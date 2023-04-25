Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon OUT! Posted on April 25, 2023 by David Please share this blogEmailWhatsAppTweetTelegramPrintShare on TumblrMorePocketLike this:Like Loading... Related
Another large settlement is staring FOX in the face. Don Lemon;s situation maybe a horse of a different colour.
It is a discussion blog, discuss.
President Biden has announced he will run in 2024. A man who can hardly walk possibly to contest another of equal ‘fitness’.
Birds of a Feather flock together whatever the weather
Governments and media work together hand in hand
China accused UK and it’s allies of neocolonialism
the use of economic, political, cultural, or other pressures to control or influence other countries, especially former dependencies.
Dominion Vs Fox was a lawsuit about Defamation who allowed debunked election-fraud claims about the voting-technology firm to air on Fox
Setting the Bar Higher
Surely,.. there should be a US Government Vs Fox case pending forthwith now evidential legal filings were released and settlement was achieved, shouldn’t there?
Shades of Truth and Accountability Vs Trump
Trump can still claim that Election was stolen if not proven
(You may disagree(
On the media.
Ralph Jemmott has an article in BT titled “Fair Comment – BT and Brass Tacks”. Unlike the Commander I am not a regular listener to Brass Tacks, but the few times I did so I felt that the host was just too lenient with most callers.
There was a time when I listened to Talk Radio and enjoyed the way that some hosts handled callers. Phrases such as “Get of my line you jerk” were attention grabbers. Callers knew that they would get as good as they gave. Sad to say that thought there was a comedy in some of these put-down of the audience, these host tended to be racist.
I believe that Mr Ellis has the knowledge and ability to respond without being racist. Even more so, his race and that of the audience makes it both silly and difficult for him to travel this rail.
Listening to Brass Tacks and hear callers go on and on, some unable to make a single point within the time allotted to them, some being hostile, and some thinking they are street lawyers bores me to death.
I know Barbadians would like to believe that they are a gentle people and that Mr Ellis might felt himself bound to some code of conduct (non-existent), but I would like to see him get some fire in his belly and throw some real licks in some callers. Mr Ellis idea of a fight would be to throw a pie at someone and then apologize even the pie missed. Mr Ellis, forget turn the other cheek and fight fire with real fire.
I know, if he wants to keep his job, he must accept this “audience abuse”.
Neither Fox nor Tucker Carlson has said why they parted ways so all that is left to people on the outside to do is to guess.
One could opine that since Tucker Carlson routinely takes tough principled positions, he may have taken one in relation to the suit.
He may have given the Murdochs an ultimatum … fight, do not settle or I am gone.
Nobody believes Joe Biden got 81 million votes!!
The Murdochs made a financial decision, those are usually taken cold bloodedly.
Tucker Carlson comes across as being hot blooded and a strong believer in his principles, that is why he is so popular in a business that is utterly corrupt and untrue.
Don Lemon just got the boot for non performance.