written judgment provide good guidance on the conduct of hearings before the tribunal. She criticised the “more than a year” the case took to be heard by the tribunal and remarked that “the tribunal was forced to devote an inordinate amount of time and resources to this complaint, depriving many other waiting litigants of a timely hearing . . .”.
    She attributed the inordinate length of the case as being the “casualty of multiple requests for adjournments by the respondents”, “the lawyers buried the tribunal under approximately 300 pages of pleadings”, the two witnesses “being subjected to several hours of cross-examination on the minutiae of the claimant’s dismissal”, and witness statements “stacked with information relevant to nothing in issue”.
    Quoting from relevant case law, the deputy chairwoman reminded that the tribunal is not “obliged to read acres of irrelevant materials . . . or listen day in and day out to pointless accusations . . . that do not advance the case”. She further stated that “the process was never intended to replicate proceedings on Whitepark Road. It was designed to be simple and accessible to ordinary citizens who want an assurance that their complaints will be disposed of swiftly”.
    Unfortunately, many internal disciplinary hearings have also adopted an overly litigious style.
    On another note, why hasn’t a new ERT chairman been appointed? Can there be reasonable doubt over a suitable appointee given the quality of jurisprudence emanating from the deputy chairwoman?

    Michelle M. Russell is an Attorney with a passion for employment law and labour matters. She is an advocate for mental health and social justice. Email: mrussell.ja@gmail.com

    Source: Nation

