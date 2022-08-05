GIS Saga Continues – Report of Another Suicide Plot

Submitted by Women in Action Network (WiAN)

The Women in Action Network (WiAN) is expressing urgent concern for the lives of the Wards at GIS after receiving reliable information of another suicide plot to be carried out within hours.

It is clear that the Minister, the Board and the Management of the GIS are unable to secure the lives and wellbeing of these girls and all of them must be removed and the girls released to their parents or into alternative care.

The pressure driving these teenage girls to suicide over and over again comes from within the institution. Interim President of WiAN Tempu Nefertari recounts witnessing an example of the psychological torment inflicted on a particular ward on a recent visit to the institution and is calling for the end to this era of institutional abuse at the GIS.

Should there be a loss of life at GIS, this entire government will have the blood of those girls on their hands and will go down in history as sitting idly by and turning a blind eye to the incompetence of Minister Wilfred Abrahams. Do not let this be a case of “hard ears you won’t hear, own way you goin’ feel”.