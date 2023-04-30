Conspiracy!

Worthing Square

The blogmaster has been in town too long to accept the Nation’s headline ‘Outdoor facilities awaiting green light emblazoned on today’s page 3A. There is no doubt in the mind of the blogmaster traditional media is easily manipulated by the political directorate and shadows with deep pockets not necessarily in that order.

Barbados Underground has posted blogs highlighting the ongoing struggle and frustration of Allan Kinch to develop his property located on Bay Street. The blogmaster does not have a bone in the fight, however, there is prima facie case as presented in the court of public opinion to more than hint there is more in the mortar than the pestle.

See related link:

What triggered the Nation newspaper report was a recent fire at the popular Worthing Square. We have been enlightened by Maria Bradshaw’s report that Planning and Development Department (PDD) will take action against Savvy On the Bay (Allan Kinch) this week to block ongoing restoration of the National Trust protected structure which use to be the eye care facility.

There is so much to unpack from today’s Nation newspaper story. One wonders if the newspaper should not have anchored its story on the fact planning permission concerning the property is mired – deliberately or by design who knows – in a government department since 2012. Senior Minister William Duguid’s barefaced confirmation is in today’s Nation newspaper report. The manipulators of news would have us believe that PDD has been galvanized into action as a result of the recent fire at Worthing Square.

Two subplots to this story is first the role of Prime Minister Mia Mottley. There should be little doubt that all decisions concerning big works in Barbados must pass Mottley’s smell test. In today’s story Kinch is quoted referring to an onsite meeting with Mottley and AG Dale Marshall in 2021, “I had a meeting onsite with her with the Attorney General present, Kinch said, pointing out that he gave Mottley the undertaking that he would develop 60 feet of parking space as well as a shower and bathroom facility ‘for the people of Barbados’….”she said once you are willing to do that I am good,”…she (MIA) said once you are wiling to do that I am good,”…she told the planners at that meeting to get permission sent out and I (Kinch) am still waiting .”

Another of the considerations tagging this matter that should be of concern to Barbadians are the competing developments in the area. We have the start of construction of a show condo unit by Hyatt, there is The Daisy Group whose interest in the locality have largely been sliding under the radar? To identify only two.

Here we are with businessmen applying to develop our coastline, unapproved development allowed to continue for years a stone’s throw from the Prime Ministers office and it takes a random fire at Worthing Square to encourage the Nation newspaper to present a one sided view of the issue. Maybe, just maybe this is the first of a a series of articles to shed light on the matter as a responsible member of the fourth estate.

Money talks and bullshit walks!

