10 thoughts on “Kingsland!


  1. Also in the court!

    Parris to stand trial

    Magistrate dismisses ex-Clico boss’ no-case submission
    By Barry Alleyne
    barryalleyne@nationnews.com
    Former executive chairman of CLICO, Leroy Coleridge Parris, has been committed to stand trial on theft and money laundering charges.
    This was determined by Magistrate Manila Renee yesterday, after she dismissed a no-case submission by Parris’ lawyers.
    The former insurance executive’s lead attorney, Hal Gollop KC, in a 45-minute no-case submission, argued that all charges against his client should be dropped, calling the matter a travesty of justice in more ways than one.
    However, the magistrate said that after significant perusal of all documents before her, she found there was sufficient evidence to commit the matter to trial.
    “I spent a while reading this file. I’m of the view there is sufficient evidence for this matter to go forward to trial,” she said.
    $2m bail
    Parris, dressed in a pink shirt-jac, was in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court yesterday accompanied by his wife Faye and daughter Kayliegh. He remains on $2 million bail with a surety, but that can be adjusted after another appearance on Monday, as the magistrate indicated she would prefer to have two sureties.
    Parris, 77, of Dayrells Heights, St Michael, was first arraigned in June 2020 on multiple charges, including theft, fraud and money laundering.
    The former insurance executive is accused of stealing $3.33 million belonging to CLICO International Life Insurance Limited, between December 1, 2008, and April 27, 2009. It is further alleged that during that period, he conspired with other people to defraud CLICO International Life Insurance Limited of the same amount by inducing the insurance company to pay out the money to Thompson and Associates.
    Parris is also charged that between April 1, 2009, and March 31, 2010, he conspired with others to cheat the Crown and the Commissioner of Inland Revenue of public revenue by failing to submit tax returns to the Commissioner or account to the said
    Commissioner for taxes on his income for the year ending March 31, 2010.
    Money laundering
    He is also charged that between December 1, 2008, and April 27, 2009, he engaged in money laundering by concealing $3.33 million, the proceeds of crime.
    Gollop argued yesterday that Parris was treated like a rogue, handcuffed for the country to see and led to court, charged with stealing $3.3 million that had been paid to him legally.
    He cited the statement of Terrence Thornhill, the senior executive in the company and a board member of CLICO, stating he was aware of a contract of services with Parris, and the arrangement was endorsed by the board.
    According to documents read into the court’s record by Gollop, Thornhill said he was also aware the payment of $3.3 million to Parris was part of an agreed to gratuity package.
    Counsel said what was even more ironic was that the $3.3 million was only part payment of monies owed to the accused, as it formed part of a total $10 million gratuity and bonus payment.
    “He is still owed $6.5 million,” Gollop noted.
    “Yet Mr Parris is here before the whole world being tried for stealing his own money. I’ve never seen a greater act of injustice. To put that man through this, walking through this yard with police having him in handcuffs for his own money,” the attorney said.
    “This is a man that had to visit a police station twice a week, and even seek the court’s attention to travel for medical reasons.”
    ‘No complaint’
    Gollop also produced documents showing that a letter from the Registrar of the Supreme Court indicated Justice William Chandler, who is responsible for the judicial management of the now collapsed CLICO in Barbados, had made it clear that no complaint about money being stolen had been made by the board of CLICO Financial.
    “The judge who is in charge of the judicial management never gave anybody permission, neither was his authorisation ever sought to make any complaints to the Commissioner of Police.
    “That is significant because the investigator said the complainant was
    the judicial manager. That is a lie. This questions the whole integrity of this case. The complainant should be CLICO,” Gollop submitted.
    ‘Bias’
    He also reminded the court that Deputy Commissioner of Police Erwin Boyce, the lead investigator in the case, attended court at one of the hearings, sat at the desk with prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Trevor Blackman, and advised him on the case.
    “That is the clearest case of bias you could find,” Gollop claimed.
    He stressed that since there was no complainant, there should be no case.
    After Magistrate Renee committed the matter to trial and re-read the charges to Parris, he denied being involved.
    “I maintain my innocence on all the charges,” he told the court.
    Outside, Gollop said: “I’m disappointed with the decision and will refer with my client.”
    Parris was represented by Gollop, Neil Marshall, Sabir Knight and Aisha Lewis.

    Source: Nation

    Reply

  2. William…am sorry Piece no longer comments…would love his thoughts on this. All am hearing is disgust from every quarter, on and off island.

    How much longer these think they can keep any of this up…is a question being asked everywhere..

    Chickens
    Home
    Roosting

    Reply

  3. Waru
    Barbados is a perfect example the decay now rife within what has degenerated to being neoliberalism globally.

    Just one example. In France, Macron is facing huge protests as he high-handedly sought to change the retirement age. These riots will hardly be seen on Western broadcasts until the guillotines make appearances.

    We will assume that the woman captioned is related to John Knox. That a case which was decided in another jurisdiction concerning property and after decades of litigation could again be bedeviled within the legal system is most worrisome. And this case is not the only one. There have been a long history of such a cottage industry relating to land ownership, titles.

    Long before David Thompson died this writer warned him, with just cause, that Leroy Parris would be his bane. We were wrong, he was spared by death. However, that a man of 77, given his former station, has to spend the rest of his life, arguably, and within a Barbados context, being arrested and facing criminal charges, surely well qualifies as an exception to the rulers.

    Maybe Barrow was right, even after all these years. He said words to the effect that – if justice is wanted, we should all stay out of Coleridge Street.

    We understand that there’s a guillotine production unit not far from Coleridge Street. We remain confident that such an instrument is well applied to the wigs wearers of Coleridge Street.

    Reply

  4. Yes Pacha…i saw Bordeaux in flames..a townhall. These leaders still believe all of this is play acting, so spit some slick words and the people will go away…they are getting an upclose and personal introduction to reality.

    “That a case which was decided in another jurisdiction concerning property and after decades of litigation could again be bedeviled within the legal system is most worrisome. And this case is not the only one. There have been a long history of such a cottage industry relating to land ownership, titles.”

    They turned it into an enterprise, theirs alone, and a trail of victims 100 years long….4 generations of perpetration.

    “Maybe Barrow was right, even after all these years. He said words to the effect that – if justice is wanted, we should all stay out of Coleridge Street.”

    Oh he was right, i spent 11 years in that cesspit…and the only thing that saved my sanity, it was either me or them, and am not shy. Not many can say that, but wont want to do it again.

    All the dirtiest laundry is out…all the skeletons lined up miles long..

    Reply

  5. And there are several questions for the establishment figures, some of whom are making a good feeding off the carcass of Clico.

    Prime amongst those would be the regulators. Specifically, the Supervisor of Insurance and the CBoB or whoever had financial oversight over Clico at the time. When will they be charged for gross negligence, at least.

    The parliament of Barbados knows well that Clico and Leroy Parris, jointly or severally, gave money to both political parties inspite of being seen as Dems.

    Indeed, the late OSA openly admitted, on the floor of parliament that he had recieved such a cheque, proceeded to cash it and distributed the proceeds to his candidates.

    Was this money otherwise properly accounted for? Did it fall within the limitationd of election law? Did Clico receive political favors in exchange for such payments? Is it possible that the Kingland Estate matter is so intractable because of questionable payments as well?

    Reply

  6. It is what we have…
    A cesspit of brassbowlery, masterminded by the legal /political class of bandits that have overtaken the land of ‘meek and mild’ brass bowls.

    Their only god is ‘money’, and they will do anything to materialize their every greedy wish…

    Perhaps those with these vast fortunes that are available to be plundered may also need to reflect on the manner in which GENERATIONS of innocent Black slaves were disenfranchised as THEIR present loot was accumulated…

    One smart meeting his fate at two-smart’s door?

    But the day is coming …and soon, when reparations will be disbursed by the ultimate JUDGE, …the one who works in mysterious ways to accomplish his ends… to deal with one-smart, two-smart, three-smart …and ‘no-smart’ brass bowls…

    “it ah go be DREAD ina Babylon”.

    Reply

  7. Ref. crime records …

    Good to know that the Don will soon be deported out of the US. Just like many other Caribbean criminals who once claimed their woke privilege in North America.

    Hopefully he will soon be the new DLP president.

    Long live our Supreme Leader!

    Reply

  8. “These forces are difficult to go against because the society is in pursuit of the fast buck and full of uncaring people. Nobody cares. Anyone who bucks the system is fired if not cut off from pensions, house and land is stolen and if independent isolated with scandal and gossip and left amongst people who are unable to give comfort to a dissident who has been given a beating.”

    Reply

  10. An unnatural order, an extremely violent and evil criminal enterprise that is a major embarrassment for everyone, including for those who fund the island…and has been around for much too long.

    This will not go away….people are utterly HORRIFIED.

    My case, now revealed, is not going anywhere either…all they gotta do is remember my personal injury case and get a glimmer of what is possible…the nerve.

    Reply

Leave a comment, join the discussion.