Uganda Bans identifying as LGBTQ Posted on March 23, 2023 by David
It is a rightness for Afrikans to delegitimization the cultural penetration of empire, by all means.
Wish they could also ban Christianity, Islam, Judaism and other forces inimical to development with Afrikan characteristics.
We may add that the death penalty for homosexuality has been on Uganda’s statute books for a very long time, so those who feel entitled to superimpose themselves on others, instead of keeping their personal business private and strictly amongst the likeminded, better brush up on each individual country’s laws. A life sentence is now involved for promoting such.
There is another new Category “I” for “Intersex”
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2023/mar/20/the-biggest-shock-was-not-having-a-uterus-the-film-about-intersex-beauty-queen-sharon-rose-khumalo
Apparently Ghana is also presenting a bill today for legislation against such promotion. ..prison terms 5 and 10 years. Tryiny to save the traditional family.
I dont think anyone cares about other people’s private and personal lives except the maliciously mischievious…i think the problems arise when the attempt is made to impose lifestyles on others.
Where is Bushman to give us his thoughts..