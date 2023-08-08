Time to hold former NIS Chairs Accountable

Submitted as a comment by NorthernObserver

Under its economic reform programme and arrangement with the International Monetary Fund, Government has committed to submitting NIS financial statements for the period 2010 to 2021 for audit by the Auditor General by March next year – Nation

Sir Richard Cheltenham, Q.C.: 2005 to 2008 Mr. Jepter Ince: 2008 to 2009 Ms. Sandra Forde: 2009 to 2010 Mr. Keith “Tony” Marshall: 2010 to 2011 Dr. Justin Robinson: 2011 to 2018 Mr. Ian Gooding-Edghill, M.P.: 2018 to 2020 Mr. Leslie Haynes, Q.C.: 2020 to Present

This is the date by which a new entity must be up and operational, to avoid sending anything to the AudGen.

If the BTMI is any example, anything issued will be “unqualified”, meaning auditors have deemed the information incomplete, and hence cannot ‘qualify’ (have any minimum level of confidence in) their report.

BUT, the editor who penned for the Nation needs to also know, what the Act governing the NIS says.

33.(1) The Board shall

(a) in each year prepare a report on its activities in its last preceding year and shall furnish such report to the Minister no later than the thirtieth day of June

(b) submit to the Minister every account, certified by the Auditor-General pursuant to Section 30, together with the report of the Auditor-General thereon, within one month of certification; and

(c) submit annually to the Minister an account of the securities in which moneys forming part of the Fund are for the time being invested

(2) The Minister shall cause a copy of every report of account submitted to him pursuant to the Section to be laid on the table before both Houses.

Hence, there has never been any reason why audited (or otherwise) financials have delayed (a) and (c), albeit, without detailed specificity, the investments of the NIS funds have appeared on their website(s) from time to time (as reported by the NIS)

The Editor needs to contact those various Board Chairs from 2006 on, and seek explanation on 33(a). Did they submit such to the Minister? If they did not, why not? And if they did, we now have a legal issue (failure to comply with the Act) as to why such reports were not ‘laid on the table before both Houses’ by the Minister receiving them.

