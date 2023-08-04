Barbados death rate on the rise…

Minister of Labour Colin Jordan admitted during a recent public talk show on VoB that the number of deaths increased in Barbados during the period 2020 to 2022.
|Year
|Number of deaths
|2015
|2538
|2020
|2713
|2022
|3347
He attributed the increase in deaths to Barbados’ ageing population. He was honest to admit that his honest to admit his conclusion was not based on empirical analysis.
The distrust by citizens in the public health authority during the post Covid 19 pandemic period will therefore continue – a global concern.
Everyone dies eventually, I mentioned Bu Squad People were getting older and are all seniors who should engage in Essential Yoga – 15 Years Younger type of exercises. There is a rich vein of youtube videos to tap into for easy movement to lubricate joints and keep the spine healthy as well as breathing practices for COPD lung sufferers. There is a saying in Yoga that you are only as young as your spine…
If you don’t have anything sensible to post why not take a breather?
Public Health services are for sick and very sick people not the healthy
wellbeing and longevity
Survival over an average of more than nine years was associated with greater enjoyment of life.
Good genes are nice, but joy is better
“Let food be thy medicine and let thy medicine be food.”
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/277588/Wellbeing_and_Longevity.pdf
Canadian oncologist Dr. William Makis is predicting a bad flu season this coming Northern Hemisphere winter due to the very severe flu season currently being experienced by Autstralia during the current Australian winter. Along with deadlier and more potent flu variants, will come renewed pushes by Pharma to accept mRNA based flu shots and COVID vaccine boosters.
On his substack page Dr. Makis tracks the news reports of sudden collapses and heart attacks amongst highly C19 vaxxed populations of young athletes on playing fields, similiar events in airline pilots, medical staff, also the sudden development of very fast acting, hard to treat cancers (now commonly referred to as Turbo Cancers).
These events seemed to become noticeable after the rollout of the mRNA Covid vaccines, but the medical establishment, by and large, appears to be doing its best not to acknowledged even the faintest possibility that the new, experimenal. mRNA vaccine technology the world was heavily propagandized into taking starting in 2021 could be a factor. Wouldn’t do to encourage vaccine hesitancy, after all.
From Dr. William Makis’ substack page:
More:
https://makismd.substack.com/p/dying-of-influenza-2023-will-be-deadliest
Bushie has been advising about these ‘consequences’ from the very beginning of the Covid-19 plandemic.
It is only going to get worse now.
There is no need for any prophetic pronouncements at this point. One only needs to look honestly at the facts and the day to day reality…globally… to get the picture that we have been had.
Truth is that the prophetic outlook is MUCH too frightening to contemplate…. it would only spoil our Crop Over fun….
Yep…wukkup then die..
….ya fake leaders are extremely dangerous liars as the world is finding out….and still running with the lie shamelessly.
@Bush Tea
This issue around excess deaths is a global issue. Do not be myopic in your win the matter.
This issue around excess deaths is a global issue. Do not be narrow in your view of the matter.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
We are saying the same thing.
The Covid scandal was a global issue, was it not? …dictated by the ‘Dragon’ UN and it various sub-heads like WHO, World Bank, UNESCO etc…. not so?
Obviously the issues will be global.
@Bush Tea
And we come back to the main point of the issue, citizens are naturally expected to take advice and direction from public health officials, why should citizens who follow COVID directives from same officials be ridiculed?
I WAS LAUGHED TO SCORN ON BU , AS WELL AS IN CHURCH AND CHAPEL WHEN I POSTED DURING THE COVID PLANNED-DEMIC
AS A STUDENT AND TEACHER OF MICROBIOLOGY, IT WAS OBVIOUS TO ME THAT WE WERE DEALING WITH A TWEAKED MICROBE
AS A STUDENT AND TEACHER OF MICROBIOLOGY, IT WAS OBVIOUS TO ME THAT THE PROTOCOLS IN VOGUE WERE MOST INADEQUATE SINCE VIRAL PARTICLES COULD PASS THROUGH MASKS BECAUSE OF THEIR SMALL SIZE
AS A STUDENT AND TEACHER OF PHARMACOLOGY IT WAS OBVIOUS TO ME THAT THE ANTIMALARIAL DRUGS THAT WERE BEING SUCCESSFULLY USED BY DRS IN SOME PARTS OF THE WORLD FROM THE INCEPTION, OUGHT TO BE EMPLOYED BECAUSE OF
1- THE COMMONLY AVAILABLE KNOWLEDGE OF THE MECHANISM OF ACTION OF THESE DRUGS,
2- THE FACT THAT HYDROXY CHLOROQUINONE HAD AN EXCEPTIONALLY HIGH THERAPEUTIC (SAFETY) INDEX
3- A VERY LOW COST (PENNIES) AND A LONG TRACK RECORD OF USE OF 70 PLUS YEARS
I WARNED THAT THE LAW OF BRINGING A DRUG TO MARKET ESTABLISHED AND OBSERVED SINCE 1961 DUE TO THE THALIODOMIDE FIASCO WAS BEING NEGLECTED TO OUR PERIL
I WAS LAUGHED TO SCORN BY ALL AND SUNDRY BY ALL TYPES OF MEDICAL ILLITERATES AS BARBADOS AND OTHER PLACES RESPONDED IN FEAR AS ANTIOCHINE ANTICHRIST AGENTS HELD SWAY
ARE WUNNAH LAUGHING NOW?
ARE WUNNAH LARFING NOW?
I WAS ATTACKED BY TWO PARTICULAR IDIOTS HERE ON BU–
ONE POSTED THE LENGTHY CV OF DR FALSEY TO INDICATE THAT FALSEY KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING, AND I DID NOT KNOW WHAT I WAS SAYING
THE OTHER DEMANDED TO KNOW WHAT I HAD ACHIEVED IN MEDICINE
YET ANOTHER HARPED DAILY ON HOW POOR A DR I WAS AND STRESSED THAT I WAS NOT A TOP OF THE LINE DR……THIS IS DESPITE NOT KNOWING ME
ARE WUNNAH LAUGHING NOW?
ARE WUNNAH LARFING NOW?
WHO IS HAVING THE LAST LAUGH NOW?
RE Bushie has been advising about these ‘consequences’ from the very beginning of the Covid-19 plandemic.
It is only going to get worse now.
BUSHIE DOES NOT KNOW ONE SHITE ABOUT MEDICINE
HE IS ANOTHER BULL SHITER LIKE PACHHY MAMA WARU AND THE OTHER HATER THAT IS NO LONGER ON BU THESE DAYS
THERE WAS ALSO THE JACKASSES SARGE AND DPD
ALL OF YOU MEDICAL ILLITERATE MORONS MOCKED ME AS I EXPOSED THE OBVIOUS ABJECT FAILURE OF OUR CONTEMPORARY PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS
NONE OF YOU HAVE EVEN THE VERY BASIC UNDERSTANDING OF WHAT WAS GOING ON
BUT YOU ALL HAVE PROVIDED ME WITH A LOVELY SOURCE OF AMUSEMENT AND HILARITY
AFTER ALL EVERY DAILY JOURNAL NEED ITS CARRTOONS AND CARTOON WRITERS
THE ISSUE IS GLOBAL BECAUSE THE MEDICAL ILLITERATE IN CHARGE OF WHO WAS PAID OFF TO PROPAGATE THE RUBBISH SPEWED BY A FEW PERSONS WHO GOT VERY RICH BY BRINGING IMPROPERLY DEVELOPED PHARMACEUTICALS TO THE MARKET
THE TWEAKED VIIRUS WAS ALLOWED TO PROPAGATE SUCH THAT
EVEN FOLK DEPENDENDENT ON THE ANTIMALARIALS WERE DEPRIVED OF THE TREATMENT AND PROPHYLAXIS FOR THE DISEASE WHICH IS ENDEMIC IN THIER REGION
NOTE THAT IT WAS IN THOSE REGIONS OF SOUTH AFRICA WHERE THE DOCTORS PERSISTED IN THE USE OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINONE THE RUBBISH PERPETUATED BY DR FALSEY WAS EXPOSED AS THE TWEAKED VIRUS UNDERWENT POINT MUTATIONS AND BECAME LESS EFECTIVE AS A PATHOGEN
A SENSIBLE GOVERNMENT AND PROPERLY INFORMED PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT WOULD HAVE DISTRIBUTED HYDROXY CHLOROQUINONE TO THE POPULACE AT PENNIES PER DOSE THAT HAD AN EXCEPTIONALLY LENGTHY AND SAFE RECORD INSTEAD OF THE MORE COSTRLY AND DEADLY UNPROVEN VACCINES THAT WERE RAPIDLY BROUGHT TO THE MARKET
WHAT IS ALSO AMAZING THAT OUR DRS IN BARBADOS AND IN BAMP SAT AND SAID OR DID NOTHING—-JUST AS THEY DID IN 1985 WHEN TOM ADAMS SOUGHT TO SET UP A NHS LIKE THAT IN THE UK
I CANT BLAME ADAMS AS IT IS EASY TO SEE HOW THIS NHS WOULD HAVE IMPRESSED HIM AS A YOUNG MAN WHEN IT WAS INITIALLY IMPLEMENTED IN THE LATE 4O’S /EARLY 50’S
BUT OUR DRS WERE WILLING TO TAKE THE STAFF HE WAS OFFERING BUT WERE UNWILLING TO DO THE 24/7/365 DUTIES
RE you forget to mention Robert D. Lucas who got the hump when it was mentioned no one in Government was asking him for his advice
DR LUCAS HAS NOT LOST THAT WHICH HE KNOWS AND COULD HAVE CONTRIBUTED
BUT THE GOVERNMENT AND PEOPLE OF BARBADOS DID
SO TOO HAS THE BU AUDIENCE WHEN HE LEFT WHEN HE WAS STUPIDLY ATTACJKED HERE BY BU MORONS LIKE YOU
NOT EVERY ONE SUFFERS FOOLS GLADLY
IT IS SILLY TO BOAST THAT YOU PROVIDE ACCESS TO EDUCATION AND TRAINING TO YOUR CITIZENS FROM WOMB TO TOMB IN OUR NATION–AND THEN TO HAVE BUNGLING BUMBLING BIGOTS TO NEGLECT THE EXPERTISE PROVIDED BY THOSE WHOM YOU PAID TO TRAIN
Barbados could not get hold of any Covid vaccines initially and had to go to the “Black” Market
DR LUCAS IN HIS SHORT STINT ON BU CONTRIBUTED A GREAT DEAL IN MICROBIOLOGY AND AGRICULTURE
HE WAS A GREAT LOSS TO THE BU PROJECT AND THE PROVISION OF SOUND SCIENTIFIC INFORMATION NOT OFTEN SEEN IN ANY PART OF THE BAJAN PRESS
Proof that the intended efficacy of that vaccine is being achieved. Young strong athletes dropping dead after taking in that piss. Incompetent doctors pushing the folly onto patients. Hospitals being paid $$Ks when patients die. Just like homosexuality and transgenderism, that artificial outbreak was used to cull the population. Just sad that the island is not governed by independent thinkers but by those constantly push the WEF agenda. Dr. Magafuli in Tanzania proved that the entire narrative was bullshit and he was taken out. The Grim Reaper is knocking.
RE Barbados could not get hold of any Covid vaccines initially and had to go to the “Black” Market
DUMMY
WE DID NOT NEED UNPROVEN INEFFECTIVE EXPENSIVE VACCINES
IT WAS WELL KNOWN AND ESTABLISHED THAT HYDROXYCHLOROQUINONE WAS ADEQUATE TREATMENT FOR CORONOVIRUSES
THE MECHANISM OF ACTION OF THIS DRUG IS ENSHRINED IN HARRISONS TEXTBOOK OF INTERNAL MEDICINE
WHEN THE TWEAKED VIRUS APPEARED HONEST PROFICIENT DRS ALL OVER THE WORLD STARTED TREATING THE TWEAKED VIRUS THEREWITH
IT WAS ONLY WHEN POLITICIANS LEAD BY THE DIABOLICAL DR FALSY INFLUENCED BY AND WELL PAID BY CERTAIN INFIDELS CAUSED UNIVERSAL AND GLOBAL PREDATORS
IT IS UNFORTUNATE THAT WE HAD NO DRS IN BARBADOS TO STAND UP TO GOVERNMENT IN THIS MATTER
TO BE FAIR, BU PRESENTED INFORMATION GIVEN BY E O DOUGHLIN THAT WAS USEFUL PROPHYLAXIS
IT WAS PROBABLY UNHEEDED
BUT BU PLUS DOUGHLIN DID ITS PART IN PROPHYLAXIS
WE OUGHT NOT TO HAVE HAD ONE DEATH IN BIM
WE WERE FOREWARNED HERE ON BU
FOR THE LAST THREE YEARS WE HAVE USED QUININE WATER AS THE SIZE OF THAT MOLECULE IS COMPARABLE TO THAT OF QUINONE- THE BASIS OF HYDROXYQUINONE
“DUMMY”
That is very unchristian of GP aka the “Doc” to name call like a school boy.
He should watch Evil a thrilling psychological mystery series that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.
Evil focuses on a sceptical female psychologist who joins a novice priest and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.
Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
Vaccines seem to be the most likely culprit.
There is another factor that may be at play.
The Chefette Generation is dying out.
I thought of my class at school when a member died a few days ago.
Out of 32, I know of 4 who are now deceased, starting from about 20 years ago.
The centenarians among the population came up in the 20’s and 30’s when life was hard and few got any luxuries where food was concerned. They were constantly in the sun and got plenty of exercise.
None of those four classmates got their three score and ten years.
At 25 minutes into the video Minister Jordan talks about the number of births, deaths etc. He explained that he had no information regarding who were dying but concluded that if we are an ageing population the number of deaths will logically increase. How difficult is it to sort number of deaths on a spreadsheet and filter by age, gender etc? What is the lowly blogmaster missing.
I BELIEVE THAT OUR VERY AGED FOLK ARE THUS BECAUSE OF CERTAIN DIETARY HABITS
EXAMPLE :
IT IS THOUGHT THAT THE BEST SOURCE OF ESSENTIALS OF FAT IN OUR DIETS COME FROM SMASH
SARDINES
MACKAREL
ALBACORE TUNA
SALMON
HERRING
NOTE THAT SARDINES MACKEREL HERRING AND PLENTY FISH WAS ESSENTIAL PARTS OF THE DIET EITHER SALTED OR CANNED
NOTE ALSO THAT CANNED FOODS WERE PRESEVED ONLY BY EITHER SALT OR SUGAR– NOT OTHER PRESERVATIVES
NOTE ALSO THAT COD LIVER OIL AND SHARK OIL WERE GIVEN TO CHILDREN—–LONG BEFORE THE MODERN EXPERTS STARTED TALKING ABOUT DEEP SEA FAT OILS
NEXT IT IS TAUGHT THAT A SUBSTANCE CALLED DHEA PRODUCED IN THE BODY WANES IN PRODUCTION AROUND AGE 22 THOUGHT TO BE THE PEAK AGE FOR REPRODUCTION
DHEA IS SAID TO BE FOUND IN YAMS AND THE POTATOES WHICH WAS A STAPLE IN OUR DIETS………SO OUR OLD FOLK (WE INCLUDED) WERE ALWAYS PUTTING DHEA IN OUR BODIES ALL OUR LIVES
THIS MAY BE THE SECRET OF THE LONGEVITY OF OUR FOLK
I CAN NOT SAY WHEN ANY CUT OFF POINT OCCURED BUT CLEARLY A CUT OF POINT OCCURED
OBVIOUSLY THE OLD STOCK WILL DIE OUT—–PROBABLY AGE 70 AND OVER
THOSE BORN AFTERWARDS WHO DID NOT PRACTICE CERTAIN DIETARY HABITS WILL DIE SOONER
THEY ARE OTHER FACTORS SUCH AS ALL THE CHEMICALS USED IN ALL SORTS OF SPRAYS THAT CAN BE ABSORBED FROM THE SKIN OR VIA THE LUNGS
THESE CHEMICALS WERE NON EXISTENT BEFORE LETS SAY 1966
I SAY 66 BECAUSE I REMEMBER THE ADVENT OF THE IMPORTATION OF CHICKEN BACKS THEN
PRIOR TO THAT WE ATE FREE RANGE BACK YARD CHICKEN FED WITH SCRATCHED GRAIN
THE SEARCH OF THE ORIGIN OF MUCH OF OUR NCD PROBLEMS CAN EASILY BE TRACED
WE JUST NEED TO THINK ABOUT IT
Two of my grandfather’s 17 grand children have died, one from colon cancer and the other from problems relating to his pancreas, or so I am told.
They were brothers.
Neither got to 70.
Their father used all sorts of weird and wonderful chemicals on the plantation he managed and discovered some of those chemicals killed termites so he used them in his house.
Some of those chemicals, eg DDT, Deildrin and Aldrin, were subsequently banned.
He died in his early 90’s but two out of his five children died under 70.
His wife, Scottish, also died relatively young in her 50’s of leukemia.
My grandfather managed a sugar factory and got the princely salary of $80.00 per month. However, the owners supplied him with a trailer load of yams and other ground provisions every time they were dug.
He died at 91 and his wife at 89.
Two of his seven children died in their 60’s, one from heart problems, overweight and lack of exercise, and the other colon and liver cancer maybe from a life spent carousing and drinking alcohol. Both of them also managed plantations and would have been around dangerous chemicals.
All of the five others died over 89 years old, the eldest at 95.
An old canecutter friend told me that all of the people he knew in his district who were in their 90’s, had small ground provision plots which they tended and from which they got alot of their food.
Grow more yam!!
GROW MORE YAM!
INDEED JOHN
GROW AND EAT MORE YAM FOR THAT DHEA!
WE USED TO DO IT RIGHT
BUT SOME WHERE A LONG THE WAY WE STOPPED
MY PARENTS USED TO GO AND BUY A ROD OR TWO OF YAMS THEY USED TO KEEP UNDER THE CELLAR FOR A YEAR
AS YOU SAID MOST FOLK HAD A LITTLE “GROUND” WHERE THEY GREW MUCH OF THEIR FOOD
THE OLDER FOLK WERE NOT STUPID AT ALL