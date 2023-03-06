Out with the old

It is ironic commentators refer to Barbados as an ageing society but we struggle with implementing adequate frameworks to attend to the needs of the elderly. The biggest embarrassment is to read about senior citizens who are abandoned at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and elsewhere by family members.
The blogmaster can list many reasons we should take good care of our elders, however, the one reason that resonates the most is that a it is the humane thing to do.
Increasingly the scourge of Alzheimer’s disease has made it more challenging to care for senior citizens. We need to have a relevant policy and develop a better system to care for the elderly. As they say, you can tell a lot by how any society looks after the elderly and animals.
By all means we should be a humane society but like it or not, in the next 20-30 years the vast majority of the elderly will be no longer with us regardless of what we do.
They will be replaced by another sector of the population, the one which at the moment can reproduce and which is supposed to be paying for the humanity in the society!!
It is in their interest to pay because their turn will come around not long from now and they will need someone to pay for them.