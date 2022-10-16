Caswell Franklyn Speaks – LGBTQ+ Agenda Being Promoted in Schools to Minors By Government
Am I missing something, is it that the average Barbadian parent has more regard for politicians than the welfare of their children. When I heard about the so called computer science pre-test and its contents, I was disappointed by the mamby pamby reactions of parents generally. Something as sinister as that test should have awoken that innate instinct that exists in parents of all kinds to protect their young.
I have looked at the questions in what the authorities called a survey and can only conclude that it was a recruiting tool to identify and target vulnerable children. If it were merely a survey whoever administered it should not require the names of the participants. They want to find out: which child thinks of sex a lot; if they are confused about their sexual identity; and then the living conditions. This information alone can easily reveal the identity of the child to target.
To my mind, the survey was designed to identify those children with problems, who would be more likely to be enticed to join the ranks of the LGBTQ+. It could also help to gauge how far Government has to go to implement legislation about gay marriage. This fits into the current administration’s plans to change the laws with respect to buggery. Already, in the last session of Parliament, we have seen Government’s piecemeal approach to changing attitudes of the population about alternative lifestyles. The introduction of same sex domestic partnerships into our laws was just the thin edge of the wedge.
Government, along with its international partners have recognized that the attitudes of Caribbean people to alternative lifestyles are not changing fast enough for their liking, so they are targeting the minds of impressionable ten and eleven-year old children. This is State sponsored child abuse but it seems to be supported at a very high level, so no heads will roll. They are so many things that Government can do for this demographic but it prefers to go after their sexuality. Government should provide educational opportunities and healthcare but leave parenting to parents
It is my understanding that teachers at the schools, where the test/survey was administered, were kept in the dark about the contents of document. I am therefore forced to ask: if there were no evil intent, why the clandestine administration of the test/survey? It was only after a small group of parents objected publicly that we saw several differing explanations and half-hearted apologies for being caught from the Ministry of Education officials and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).
After this fiasco, the role of the Inter-American Development Bank must be re-assessed. Is the IDB providing developmental assistance or is it simply contributing to the delinquency of minors.
If I were a Pentecostal preacher, I would say to my followers that all available evidence leads me to conclude that Barbados is firmly in the hands of Satan. I would then be quick to point out that Satan does not appear with a red face, horns and a tail. He could appear as anything, even a woman.
Honestly, this is the first well-known Barbadian who, in my opinion, attempted to make direct contact with the issue. I will also commend him on the brevity of his post.
I am somewhat puzzled by the response of those we consider as ‘intellectuals’. Some approach this issue as if it was a hypothetical and produced ‘long articles’ with a few citations so as to appear scholarly. The interest of the children cannot be served by what can be considered as being close to ‘sophistry’
Good job Caswell.
@Tron October 16, 2022 11:46 AM
By your own admission of consistently referring to our PM as Supreme Leader implies you agree the buck stops at Your Supreme Leader.
She panicked and dropped the ball when the ultimate decision came her way and did not even try to catch it on first hop.
She had the whole economy to consider but instead of using the months the planes were not coming to refurbish our crumbling infrastructure and focus on policies to increase local agriculture, she chose to follow the Public Health/BAMP failures and other multitudes to inflict more draconian measures than most countries did.
Will try to find the video supporting.
Donna the blogmaster is about exposing and giving vent to all views once it is done within the bounds of decency.
David,
I have read through the Aussie questionaire. It would have done just what it was designed to do. It did not shame a child for being heterosexual at all. It encouraged empathy for those who are not and debunked some of the crazy stuff people believe, for instance, that all homosexuals are paedophiles.
I disagree with showing the teenagers the video of the sliding scale though I am open to the idea that it may be accurate. I didn’t find out about the scale theory until just over a decade ago while doing a course at Codrington College.
I get it. You guys are homophobes. I am not. It actually makes life much easier. And it didn’t turn my son gay! He simply accepts them for who they are and would only get angry if they made a pass at him.
“Children are not garbage trucks and buses. They are living beings .”
apparently the pretenders don’t think that once the children are of Afrikan descents…..but no more using Afrikans and their children as human sacrifices so that thieves and their subspecies can feed and live large for another 3 or 4 generations…..those who have eyes to see already saw that scam trying to replay…
@Caswell
It has been the blogmaster’s observation since the matter broke affected parents have been very strident in condemning the covert execution of the offensive questions in the science pre test that was APPROVED by the MoE. The challenge they are finding is that it will be tough to go against ‘city hall’.
It makes some sense to ask pre-teens various questions.
Teenagers have an attitude where they won’t answer anything except with another question like “Why?”
I agree fully with the sentiments expressed by Caswell Franklin. It means that the questionnaire has the support of the Government which has won two overwhelming election victories and is now unstoppable, apparaently, in its agenda of following an international agenda for dependant political entitities which parade so called Independence. Unfortunately Caswell Franklin did not abstain on the vote for sexual partners, if I recall correctly.
@ Critical Analyzer October 16, 2022 11:25 AM
@ John A October 16, 2022 11:40 AM
Although I sometimes support our honourable government on BU, I thought the Corona lockdown was wrong in the first place. We had few Corona casualties but a tremendous amount of economic and human collateral damage. The perverted mask fetish celebrated until recently almost killed our tourism product.
However, I do not want to blame this very fatal policy directly on our Supreme Leader, but on all those who have been pushing for a complete isolation of our island since March 2020, that is DLP, BAMP and hysterical sections of the population.
@Critical
The post covid economy is something no one wants to discuss as its a massive can of worms that once open can not be closed. As far as a recovery to the 2019 levels of economy that too is a no no for discussion.
The former senator should finally accept an ambassadorship overseas and stay out of local politics. Everything is fine here on our island. Peace, quiet, security and a docile population are the most important ingredients for attracting foreign investors.
The Peter Wickham VN making the rounds.
https://wp.me/a43Aa-kGS
My personal belief is there is a concerted effort to play catch-up and gather robust numbers to better understand the prevalence of traditionally underground issues like LGBT numbers, abuse, poverty and mental issues which are all notoriously difficult to gather reliable statistics on.
Our government always felt their statistics are woefully inaccurate but they probably only realised the true gravity of the problem when they stupidly rushed to shutdown the country without understanding how badly they were destroying our fragile society.
The island-wide house to house survey conducted during the shutdown period forced them to see how little they knew about the conditions we are living under and how close to the poverty most of us live.
A large cross-section of the Afrikan population have rightly decided that they will NOT BE USED AS A SACRIFICE for Judas traitors and their subspecies of trash masters, for another 100 YEARS…..as they all did for the LAST 100.
more power to them..
They were saying this issue was going to be a nine day wonder. The partisans were saying the children were being used as political tools; that the apologies were enough; that we needed to move on ……………..
Children are not garbage trucks and buses. They are living beings .
They don’t breathe politics , they live and breathe air.
More to come
Peace.
A similar test described as ‘creepy’ that was administered in 2020 down under. Some question if this is part of a global agenda. A question some have been asking.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8927035/Aussie-parents-outrage-creepy-gender-fluidity-test.html
Target for what exactly, though?
