William…am sorry Piece no longer comments…would love his thoughts on this. All am hearing is disgust from every quarter, on and off island.
How much longer these think they can keep any of this up…is a question being asked everywhere..
Barbados is a perfect example the decay now rife within what has degenerated to being neoliberalism globally.
Just one example. In France, Macron is facing huge protests as he high-handedly sought to change the retirement age. These riots will hardly be seen on Western broadcasts until the guillotines make appearances.
We will assume that the woman captioned is related to John Knox. That a case which was decided in another jurisdiction concerning property and after decades of litigation could again be bedeviled within the legal system is most worrisome. And this case is not the only one. There have been a long history of such a cottage industry relating to land ownership, titles.
Long before David Thompson died this writer warned him, with just cause, that Leroy Parris would be his bane. We were wrong, he was spared by death. However, that a man of 77, given his former station, has to spend the rest of his life, arguably, and within a Barbados context, being arrested and facing criminal charges, surely well qualifies as an exception to the rulers.
Maybe Barrow was right, even after all these years. He said words to the effect that – if justice is wanted, we should all stay out of Coleridge Street.
We understand that there’s a guillotine production unit not far from Coleridge Street. We remain confident that such an instrument is well applied to the wigs wearers of Coleridge Street.
Yes Pacha…i saw Bordeaux in flames..a townhall. These leaders still believe all of this is play acting, so spit some slick words and the people will go away…they are getting an upclose and personal introduction to reality.
“That a case which was decided in another jurisdiction concerning property and after decades of litigation could again be bedeviled within the legal system is most worrisome. And this case is not the only one. There have been a long history of such a cottage industry relating to land ownership, titles.”
They turned it into an enterprise, theirs alone, and a trail of victims 100 years long….4 generations of perpetration.
“Maybe Barrow was right, even after all these years. He said words to the effect that – if justice is wanted, we should all stay out of Coleridge Street.”
Oh he was right, i spent 11 years in that cesspit…and the only thing that saved my sanity, it was either me or them, and am not shy. Not many can say that, but wont want to do it again.
All the dirtiest laundry is out…all the skeletons lined up miles long..
And there are several questions for the establishment figures, some of whom are making a good feeding off the carcass of Clico.
Prime amongst those would be the regulators. Specifically, the Supervisor of Insurance and the CBoB or whoever had financial oversight over Clico at the time. When will they be charged for gross negligence, at least.
The parliament of Barbados knows well that Clico and Leroy Parris, jointly or severally, gave money to both political parties inspite of being seen as Dems.
Indeed, the late OSA openly admitted, on the floor of parliament that he had recieved such a cheque, proceeded to cash it and distributed the proceeds to his candidates.
Was this money otherwise properly accounted for? Did it fall within the limitationd of election law? Did Clico receive political favors in exchange for such payments? Is it possible that the Kingland Estate matter is so intractable because of questionable payments as well?
It is what we have…
A cesspit of brassbowlery, masterminded by the legal /political class of bandits that have overtaken the land of ‘meek and mild’ brass bowls.
Their only god is ‘money’, and they will do anything to materialize their every greedy wish…
Perhaps those with these vast fortunes that are available to be plundered may also need to reflect on the manner in which GENERATIONS of innocent Black slaves were disenfranchised as THEIR present loot was accumulated…
One smart meeting his fate at two-smart’s door?
But the day is coming …and soon, when reparations will be disbursed by the ultimate JUDGE, …the one who works in mysterious ways to accomplish his ends… to deal with one-smart, two-smart, three-smart …and ‘no-smart’ brass bowls…
“it ah go be DREAD ina Babylon”.
Ref. crime records …
Good to know that the Don will soon be deported out of the US. Just like many other Caribbean criminals who once claimed their woke privilege in North America.
Hopefully he will soon be the new DLP president.
Long live our Supreme Leader!
“These forces are difficult to go against because the society is in pursuit of the fast buck and full of uncaring people. Nobody cares. Anyone who bucks the system is fired if not cut off from pensions, house and land is stolen and if independent isolated with scandal and gossip and left amongst people who are unable to give comfort to a dissident who has been given a beating.”
The above quote was sourced from the link below.
The love of money is cast in the coral bedrock of Barbados. It is a pointless exercise in fighting against the natural order of life in Bimshire,
https://angelacole.caribusiness.com/about–angela-cole/the-paris-airshow/overpaid-bajans
An unnatural order, an extremely violent and evil criminal enterprise that is a major embarrassment for everyone, including for those who fund the island…and has been around for much too long.
This will not go away….people are utterly HORRIFIED.
My case, now revealed, is not going anywhere either…all they gotta do is remember my personal injury case and get a glimmer of what is possible…the nerve.