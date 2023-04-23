INDIAN MEDICAL STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE AT BRIDGETOWN #2

On the 18 April 2023 Barbados Underground shared a disturbing story that a medical student enrolled at an offshore medical school in Barbados registered under the name of Barbados International University (BIU) committed suicide. The reasons shared can be seen on the previous blog – INDIAN MEDICAL STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE AT BRIDGETOWN.
Arising from the story it was reported in the traditional media on the 20 April 2023 local police confirmed the matter was being investigated. The also confirmed what is generally known- an autopsy will have to be performed to determine the cause of death. The blogmaster takes this opportunity to issue a gentle reminder about a related matter stuck in the ‘system’ – Media Barred from Emma McManus’ Inquest.
The question must be asked, why is the process in Barbados and other civilized counties used to determine cause of death being disrespected? Here is how the matter was reported in The Times of India on 20 April 2023.
Khammam student dies in Barbados
Hyderabad: A 20-year-old student from Khammam suffered a heart attack on 17 April and died in Barbados in the Caribbean islands where he was pursuing his medicine course….The Times of India
Read more at:
The following received to BU’s inbox.
Hello sir
As you know that indian student who dies by sucide in Bridgetown international university. Now the Owners of the BIU is publishing in india as the student died because of heartattack. Whatever truth it might be without getting the autopsy report from the Barbados. How can the BIU can publish the news as it is a natural death. They just want to protect themselves to recruit new students. They are publishing the paid articles which publishes that student died because of Heart attack.
For your reference here I’m attaching the link where they published.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/m.timesofindia.com/city/hyderabad/khammam-student-dies-in-barbados/amp_articleshow/99627585.cms
I sincerely request the Police authorities to investigate the student death . And also to let the whole world know for what purpose the student died. His soul needs justice . And the autopsy report must submit to the Indian embassy of Suriname as well as to the New Delhi. And also to the forensic department of India. It’s really very very sad to see this type of fake news publishing just to protect BIU management and owners and just to earn more money. I really request all the authorities to take certain action against BIU university. This is not fare at all . The BIU university is thinking that they can buy everything with money.
In UK there have been many suicides in University
(319 took their own life in three years)
Issues raised about (alleged) duff qualifications and rip off scams by the pop up University should be treated as separate issues irregardless about the cause of death of one student.
It seems that those still alive are dissatisfied with the business conducted by BIU.
If everyone knows that student died because of the BIU. they will not get new students. That is the reason they are publishing the news like the student died with heart attack. I think they are feeling like they can buy and do everything and anything with money.
So what can the police do about a news article written in India but wait for the autopsy and have the real cause of death distilled in the media to prove the school has ulterior motives and nothing is too low for them to do to lure and deceive students….they fit right in..in Barbados..
Pacha…the Slaves are utterly frightening, we warned about them for years….now everyone is seeing them for what they really are…no escape, no more hiding and pretending, no more fooling the people.
For some reason, I am beginning to believe I am a great investigative reporter. Here is my interview of the Min of Ed.
Mystiv Man (MM): Say minister, do you have an update on the reason why this young man died?
Min of Ed: We were not aware of this death, but what are the reasons a person dies? It is either brain death or his heart stopped beating?
MM: Seriously.
Min of Ed: I was not being serious, but it amazes me how quickly the public want answers, These incidents are not one hour exams. We need time.
MM: Are you saying it will take some time.
Min of Ed: Brilliant. How did you figure that out? Of course it will take some time. We are still looking for the children who took the survey. None of them are registered at ‘Grade 2″.
MM: Since this happened a year or two ago, wouldn’t it be wise to ignore Grade 2 and look at ‘Grades 3 and 4’.
Min of Ed: Great idea. Raymond please take a note. We need this guy on our team.
MM: But we stray from the point. Will you investigate?
Min of Ed: This will have to take its turn. We have the IDB questionnaire; we have the teachers being threatened; we have three or four more issues that are being investigated. We will get to this, but it is number seven in the pipeline.
MM: I guess I will have to check back here later
\Min of Ed; The later the better.
(I was told I have a writing style that is similar to Theo. I do not know if I should proud or shame. And for those of you who are challenged, MM does not stand for Mia Mottley)
Mystic Man
The student was suffering with mental illness. For weeks prior to his sad death, he was concerned about his grades and not living up to the expectations of family, who had sacrificed to ensure his education.
The University has extensive supports to deal with such concerns. However, not all are successful. Excessive stresses can lead to heart attacks even in what may appear to be physically healthy persons.
Do not wait on Barbados, unless the deceased can change their name to Warren Mottley. The medical examiner will follow instruction as to what shall, or shall not, be included in their report.
Never forget, in one of the PM’s first international cover stories, Vogue, she appeared in front of a banana tree!! This was more about her coming Republic than tropical symbolism.
