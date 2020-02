Barbadians have been migrating to purchasing goods and services online. The Mottley government in an effort to bolter government tax revenues enacted legislation to collect VAT on online purchases. Just this week the largely popular Amazon communicated to shoppers that “effective March 1, 202, “Amazon World Service (AWS)” would begin to charge VAT at a rate of 17.5% to Barbadian customers“.

Thanks to John A for sharing the video.