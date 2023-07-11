Who to Blame?

We recently had four reported suicides in Barbados, but were told that identifying the cause was complicated. That is an excuse typically used to dissuade persons from investigating an inconvenient link. So, it is time for a difficult conversation.
The most important indicator for predicting suicidal thoughts appears to be low self-esteem. Suicide was “especially common in nations with relatively low levels of self-esteem” regardless of sex, age, or economic affluence [1]. Youth who had negative stress and low self-esteem were found to have more suicidal thoughts [2]. Support from the families and the community was found to help if that support improved self-esteem [3].
SELF-ESTEEM, STRESS AND GUILT.
Self-esteem may be broadly defined as how you view yourself. It may be positively influenced by: family, friends, teachers and others who encourage your responsible behaviour. It may also be negatively influenced by those who dislike you.
Bad stress may be defined as a consequence of guilt. Your conscience normally convicts you when you do wrong, and if you persist you may feel tormented from within. Therefore, people who do not like themselves and persist in doing wrong are more likely to have suicidal thoughts.
Every week, churches across Barbados reinforce two messages. The first is that we are children of our Heavenly Father, the Almighty God, which can only result in high self-esteem. The second is that Jesus, the Messiah of all humankind, has paid the penalty for our sins, and if we repent, the emotionally stressful guilt may be removed.
LOW SELF-ESTEEM.
By 2018, the DLP’s management of the economy was so disastrous that it lowered Barbadians’ self-esteem to perhaps the lowest it had ever been. Every DLP politician was voted out of office in the 2018 General Election and there was a refreshing feeling of hope. Defaulting on our debts and surrendering Barbados to the IMF only worsened our self-esteem, so the BLP needed a plan.
Their agents started a smear-campaign to link Barbadians’ self-esteem, not to the mismanagement of our economy where it belonged, but to the 200-year old statue of Horatio Nelson. We were told that it was the cause of our low self-esteem and were promised that we would feel better about ourselves if it were removed.
THE SCAPEGOAT.
The main charges made by our eminent historians was that Nelson was a: racist, white supremacist enslaver and mass-murderer of our African fore-parents.
Everyone seemed to be caught up in the fervour – myself included. Some wanted to relocate it to the docks, some wanted it sent back to England, some wanted to sell it, while others wanted it thrown into the wharf. I wrote recommending that if the accusations were true, then it should be destroyed, for why should anyone want to admire someone so abhorrent.
RESEARCHING THE TRUTH.
I then investigated the truth and found that every accusation made was false. In an age where almost all white persons were: racists, white supremacists, and/or enslavers, Horatio Nelson was the rare exception. He went against the racist cultural norms of his time and employed, promoted and paid black persons the same as whites on his ships.
Nelson passionately hated slavery and likely freed more slaves outside of North America than any other person during his lifetime. He also hated corruption and after finding approximately BD$80M of corrupt activities in Barbados, he became a hated enemy of the racist white-supremacist slave-owning politicians, planters and merchants.
Following his death, several statues of him, of varying quality, were erected. The statue of perhaps the finest quality was erected in Barbados over 200 years ago. In November 2020, the statue was removed with the promise that our self-esteem would improve. To secure that promise, we are forbidden from viewing it to this day.
DIVIDE AND RULE.
COVID-19 provided an opportunity to raise the self-esteem of all Barbadians. Instead, it was used to divide us into the essentials who were allowed to earn a living, and the non-essentials who were not allowed to work and risked losing their homes and businesses. Churches were also closed and restricted, which prevented our most vulnerable from receiving that emotional support.
COVID-19 was further used to divide us into the privileged vaxxed, and the sanctioned unvaxxed. A national policy of guilt was used to pressure people to get vaccinated, accusing unvaccinated persons of not caring about their elderly relatives. The guilt was realised when many of our elderly started dying.
IN THE TOILET.
When the promised self-esteem miracle did not happen after removing Nelson, we were guaranteed that if we became a republic, our self-esteem would surely improve. When the Queen and international journalists commented on the legality of the plan, we pretended that we voted for republicanism in 2018 – when we all knew that we did not. There is no right way to do wrong things.
With our self-esteem now in the proverbial toilet, we added the national guilt from: (i) joining the dead racist white-supremacist slave-owning politicians, planters and merchants in condemning Nelson for doing what was right and good, and (ii) embracing the lie that we voted for republicanism in 2018 – which deceived the whole world and corrupted the historical record of knowledge.
As if that were not enough, we also added the national guilt from (iii) supporting the sanctions that harmed our unvaccinated neighbours, (iv) convincing our youth that their actions may have caused the death of their grandparents during COVID, and (v) our teaching methods that are designed to benefit only 20% of our students, leaving the vast majority with low self-esteem.
WHO TO BLAME?
We have carelessly put these unnecessary dark national clouds of low self-esteem and guilt over Barbados because of our selfishness and stupidity. We have left those without responsible support systems vulnerable to suicidal thoughts, where their personal failings may provide the tormenting emotional stress that may push them over the edge.
We should never play with peoples’ emotions by falsely promising to raise their self-esteem. We risk extinguishing the last remaining hope on which vulnerable persons were relying – which may convince them that there is no light at the end of the dark tunnel.
Will those who made and promoted those reckless promises of self-esteem improvement now repent and do what is right? Will we remove the dark clouds that we have set over the lives of most Barbadians? Our choice is simple, either we repent – or we tell the next generation: “go hang yourselves”. The result is foreseen – our pride will get the better of us.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Grenville Phillips II is a Doctor of Engineering and a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com
[1] Chatard, A., Selimbegović, L. and Konan, P.N. (2009), Self-esteem and suicide rates in 55 Nations. European Journal of Personality, 23: 19-32.
[2] Wilbum, V., Smith, D. (2005), Stress, self-esteem, and suicidal ideation in late adolescents. Adolescence, Vol 40, No. 157.
[3] Evan M. Kleiman, E., Riskind, J. (2013), Utilized Social Support and Self-Esteem Mediate the Relationship Between Perceived Social Support and Suicide Ideation. Crisis, 34:1, 42-49.
We can always expect tinsel.
Could it be possible that titularly Black people like you who serve a god looking like somebody else, who have no knowledge of self, who run around acculmulating all kinds of Western trinkets like advanced degrees, whose mental frameworks are White, who only know one racist language, who harbour deep love for albinos, who seek a White man’s fictitious heaven might want to hasten it’s arrival.
And on and on
@ Pacha
You must surely be among the very few learned BBs left, with the mindset that Jesus was of albino stock.
Apparently the brainwashing that had misled generations of deliberately un-educated blacks continues to haunt you and those of your diminishing ilk.
Currently educated peoples of science – of all races – now KNOW, without any doubt, that this was nonsense from the start.
Should you not loosen those chains in your mind at long last…?
The first Bushman probably looked strikingly like Bushie does (actually vice versa), …and probably talked the same kinda shiite too….
Boss…
You may need to find a new straw man to kick in this particular regard. lol
> His Story
There are no causal links between recent suicides and Grenville’s pet beefs.
His arguments would be struck out in a Court of Law.
>> History
1805 Nelson was against William Wilberforce’s campaign for the abolition of the Slave Trade.
His sympathies lied with a brutal Jamaican slave-owning elite in Britain’s most productive and valuable colony and claimed an attack on the island would be a victory for Napoleon Bonaparte.
>>> Black History Revisited
May 25 2020 George Floyd an African-American man is killed by a police officer, igniting historic protests.
While Floyd’s death changed the world at large, the tragedy was a stark reminder, specifically for Black Americans, of the deep systemic realities underlying Black life.
George Floyd, for Black people, was a reminder of the history, of the consistency and of the pervasiveness of racism.
The moment galvanized Black people all over to recognize “the historical and cultural trauma — in addition to the collective trauma — of the experience of the Black community.
Say Their Names’ movement, referred to the calls to invoke the names of people who have succumbed to police violence.
Black-led groups and new Black Lives Matter chapters sprouted up to combat racial inequality, and policymakers were compelled to listen.
Following this argument was impossible for me.
My legs simply aren’t long enough to hop the great distance from one piece of bullshit to the next.
Some may want to suggest that my legs simply don’t have the power.
To that I say, “Take another look!”
Only a fool would try to make that leap. Even Grenville didn’t make it.
God is one and all without any division in the hueman race.
Jesus’ and his beliefs did not come out of a vacuum and would have simply interpreted the information available in his universe of data such as Buddhism which preceded him by 400 years. Jesus’ ideas of rebirth reincarnation and after life was taken from Buddhist philosophy / spirituality developed through meditation by ascetics*. These people had a lot of time to mediate on deeper higher matters of the universe.
Buddhism 5th century BCE was interpretation of Hinduism, and Chinese philosophy preceding it spread through Asia via the Silk Road.
(*) asceticism
severe self-discipline and avoiding of all forms of indulgence, typically for religious reasons.
Tao or Dao (道) is the natural order of the universe, whose character one’s intuition must discern to realize the potential for individual wisdom, as conceived in the context of East Asian philosophy, East Asian religions, or any other philosophy or religion that aligns to this principle. This intuitive knowing of life cannot be grasped as a concept. Rather, it is known through actual living experience of one’s everyday being. Its name, Tao or Dao, came from Chinese, where it signifies the way, path, route, road, or sometimes more loosely doctrine, principle, or holistic belief
There is debate that Jesus was wrong to say “Our Father” giving birth to patriarchal system of society or government controlled by men.
The imagined “God” “sitting on his/her throne” is on the LGBetc rainbow spectrum as both male and female.
Nelson shiite!!
But…
Grenville is right about the critical role of self esteem and self actualization in modern society.
The matter was clearly explained by Maslow many years ago.
The VERY simple fact is that motivation is not a static concept. Whereas poor hungry, uneducated people can be motivated with corn beef and biscuits and a beer or rum, as their children move up in the hierarchy of needs, more complex methodologies are needed to motivate such a people.
Since the higher order needs tend to be about esteem and self actualization, it now takes a completely different class of LEADERSHIP than the mendicant types that succeeded in the past.
So that…
Rather than running around the country promising to give gifts to squeaky complainers, leadership is now about enfranchising and empowering ordinary citizens to be involved and included in their development issues.
Rather than becoming the global poster for begging, complaining and grand standing, leadership is now about taking control of your own family assets and empowering your educated, productive and competent sons and daughters to make them successful.
If Bushie was a young UWI graduate, eager to demonstrate my talent and skills, ….and only hearing from ‘leaders’ about bringing foreign brass bowls, often with inferior abilities and no local knowledge, to boss me around – just like happened to my grand mother… What the Hell would anyone expect..?
Corn beef and biscuit type leaders, who can ONLY think in terms of getting $$$, CANNOT successfully inspire higher level followers. In fact they depress and frustrate them…
Unfortunately, we persist with our stupid political SYSTEM that encourages the jobby to settle at the top of the heap….
The ship bound to sink….
Freedom Glow
Meditation
The Wellness Experience
How many thoughts are there in a day 50,000, 80,000 or 100,000?
Stay in your lane….always extrapolating and pontificating about that which you haven’t a clue.
“Stupid” Christians are scared of Yoga practice
Glad to know others are clueless. Have been trying to read the original post and the comments and cannot make head or tails of many of the comments.
I can see some friction, but unable to se who is rubbing the person the wrong way.
The jury is already in.
NTSH – Headed to the hall of shame