INDIAN MEDICAL STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE AT BRIDGETOWN #2

On the 18 April 2023 Barbados Underground shared a disturbing story that a medical student enrolled at an offshore medical school in Barbados registered under the name of Barbados International University (BIU) committed suicide. The reasons shared can be seen on the previous blog – INDIAN MEDICAL STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE AT BRIDGETOWN.

Arising from the story it was reported in the traditional media on the 20 April 2023 local police confirmed the matter was being investigated. The also confirmed what is generally known- an autopsy will have to be performed to determine the cause of death. The blogmaster takes this opportunity to issue a gentle reminder about a related matter stuck in the ‘system’ – Media Barred from Emma McManus’ Inquest.

The question must be asked, why is the process in Barbados and other civilized counties used to determine cause of death being disrespected? Here is how the matter was reported in The Times of India on 20 April 2023.

Khammam student dies in Barbados Hyderabad: A 20-year-old student from Khammam suffered a heart attack on 17 April and died in Barbados in the Caribbean islands where he was pursuing his medicine course….



Read more at: The Times of India

The following received to BU’s inbox.

As you know that indian student who dies by sucide in Bridgetown international university. Now the Owners of the BIU is publishing in india as the student died because of heartattack. Whatever truth it might be without getting the autopsy report from the Barbados. How can the BIU can publish the news as it is a natural death. They just want to protect themselves to recruit new students. They are publishing the paid articles which publishes that student died because of Heart attack.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/m.timesofindia.com/city/hyderabad/khammam-student-dies-in-barbados/amp_articleshow/99627585.cms



I sincerely request the Police authorities to investigate the student death . And also to let the whole world know for what purpose the student died. His soul needs justice . And the autopsy report must submit to the Indian embassy of Suriname as well as to the New Delhi. And also to the forensic department of India. It’s really very very sad to see this type of fake news publishing just to protect BIU management and owners and just to earn more money. I really request all the authorities to take certain action against BIU university. This is not fare at all . The BIU university is thinking that they can buy everything with money.

