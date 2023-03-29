Just beyond your imagination?

Submitted by Paula Sealy
In his column in the 14 April 2017 edition of the Daily Nation column, Clyde Mascoll begins paragraph 6 as follows: “The tax policy of the Government is a perfect example of arbitrariness.”
The fiscal policy decision to raise VAT from 15% to 17.5% has been maintained despite the BLP 2018 manifesto ‘pledge’ on page to return VAT to 15% within 18 months. The 25% withholding tax on Registered Retirement Saving Plans (RRSP) has been retained and Mascoll has also been retained in a prominent role as an economic advisor in the Mottley administration.
Now Barbadians feel the weight of the fuel tax at the pump, the Garbage and Sewage Contribution (GSC) whether or not their homes are connected to the sewage system, the Amazon tax and the online tax on foreign currency transactions. Is there any difference between being assaulted by thugs in red or thugs in blue?
Assault is assault even if you are colour blind.
The same staid, never-ending, nonsense which passes for political-economy discourse.
Laced with the real hypocrisy that Clyde Mascoll has or ever had anything of substance to say.
He has always acted like a man once known called Cox. Can’t remember his first name.
But he use to walk around with the biggest economics book available with the intention of convincing anybody he met that he is ‘bright’.
It’s way passed time to dispense with these childish games. For Bajans to stop referencing people like Mascoll with a sense of importance, a benchmark.
It’s time to go pass the bull shiiite of Mascoll to see what net benefit he’s contributed to national life. Beyond being another Coxal.
More broadly, nothing here is new, unexpected, unlikely to happen again. That it appears that this dictatorial regime has renigned on a promise or two is not particularly unique.
Given that this same dictatorship eschewed an entire manifesto previously. Democracy! De-mockery!
Wished these empty vessels would listen to technocrats elsewhere grappling with real issues.
Not trying to prove to be the dullest 11-plus boy there’s ever been.
Nor, ad infinitum, expecting something else, long hoped for, but NEVER delivered.
It’s time to declare this system incapable of anything else. That everybody who inhabits it to be like Mallick – the foolish man who always skinning he teet but can do nothing more.
