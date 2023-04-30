Conspiracy!

Posted on by
Worthing Square

The blogmaster has been in town too long to accept the Nation’s headline ‘Outdoor facilities awaiting green light emblazoned on today’s page 3A. There is no doubt in the mind of the blogmaster traditional media is easily manipulated by the political directorate and shadows with deep pockets not necessarily in that order.

Barbados Underground has posted blogs highlighting the ongoing struggle and frustration of Allan Kinch to develop his property located on Bay Street. The blogmaster does not have a bone in the fight, however, there is prima facie case as presented in the court of public opinion to more than hint there is more in the mortar than the pestle.

See related link:

Businessman Frustrated by Government

What triggered the Nation newspaper report was a recent fire at the popular Worthing Square. We have been enlightened by Maria Bradshaw’s report that Planning and Development Department (PDD) will take action against Savvy On the Bay (Allan Kinch) this week to block ongoing restoration of the National Trust protected structure which use to be the eye care facility. 

There is so much to unpack from today’s Nation newspaper story. One wonders if the newspaper should not have anchored its story on the fact planning permission concerning the property is mired – deliberately or by design who knows – in a government department since 2012. Senior Minister William Duguid’s barefaced confirmation is in today’s Nation newspaper report. The manipulators of news would have us believe that PDD has been galvanized into action as a result of the recent fire at Worthing Square. 

Two subplots to this story is first the role of Prime Minister Mia Mottley. There should be little doubt that all decisions concerning big works in Barbados must pass Mottley’s smell test. In today’s story Kinch is quoted referring to an onsite meeting with Mottley and AG Dale Marshall in 2021, “I had a meeting onsite with her with the Attorney General present, Kinch said, pointing out that he gave Mottley the undertaking that he would develop 60 feet of parking space as well as a shower and bathroom facility ‘for the people of Barbados’….”she said once you are willing to do that I am good,”…she (MIA) said once you are wiling to do that I am good,”…she told the planners at that meeting to get permission sent out and I (Kinch) am still waiting .

Another of the considerations tagging this matter that should be of concern to Barbadians are the competing developments in the area. We have the start of construction of a show condo unit by Hyatt, there is The Daisy Group whose interest in the locality have largely been sliding under the radar? To identify only two.

Here we are with businessmen applying to develop our coastline, unapproved development allowed to continue for years a stone’s throw from the Prime Ministers office and it takes a random fire at Worthing Square to encourage the Nation newspaper to present a one sided view of the issue. Maybe, just maybe this is the first of a a series of articles to shed light on the matter as a responsible member of the fourth estate.

Money talks and bullshit walks!

2 thoughts on “Conspiracy!


  1. Outdoor facilities awaiting green light
    By Maria Bradshaw mariabradshaw@nationnews.com

    Two popular outdoor food and entertainment facilities are operating without approval from the Planning and Development Department (PDD).
    Sunday Sun investigations reveal that the Worthing Court Food Garden at Worthing, Christ Church, and Savvy On The Bay at Carlisle Bay, Bay Street, St Michael, have both submitted applications to the PDD for retention but have not received any planning permission to proceed with their operations.
    This newspaper understands that this week the PDD will take action at Savvy On The Bay against the ongoing restoration of the National Trust-listed stone building which was once an eye care facility.
    Worthing Court Food Garden, which was previously a car-park, started operations in 2021 and presently have more than 20 food trucks on location. According to reports, those concessionaires pay from $1 000 upwards in rent monthly, depending on the size and space utilised.
    Over at Savvy On The Bay, there are 14 food trucks and a bar with operators paying $1 500 monthly in rent.
    When contacted, Dr William Duguid, Senior Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for coordinating infrastructural projects as well as the PDD, confirmed that there was no planning approval at both locations.
    Asked if that meant that they were operating illegally, he said: “I can’t say what is illegal or legal but obviously, the process is that you put in an application and once you get permission then you start.”
    He said officials from the PDD had recently visited Worthing Square since a fire gutted one of the businesses two weeks ago.
    When asked if this was a widespread practice in Barbados, to proceed without planning permission, the Senior Minister would only say that there were applications on file at the PDD since 2012 awaiting approval.
    The proprietors at both locations also admitted they had no planning permission.
    Allan Kinch, who bought the lands at Bay Street back in 2015 from Government, said he had an outstanding 14 applications on file at the PDD for various projects but indicated that he had a meeting with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who is the minister in charge of planning development and Attorney General Dale Marshall, at the site in June 2021.
    “I had a meeting on site with her with the Attorney General present,” Kinch said, pointing out that he gave Mottley the undertaking that he would develop 60 feet of parking space as well as a shower and bathroom facility ‘for the people of Barbados’.
    “She said once you are willing to do that I am good,” Kinch revealed, adding: “She told the planners at that meeting
    to get the permission sent out and I am still waiting.”
    Kinch said he submitted three applications for the Bay Street site, including condominiums, the rebuild of the jetty and the restoration of the old building.
    He estimated that there were more than 100 people employed by the concessionaires at Savvy On The Bay, which is a 24-hour operating facility and which has proven to be a major eatery and entertainment attraction for both locals and visitors.
    Kinch also confirmed that he met with planning officials last week but said they only spoke about the restoration of the building which overlooks the traffic lights on Bay Street.
    “I went to a meeting at the request of Dr Duguid to discuss the 14 town planning applications that have been outstanding, waiting on a decision, some of them from as far back as 2006, over 16 years. When I got to the meeting, they said they are not dealing with any of those, but we are discussing my application for Savvy. I sat down with more than ten Government officials and listened to what the Attorney General had to say and I asked him to put it in writing for clarity so I can respond.”
    Kinch said he was informed he could not replace the roof of the restored building.
    However, pointing out that the building which has already been totally renovated downstairs into bathrooms being utilised by the public, Kinch said he could not understand why he could not replace the roof on an existing building that was built in 1805.
    “They tell me it is illegal to put the roof back on. It is remarkable to learn that if somebody has a house and the roof blew off or damaged that you can’t put the roof back on. So I am waiting to hear formally what it is that they are complaining that I am doing wrong. The building is the first National Trust listed building that the plaque was placed on by Errol Barrow and it is a protected building and therefore it is to be restored to its original state and not demolished or changed.”
    He recalled that when the property was put up for sale by Government it was advertised for tourism development purposes.
    “I was the highest bidder and they got back to me and said even though my bid was the highest bid I would need to pay a million dollars more. I agreed and I put down my deposit and I completed the sale.”
    Kinch further explained that the food trailer application was a limited life application as his intention was to reinstate the jetty and relocate all the food and bar vendors onto the jetty.
    Of the Worthing Square operation, spokesperson Neysha Soodeen told the Sunday Sun that after three years in operation we “have not been given approval as yet”.
    However, she stressed
    that: “Worthing Square was allowed to operate while awaiting approval.
    “It started off as a community project of which we were then told we need Town Planning approval. Plans were then sent into the Town Planning Department and they came in and did their inspection and said we could operate while waiting on approval,” Soodeen said, adding that they also received permission from the Environmental Protection Department and the facility was inspected every month by health officials.
    Soodeen, who indicated that she works for Government as a consultant, emphasised there were no “structures” on the land. “It’s just food stalls there and they are on wheels,” she explained, adding that the operation was started during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist those involved in the food industry.
    “It was really just done as a community project because we had the land but we could not do anything with it because our father had passed away and it was held in the estate. At the end of the day, we can’t do it forever because it is not a profitmaking project . . . . We don’t make money off of it,” she said.
    Questioning the length of time it had taken to get a decision from the PDD, Soodeen said: “Most people do not go ahead operating a business for three years if they think that they are going to be held up in court . . . so we are allowed to operate until Town and Country Planning says yea or nay and if they say nay then we have to close down and if they say yea then we would continue.”


    Source: Nation

    Reply

  2. “I sat down with more than ten Government officials and listened to what the Attorney General had to say”
    WTF was the AG doing at a meeting of the PDD, where the SENIOR Minister in charge of the PDD was already present + 10 unspecified Govt officials.

    Reply

Leave a comment, join the discussion.