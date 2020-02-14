This Island State

Submitted by Kim

“look at the King, look at the King, the King, the King, the King is without his clothes.”

Barbados has no legislation to specifically address and protect abuse of the Elderly.

You would think that a country that boasts so many centenarians would have had the presence of mind to prepare and provide for this group of its citizens. That after all these years and with a Governor-General who visits each one and herself an Attorney by profession and the Prime Minister too, they would want that these people enjoy a comfortable twilight. Or that since June 24, 2016, and Alicia Archer’s article in the Barbados Today – On Truly fixing elderly abuse – four frigging years, this mess-up, slip-up, frigg-up would have been addressed post haste.

Alas, not.

So time and time again more and more our senior citizens are subjected to merciless abuse of person, property, integrity and no one seems able to stem this onslaught.

For the most part, the less achieved and accomplished are deposited at the Geriatric Hospital with less than a backward glance. Others become literal prisoners in their own homes with little access to outside assistance or rescue or resolve ONLY BECAUSE THE POWERS THAT BE HAVE FAILED TO CONSIDER THEM AND MAKE ADEQUATE AND SENSIBLE LEGISLATION(s) TO PROTECT THEM.

Mind you, Barbados is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of Older Persons. Conventions are ‘hard laws’..ie when a UN Member State ratifies (signs) a treaty, the treaty becomes legally binding on that member state.

Notwithstanding all of this, there are legislations under which older persons can be protected, such as the Domestic Violence Law, Human Rights Law, and Criminal Law for theft or fraud. So why is it so difficult to get action for these ‘vulnerable’ people? I’ll tell you. They just don’t frigging well care. Its merely academic

This is a crying shame. NO. It’s flipping unacceptable.