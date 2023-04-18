INDIAN MEDICAL STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE AT BRIDGETOWN

The following shared as presented. The blogmaster invites the management of the medical universities mentioned to refute the allegations by messaging the following LINK – Blogmaster

Minister of Health Dr. Jerome Walcott, Senator

My name is Durga Prasad and I am a medical student studying at BRIDGETOWN INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY, located in Barbados and VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE. The BRIDGETOWN INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY is operated by DR. POTU PHANI BHUSHANA, DR. S.K.WASIM, MR. ISM NAGESWARA RAO, MR. SAI KRISHNA, MR. MILO PINCKNEY, and MR. RENU AGNIHORTI. These men are all the Indian board of directors of the universities listed above. I have been able to ascertain that all of these men are using fake passports and multiple ID cards and are operating multiple companies in Barbados, Guyana, United States, and India. In India they are using RUS EDUCATION PVT LTD and ISM FOCAL POINT PVT LTD as registered companies to collect funds into Indian accounts. VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF BARBADOS is managed and operated by DR. WASIM who operates a company in India using RUS EDUCATION. Both Bridgetown International University and Victoria University of Medicine are operated by the same group of people

This notice is intended to make you aware that both of these universities are enrolling students through fraudulent claims and then charging close to $100,000 USD for tuition.

We were informed during the recruitment process that the universities were located in the United States, which it is not. Once enrolled, we were told that we had to begin the program from the first year even if we had credit that could be applied and then charged more than what we were originally told. We have been placed in a stressful situation when asking for clarification on the validity of the degree we are paying for. If we raise questions, students are being suspended from classes and to be able to return, we are asked to pay thousands of dollars more. Students are ordered to leave the university grounds regardless of the time. I know someone personally who was forced to leave at midnight. The most discerning piece of information is that these universities are not accredited universities through CAAM-HP or ECFMG and as such, the degree we will earn will not be valid in India.

There are many other students like me that take admission to medical school with the intent to become medical doctors in the future to serve the people of India. We are middle class families, and our parents are funding our education by selling homes, land and pledging gold. The undue stress we and our families are put under is having horrible consequences. It is with a heavy heart that I learned a fellow student and friend, HEMANTH SIVA RAMA KRISHNA committed suicide due to all of the stress he was consistently under due to the unlawful practices of Bridgetown University and its owners. Because these owners are capable of managing the people with money, no one knows about the death of my friend who died yesterday in QEH Hospital, Barbados.

I am pleading with our government officials to take action against these people and businesses and launch an investigation to protect Indian nationals trying to better themselves to serve the people of India in the future.

The majority of student here did not even qualify in the entrance examination of India to study medicine but the universities and “recruiters” are giving false information on admission that our parents are trusting to be true to collect the $100,000 USD fees and by the time we find out differently, it is too late and we are working toward a degree from a non-accredited medical university for a degree that will not be valid anywhere, including India.

I am requesting any and all action be taken against the universities and businesses listed below and to please order all enrolled students to our country.

1. Bridgetown International Medical University, Barbados (NOT ACCREDITED BY CAAM-HP AND ECFMG)

2. Victoria Medical University, Barbados (NOT ACCREDITED BY CAAM-HP AND ECFMG)

3. American University of integrated Science, Barbados (NOT ACCREDITED BY CAAM-HP)

4. Lincoln American University, Guyana (NOT ACCREDITED BY CAAMHP)

5. ISM FOCAL POINT PVT LTD

6. RUS EDUCATION PVT LTD

All these universities are operated by the same group of owners

