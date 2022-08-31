Politicians Make Promises and Tell Lies

From time to time the blogmaster retrieves the various manifestos shared over the years by the two main political parties in Barbados and it makes for interesting reflection. It is obvious the objective by the BLP and DLP is to baffle a gullible electorate. Have a read if you are a doubting Thomas – http://www.caribbeanelections.com/eDocs/manifestos/bb/blp_manifesto_2018.pdf

The blogmaster was drawn page 30 of the BLP manifesto titled Rebuilding the Economy, Financing National transformation. Notwithstanding the country had to battle the Covid 19 pandemic for the last 3 years there is a view that with an unprecedented large Cabinet the government should have made more progress implementing several of the promises made in the 2018 manifesto. 

Last week the government received a donation of personal equipment supplies and Minister of Health (former chairman of the controversial NIS) took the opportunity to remind Barbadians so far, fighting the pandemic has costed government about 100 million dollars. The ministry of health should be congratulated for being transparent and efficient to share the cost with the public. We will wait to have the number validated by the Auditor General.

While congratulating the Minister of Health for being able to share the cost to fight the pandemic so far – why should we be congratulating for this anyway – the public has seen roadblocks to ascertain the cost of the Barbados Digital ID Project. It is ironic that Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology Davidson Ishmael has been unable to share projected and or actual cost given the type of ministry he is responsible. It is too much of a big pill for the public to swallow he has no idea the cost of the project. He was quoted in the press as saying – “I am going to provide the public with the costs related to this project very soon. The thing is, we have the information relative to the cost [but] that information is spread across many financial years, many different components, many different agencies, departments and ministries”. 

The blogmaster understands the ID project has had several iterations across financial years straddling BOTH administrations. Is Minister Ishmael saying that at minimum he is unable to share cost incurred under his BLP government with the caveat information will come at a later date regarding prior years expense? It is the height of arrogance by the minister and flies in the face of this government’s pledge to be transparent. Is this another case of public servants messing up the bookkeeping by being complicit with politicians in the award of contracts to private sector players?

In today’s Nation the editor in chief Carol Martindale calls out government ministers for not returning calls to journalists pursuing information in the public’s interest. Again a read of the 2018 BLP Manifesto promised a government committed to being transparent. In reality, it is about making promises to win votes from a gullible public, or shall we say damn lies. Is the proclamation of Integrity and Freedom of Information legislation still a promise?

We have a Ministry of Health quick to toss around a 100 million dollar price tag for propaganda purposes, BUT, in a another ministry there is a veil of confusion about how tax payers dollars have been allocated to the Barbados ID project. Why do we have annual Estimates debates and Appropriations Bills? Surely Minister Ismael can tell the public he serves monies allocated to the project under his term? Is this a case for the Auditor General to unravel in a special audit? This maybe the case based on what the blogmaster was been made aware. If only public servants would do the damn job and stop politicians from interfering ways.

  • David
    August 31, 2022 4:39 AM

    It’s time to stop shunning media
    I’M BACK!

    As the saying goes, it’s been a minute since I have been in this space, but it feels good to be here.
    So much has been going on, especially in the last couple of weeks when I took a much-needed vacation.
    Some hot button topics like crime, the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), cost of living, gas prices and electricity costs have been dominating headlines and engaging the minds and lips of the public.
    I read with interest comments made by the public on our social media platforms that not enough was being done by the media to dig deeper into some of the issues.
    Serious task
    People are well within their rights to call us out if they are not getting what they believe they deserve from us as media. Ours is a serious task to hold officials accountable and demand the necessary information that would help the public understand the issues better and make more informed decisions.
    I wasn’t present for a recent meeting Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley had with media bosses to discuss the NIS issue, but I was told that as part of the discussion, she implored them to call her ministers on various topics and ask the necessary questions. I thought this was interesting, as I have heard it before.
    Still, there are some who seem to have resolved that they will try their very best to avoid and not return calls from journalists.
    That said, when an error is made or something is written that a Government official has reason to question, they make contact.
    I have made this call already and I will make it again. Ministers and officials need to make themselves more accessible to the media. I am also tired of hearing the same rhetoric: “You all are too sensational”.
    Why, because we are asking questions and trying to get answers for the public, who officials also serve.
    Understand role
    Instead of sometimes publicly berating journalists for doing their job, perhaps it would serve the country and the public better if officials understood
    the role media practitioners play in society.
    Do not use the media just to get your message out when it serves a purpose, but understand that journalists will also pursue information that, yes, sometimes makes you feel uncomfortable, but all this is done in the interest of the public.
    It is not about being sensational, but about understanding an issue and being able to communicate information to the public who is demanding more answers.
    Let me hasten to say that not all ministers of Government or public officials operate in this way, but those who do, need to change their modus operandi.
    I want to turn quickly to the NIS issue. I thought the NIS officials, including Derek Osborne, the actuary, did a good job communicating where we are as far as the Scheme is concerned and what needs to be done to safeguard its future.
    I must confess that before I listened to the presentation, I was of the view that when I retire in about 11 years there will be no money for me. I am not alone as I have heard this view expressed by others.
    Listened carefully
    I listened to most of Osborne’s detailed and clear presentation, complete with slides. Then I also read what principal and consulting actuary with Eckler Ltd, Lisa Wade, wrote in the last SUNDAY SUN.
    “The 17th Actuarial Review of the National Insurance Scheme has revealed that the National Insurance Fund, which is responsible for the provision of old age contributory pensions, will be fully depleted between 2034 and 2041.
    “This does not mean that the payment of these pensions will cease at that time, a fear expressed in some quarters, but it will mean that the benefit payments will exceed contribution and investment income, and it will not be possible for the Fund to meet its obligations to pensioners in a timely manner, as there will be no reserves from which the NIS can draw upon. The Government and the NIS have signalled their intention to reform NIS to put it on a path to financial sustainability,” Wade wrote.
    It is for this reason that efforts are on to find viable solutions to safeguard and protect the NIS.
    The truth is that better and more frequent updating of information on the
    fund must be accessible to the public. I also think, as suggested by panellists who were part of Brass Tacks Sunday, that more emphasis must be placed on financial literacy, starting from early in the schools. In fact, I believe it was suggested that it be put on the school curriculum. I couldn’t agree more.
    It is when issues such as the NIS and its viability, Government bonds, investment and all things financial come up, that we recognise how critical it is we all understand them.
    As options are put on the table to boost the fund for future generations and pensioners, the one I have some difficulty with is that of working to 72 years.
    While I do realise that people are living longer, and as someone said to me recently, “50 is the new 40”, working to 72 does not seem like an attractive option for those of us who will want to ride off into the sunset and enjoy our remaining years on this earth doing whatever we please.
    Instead, why not also put pressure on those employers who collect NIS from workers and refuse to pay it into the Scheme? It is highway robbery and needs to be addressed because it is affecting all of us.

    by Editor-in-Chief
    Carol Martindale
    carolmartindale@nationnews.com @carol_nationbb

    Source: Nation

  • David
    August 31, 2022 4:41 AM

    Who to blame, politicians or public servants for the delay.

    Teachers in limbo
    Suspended two query lengthy delay in disciplinary matter
    by COLVILLE MOUNSEY
    colvillemounsey@nationnews.com

    FIVE MONTHS AFTER being brought up on disciplinary charges over his decision to contest the January 19 General Election, suspended teacher Pedro Shepherd says he is in a state of limbo with his matter yet to be heard.
    Shepherd, along with fellow teacher Alwyn Babb, was charged with breaching the Public Service Act back in April. Both men contested the poll on a Democratic Labour Party (DLP) ticket, a factor which has prompted cries of victimisation by some in the political sphere.
    Shepherd told the MIDWEEK NATION that with the new academic year beginning on September 12 and his interdiction set to end October 6, he is concerned that the wheels of justice are moving way too slowly.
    Meanwhile, head of Unity Workers’ Union, Caswell Franklyn, who is representing Babb, said his matter was concluded since May, but there has been no word since on the conclusion of the disciplinary committee.
    “I have maintained that the committee cannot legally hear this matter. Babb’s defence raises a constitutional issue so the panel has to refer the matter to the court,” Franklyn said.
    Don’t have authority
    “I don’t know if that is what they are waiting for because that is the only thing I can think of that could be keeping back this matter. They don’t have the authority to rule on a constitutional matter,” he added.
    Shepherd, who contested the St Michael South East seat, said his life was at a virtual standstill, receiving only half his pay and being unable to travel.
    “I was supposed to have a hearing a few months ago but one of the committee members was unable to make it and I am yet to receive a rescheduled date. According to the regulations, hearings were supposed to begin seven days after the charges were laid, but now we are looking at months beyond the stipulated period. I will wait for the six-month period for a determination on whether I would be resuming duties, whether I would be put on no-pay leave; I am just waiting. We should definitely have heard something by now and it does not seem like they are in any hurry to deal with this particular case,” he lamented.
    General secretary of the Barbados Union of Teachers, Herbert Gittens, said clarity was needed on the next step when the suspension ends.
    “I am really hoping that the matter could be addressed as soon as possible so that the individuals could have some resolution and get back to doing what they do best, which is teaching. I would love to see the two teachers get justice because there are obviously some benefits that they are missing, given the matter. They are currently suspended with half pay, they can’t
    report for duty, they can’t travel, so the longer this matter takes, the more inconvenienced they are going to be. Something would have to be done once the suspension ends because once that period is over, then the status quo should return,” he said.
    Several attempts to reach Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw for comment were unsuccessful. Several calls were also made to the Ministry of the Civil Service to have some light shed on the concerns of Shepherd, but to no avail.
    Babb and Shepherd face four charges of breaching Paragraph 15(1) of the Code of Conduct and Ethics, categorised as misconduct of a serious nature in Paragraph 2 of the Code of Discipline in the Public Service. They are also accused of breaching the Public Service Act, Cap 29.
    In correspondence sent to the two, dated April 4, 2022, the first charge stated that they “committed misconduct of a serious nature between the 3rd day of January 2022 and the 19th day of January 2022, when you as a public officer participated in the 2022 General Election as the Democratic Labour Party candidate . . . contrary to General Order 3.18.1 of the General Orders for the Public Service 1970”. It was also deemed “a contravention of Paragraph 2(h) of the Code of Discipline set out in the schedule of the Public Service Act Cap 29”.

    Source: Nation

