Businessman Frustrated by Government

In June 2020 the then Minister of the Environment Trevor Prescod led a team from government on a mission which uprooted 20 trees planted by owner Allan Kinch on beach land located along Carlisle Bay, Bay Street, St Michael. It was captured by Nation News. An interesting action by this government who launched “We Plantin” project in 2020 to plant ONE Million trees.

Minister of Environment and National Beautification, Trevor Prescod, planting a tree at Hope Plantation, St. Lucy, to mark the start of We Plantin’ More Than A Million National Tree Planting Project yesterday. (S.Forde-Craigg/BGIS)

https://fb.watch/e3lX9Lanej/

What the blogmaster does not understand is why the government seems ultra aggressive against developer Allan Kinch developing the property he purchased. Was it not known at the time of sale what was planned? There are usually several sides to a story but the blogmaster is yet to hear why Mr. Kinch is being frustrated in his quest to develop the property he legitimately purchased. It seems he is not even allowed to put out deck chairs other businesses in the area are allowed.

Instead we have an eyesore for an open space.

There is a lot more the blogmaster can and will post but reserves further comment for the moment.