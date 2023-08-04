Barbados death rate on the rise…

Rawdon Adams, NIS Deputy Chairman Leslie Haynes, Chairman of NIS

Minister of Labour Colin Jordan admitted during a recent public talk show on VoB that the number of deaths increased in Barbados during the period 2020 to 2022.

Year Number of deaths 2015 2538 2020 2713 2022 3347

He attributed the increase in deaths to Barbados’ ageing population. He was honest to admit that his honest to admit his conclusion was not based on empirical analysis.

The distrust by citizens in the public health authority during the post Covid 19 pandemic period will therefore continue – a global concern.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has put out new “DATA” on the issue of “EXCESS DEATHS” – however, it has not directly or indirectly attributed causation to the EUA-JAB*, although, many unimpeachable medical experts around the world have stated the obvious… Source: BU family member

