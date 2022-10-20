9-day Wonder Redefined – A Matter of Governance AND Holding Public Figures Accountable

It is running more than 14 days since the IDB sponsored Science Test 11 year olds were coerced to complete. If one follows the newsfeeds the noise in the public space although fading continues to demand answers for the disrespect shown to children, parentss and actors in the school system. The kernel of dissatisfaction is the covert manner offensive questions were clandestinely inserted in the MOE/IDB sponsored Science Test.

The blogmaster has made his position known in an earlier blog – checks and balances were compromised at every step of the management process – which includes the Ministry of Education as the government agency responsible under our laws for administering education and the last defence, the management at the schools which without question allowed non school personnel for a period to assume responsibility for young children on different occasions.

See related blogs:

The blogmaster received the following communication which indicates there are concerned citizens prepared to deploy boots on the ground to ensure citizen advocacy is alive and well in the country. Is there a better cause for citizens to advocate?

Child Advocate Faith Marshall-Harris has publicly agreed what transpired by administering the Science Test with the offensive questions is tantamount to child abuse. She also tentatively confirmed the contentious test was administered on two other occasions. It should be obvious the information shared by Minister Kay McConney and Chief Education Officer was sanitised to protect parties responsible. Some of us are not stupid.

Here is the grouse of a lowly blogmaster. If we are serious about improving our governance framework; integral to the process is ensuring the public screams accountability when necessary. We must not permit elected officials with a mandate to serve us to continue with the prevailing mindset that the political class is in charge. This feeds the prevailing culture of the tail wagging the dog. For the apathetic mindset to change which characterises the majority of Barbadians, we MUST change. The blogmaster is hopeful the ongoing matter of how the IDB Science Tests were delivered to our children will be the trigger to signal all and sundry, enough is enough.

Another issue arising from the test is the ongoinging spat between Pollster, Moderator Peter Wickham and Starcom (VOB 92.9). Starcom should not allow Wickham to bully management. The station has the license (via the producer) to determine who should be allowed to contribute to the call in program. Wickham has the right to determine if he wants to continue as a moderator if the decision of the producer as agent of the station does not mesh with his expectations.

The blogmaster has tuned in to VOB callins that were moderated by Wickham several times when he fearlessly bullied callers who he is known to disagree, AND, was allowed – incorrectly so – to do so by producers who may have been intimidated by him. No doubt the station manager will have to carefully weigh the benefits of terminating Wickham’s contract with reaction from sponsors, existing and potential, who maybe offended if the station moves too far left or right of centre. In the same way Wickham is comfortable using the public airwaves as his bully pulpit to promote homosexuality others should be able to do the same without feeling verbally harassed and pressured.

Now, permit the blogmaster to be clear about HIS position on homosexuality. We have to accept diversity in the ecosystem, we exisit, we have to embrace what it takes to be an inclusive society. In the same way the blogmaster does not always agree with some comments/contributions posted by members of the BU community, the blogmaster at great personal sacrifice has had to defend the blog. That said, allow the blogmaster again to be clear that in his opinion the matter of sexual orientation is a binary matter. A human being is defined as a man or woman at birth, full stop.

To ensure good governance is seen to be practiced those who played a leadership role in the infamous IDB Survey must be disciplined. Too many times we the people have allowed foul ups, bleeps and blunders to go unpunished inflicted by successive governments who serve at our pleasure. Enough is enough!