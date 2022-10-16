Caswell Franklyn Speaks – LGBTQ+ Agenda Being Promoted in Schools to Minors By Government

Caswell Franklyn, Head of Unity Workers Union

Am I missing something, is it that the average Barbadian parent has more regard for politicians than the welfare of their children. When I heard about the so called computer science pre-test and its contents, I was disappointed by the mamby pamby reactions of parents generally. Something as sinister as that test should have awoken that innate instinct that exists in parents of all kinds to protect their young.

I have looked at the questions in what the authorities called a survey and can only conclude that it was a recruiting tool to identify and target vulnerable children. If it were merely a survey whoever administered it should not require the names of the participants. They want to find out: which child thinks of sex a lot; if they are confused about their sexual identity; and then the living conditions. This information alone can easily reveal the identity of the child to target.

To my mind, the survey was designed to identify those children with problems, who would be more likely to be enticed to join the ranks of the LGBTQ+. It could also help to gauge how far Government has to go to implement legislation about gay marriage. This fits into the current administration’s plans to change the laws with respect to buggery. Already, in the last session of Parliament, we have seen Government’s piecemeal approach to changing attitudes of the population about alternative lifestyles. The introduction of same sex domestic partnerships into our laws was just the thin edge of the wedge.

Government, along with its international partners have recognized that the attitudes of Caribbean people to alternative lifestyles are not changing fast enough for their liking, so they are targeting the minds of impressionable ten and eleven-year old children. This is State sponsored child abuse but it seems to be supported at a very high level, so no heads will roll. They are so many things that Government can do for this demographic but it prefers to go after their sexuality. Government should provide educational opportunities and healthcare but leave parenting to parents

It is my understanding that teachers at the schools, where the test/survey was administered, were kept in the dark about the contents of document. I am therefore forced to ask: if there were no evil intent, why the clandestine administration of the test/survey? It was only after a small group of parents objected publicly that we saw several differing explanations and half-hearted apologies for being caught from the Ministry of Education officials and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

After this fiasco, the role of the Inter-American Development Bank must be re-assessed. Is the IDB providing developmental assistance or is it simply contributing to the delinquency of minors.

If I were a Pentecostal preacher, I would say to my followers that all available evidence leads me to conclude that Barbados is firmly in the hands of Satan. I would then be quick to point out that Satan does not appear with a red face, horns and a tail. He could appear as anything, even a woman.